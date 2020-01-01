The United Kingdom: Life on the Outside

Today is Brexit day. At 11PM, after years of torturous negotiation, deals, two prime ministers, two elections and a border in the Irish Sea; the United Kingdom is finally leaving the European Union.



The UK will remain aligned with the EU until December when a new Trade Agreement will be sought.



Will it be a basic free trade deal, close alignment or no deal at all? That remains to be seen.



Many predict that the UK will suffer as a result of this day, but is it possible they can make a success of it?



This thread should be used to track how the UK fares with life on the outside.