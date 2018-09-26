"The Trump of Brazil": Jair Bolsonaro, the next Brazilian President?

Drogheda445

Drogheda445

The politics of South America's largest country have become increasingly turbulent in recent years. It has seen allegations of corruption and fraud at virtually all levels of government, culminating in the impeachment of a President (Dilma Rousseff). The country has since been run by her highly unpopular replacement (Michel Temer), also under investigation, and who is not seeking re-election. Another former President, the highly popular Lula da Silva, has been serving a 12 year prison sentence for similar charges.

With the main leftist party, the PT (Workers' Party) in disarray as a result of these series of events, the right-wing have made a comeback in Brazil, including many with connections to Brazil's authoritarian past. Chief among these is the current forerunner in the Brazilian election, Jair Bolsonaro, representing the Partido Social Liberal.

Jair Bolsonaro - Wikipedia

The man has been dubbed by the international media as "the Brazilian Trump", although in many ways the comparison puts Trump in a very favourable light. Aside from sympathetic comments regarding Brazil's former military dictatorship (including justifying the use of torture) as well as other regimes such as Pinochet's (believing that the Chilean dictatorship "should have killed more people"), Bolsonaro has made statements regarded by many as virulently racist, sexist, and homophobic. These include labelling a critical Congresswoman as "not worthy of being raped" when discussing the issue of rape, threatening to beat gay couples in the street should he encounter them, and calling immigrants from Africa "the scum of humanity".

Brazilian general election, 2018 - Wikipedia

He is running against a mixture of candidates, his chief rival being the PT nominee, Fernando Haddad. Bolsonaro currently leads in the first-round polls, while a second round run-off between the two candidates are two close to call. Bolsonaro is currently in hospital after having been stabbed in an assassination attempt early in September, and is not expected to be able to resume campaigning until after the election(s) are held next month.

Certainly an election to look out for. It would be a particularly dark moment in recent Brazilian history to see someone like Bolsonaro take up the presidency, although it would reflect a trend toward radical rightism across many parts of the world, and would certainly be a major departure from the left-wing nature of Latin American politics over the past 25 years.
 


Catalpast

Catalpast

The Left over there seems like the Left over here


- made up of prize Spoofers!


Not to say the Right is any better


- but at least you know what they stand for...
 
G

GDPR

Catalpast said:
The Left over there seems like the Left over here


- made up of prize Spoofers!


Not to say the Right is any better


- but at least you know what they stand for...
The ROI doesn't really have a Left- we have the Shinners who are a surreal Celticized version of the British Blairites at worst and the English Soft Left at best, and than we have the Trots. If I was a Capitalist paranoid about Socialism I would be pouring money into the Socialist Party and People Before Profit.
 
Catalpast

Catalpast

Ratio Et Fides said:
The ROI doesn't really have a Left- we have the Shinners who are a surreal Celticized version of the British Blairites at worst and the English Soft Left at best, and than we have the Trots. If I was a Capitalist paranoid about Socialism I would be pouring money into the Socialist Party and People Before Profit.
I have no doubt that is exactly that is what is happening right now...
 
Drogheda445

Drogheda445

Bolsonaro appears to have done far better than expected, exit polls are putting support for him at 45%, about 10-15% better than expected. It is still entirely possible that he may get an overall majority and win in the first round.

A very dark day for Brazilian democracy by the looks of it.
 
Catalpast

Catalpast

Drogheda445 said:
Bolsonaro appears to have done far better than expected, exit polls are putting support for him at 45%, about 10-15% better than expected. It is still entirely possible that he may get an overall majority and win in the first round.

A very dark day for Brazilian democracy by the looks of it.
Surely the People have the right to elect who they like?

Cant see how that makes for a 'dark day' for Democracy

If he fupps it up then they have the Right to remove him...
 
Drogheda445

Drogheda445

Catalpast said:
Surely the People have the right to elect who they like?

Cant see how that makes for a 'dark day' for Democracy

If he fupps it up then they have the Right to remove him...
The man is a proponent of dictatorship, torture, and military government, none of which are the mainstays of democratic government. The description is completely accurate, although I suspect if a far-left authoritarian candidate had won you wouldn't have been so choosy about it.

Where exactly in my post did I say they didn't have a right to elect him?
 
K

Karloff

If this fascist scumbag gets elected there may be a war with Venezuela too.

