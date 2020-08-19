I saw the RTE news ad last night, "The truth matters"A number of things struck me about it.1) they are correct, the truth does matter2) Social Media is definitely influencing society from opinions to political outcomes, including general elections3) Various agendas are at play on these platforms, and the "truth" being communicated may only be their "truth" not the actual "truth"4) People use social media to confirm their own beliefs, and5) on social media activity = truth. The more active an agenda is, the more it becomes the truth.All the above is a reality we have seen across the world and there is nothing particularly new in any of it.The question I was left with is "Is RTE, as they are depicting in the as, innocent of all the above?"