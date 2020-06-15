The 'Truce' - July 1921. The truce began on the 11th of July - meanwhile negotiations continued, and finally on July 20th, the British Government proposal for a treaty was presented to the Irish Government. This July treaty was for all intents and purposes similar to the subsequent December treaty, and carried with it the same threat of violence by the British, should it not be accepted. It was rejected by the Irish Government.The official reply of the Irish government was sent on August 24th - which included this paragraph."If our refusal to betray our nation's honour and the trust that has been reposed in us is to be made an issue of war by Great Britain, we deplore it. We are as conscious of our responsibilities to the living as we are mindful of principle or of our obligations to the heroic dead. We have not sought war, nor do we seek war, but if war be made upon us we must defend ourselves and shall do so, confident that whether our defence be successful or unsuccessful no body of representative Irishmen or Irishwomen will ever propose to the nation the surrender of its birthright."The British did not end the truce and continue the war as they had threatened. Keep this in mind.The following is the salient point. By this reply, logic suggests it is clear that the Irish Government would also have rejected the December treaty, which carried the same threat of violence as the July treaty by the British, should it not be accepted.To clarify - had Griffith and Collins et al, followed their instructions, and not signed the December treaty before returning to Ireland with the full text of the treaty, which carried the same threat of violence as the July treaty by the British should it not be accepted. - it's clear the Irish Government would have rejected the December treaty also - just as the Irish government had rejected the July treaty a few weeks earlier in August. Remember, both carried the same threat of violence by the British should they not be accepted.Collins and Co. were obviously well aware of this, and aware that the British threat of violence did not happen when the July treaty was rejected - so for them and their Free State supporters to use the threat of violence as an excuse for the surrender in December, clearly does not stand up to any serious scrutiny.Even the British Government admitted that the threat of violence was a just a ploy all along. Birkenhead being a key negotiator on the British side.