I knew the spread of evangelicism in Brazil would cause as many problems as it has done in Africa.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Some similarities but also important differences with Trump. For a start unlike Trump, Bolsanora wouldnt be seen dead looking for LGBT votes, unlike Trump who actually waved a Rainbow flag in 2016. Bolsonaro is much more outspoken in support for the goals of the Religious Right. The weird thing is that Bolsanora as well as being homophobic, also claims to have many LGBT voters (which I doubt unless theyre self hating). Also unlike Trump he has praised past military regimes in Brazil. But like Trump he is against illegal immigration.
 
K

Karloff

Catalpast said:
Surely the People have the right to elect who they like?

Cant see how that makes for a 'dark day' for Democracy

If he fupps it up then they have the Right to remove him...
It does when a candidate says if he does not win he may use the military.

And what if a democratically elected leader cancels democracy when in power (we have historical examples of how that ended)?

Brazilian democracy is young, the fascist past there still influences the country - the right in Latin America will not accept any of the politics of redistribution and have and will use violence and terror to achieve their aims. When one of their number (who is extreme rightist) raises the spectre of violent repression he should be universally condemned across the board.

Where is the US and EU condemnation? What about his plans to make the natives of his country conform to the dictates of business interests*? To threaten to turn the Earth's greatest wildlife haven into a region earmarked for plantation? Where is the condemnation and alarm? No matter how many he kills Washington will have his back you may take that to the bank.

* Of course the murder of native peoples there has never ended, they are butchered mostly secretly in the jungle by a mixture of interests from loggers to farmers and drug traffickers.
 
D

devoutcapitalist

Bolsonaro ends up with 46% of the vote in the first round so It will be a second round in three weeks time.
 
Catalpast

Catalpast

Karloff said:
It does when a candidate says if he does not win he may use the military.

And what if a democratically elected leader cancels democracy when in power (we have historical examples of how that ended)?

Brazilian democracy is young, the fascist past there still influences the country - the right in Latin America will not accept any of the politics of redistribution and have and will use violence and terror to achieve their aims. When one of their number (who is extreme rightist) raises the spectre of violent repression he should be universally condemned across the board.

Where is the US and EU condemnation? What about his plans to make the natives of his country conform to the dictates of business interests*? To threaten to turn the Earth's greatest wildlife haven into a region earmarked for plantation? Where is the condemnation and alarm? No matter how many he kills Washington will have his back you may take that to the bank.

* Of course the murder of native peoples there has never ended, they are butchered mostly secretly in the jungle by a mixture of interests from loggers to farmers and drug traffickers.
At least give the Man a chance!

He is unlikely to rule over all - like most politicians he will find the restraints of Office will limit his remit.

Of course there are surely going to be idiots on the Left who will overreact and try to cause Trouble

That would then give the more extreme Right Wing groups an opening to press Bolsanaro to 'do something'

The situation is fraught with danger

- I do hope he is able to hold it all together...
 
Vega1447

Vega1447

Catalpast said:
At least give the Man a chance!

He is unlikely to rule over all - like most politicians he will find the restraints of Office will limit his remit.

Of course there are surely going to be idiots on the Left who will overreact and try to cause Trouble

That would then give the more extreme Right Wing groups an opening to press Bolsanaro to 'do something'

The situation is fraught with danger

- I do hope he is able to hold it all together...
The "restraints of office"?

Like in Turkey & Hungary?
 
K

Karloff

Vega1447 said:
The "restraints of office"?

Like in Turkey & Hungary?
No restraints in a country like Brazil where the ranchers, the loggers and the narcos do whatever they want. This politician is a tool of these powerful groups.

I would say f$3k Brazil for voting for him except they hold much of what is left of the Amazon and i feel for the very poor decent people and the Indians.

Imagine a country that has written a border around a territory they have not even explored (much of) with people inside it that have never heard of Brazil. And Brazil sees the territory as a business opportunity. These post - colony countries come to be dominated by a lesser breed of men(women) with base morals. In most of the countries with a violent colonial past/present you see fascists appearing constantly - it's not something in the water, it's the historical influence of what they feel they can get away with and what they feel they are entitled to continuing. The colonisation in Brazil continues today.
 
McTell

McTell

I was there last about 5 years ago when it was booming, with great energy everywhere, and they've crashed since then. So senhor B is probably a bit like our Squire of Kinsealy, a wide boy who says what the man in the street thinks he wants to hear.

Populist, maybe, but all elections are populist.
 
