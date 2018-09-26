"The Trump of Brazil": Jair Bolsonaro, the next Brazilian President?

The politics of South America's largest country have become increasingly turbulent in recent years. It has seen allegations of corruption and fraud at virtually all levels of government, culminating in the impeachment of a President (Dilma Rousseff). The country has since been run by her highly unpopular replacement (Michel Temer), also under investigation, and who is not seeking re-election. Another former President, the highly popular Lula da Silva, has been serving a 12 year prison sentence for similar charges.With the main leftist party, the PT (Workers' Party) in disarray as a result of these series of events, the right-wing have made a comeback in Brazil, including many with connections to Brazil's authoritarian past. Chief among these is the current forerunner in the Brazilian election, Jair Bolsonaro, representing the Partido Social Liberal.The man has been dubbed by the international media as "the Brazilian Trump", although in many ways the comparison puts Trump in a very favourable light. Aside from sympathetic comments regarding Brazil's former military dictatorship (including justifying the use of torture) as well as other regimes such as Pinochet's (believing that the Chilean dictatorship "should have killed more people"), Bolsonaro has made statements regarded by many as virulently racist, sexist, and homophobic. These include labelling a critical Congresswoman as "not worthy of being raped" when discussing the issue of rape, threatening to beat gay couples in the street should he encounter them, and calling immigrants from Africa "the scum of humanity".He is running against a mixture of candidates, his chief rival being the PT nominee, Fernando Haddad. Bolsonaro currently leads in the first-round polls, while a second round run-off between the two candidates are two close to call. Bolsonaro is currently in hospital after having been stabbed in an assassination attempt early in September, and is not expected to be able to resume campaigning until after the election(s) are held next month.Certainly an election to look out for. It would be a particularly dark moment in recent Brazilian history to see someone like Bolsonaro take up the presidency, although it would reflect a trend toward radical rightism across many parts of the world, and would certainly be a major departure from the left-wing nature of Latin American politics over the past 25 years.