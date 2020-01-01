The United Kingdom: Life on the Outside

Today is Brexit day. At 11PM, after years of torturous negotiation, deals, two prime ministers, two elections and a border in the Irish Sea; the United Kingdom is finally leaving the European Union.

The UK will remain aligned with the EU until December when a new Trade Agreement will be sought.

Will it be a basic free trade deal, close alignment or no deal at all? That remains to be seen.

Many predict that the UK will suffer as a result of this day, but is it possible they can make a success of it?

This thread should be used to track how the UK fares with life on the outside.
 


B

B

fat finger said:
Who pays the pension of leaving British MEPs until they die?
British taxpayers?
Or taxpayers of the 27 EU countries?
Have a guess.

Will the Eu only pay / bribe you if you swear Fealty to the Most Glorious Eu Empire for Life ?
 
B

fat finger said:
Who pays the pension of leaving British MEPs until they die?
British taxpayers?
Or taxpayers of the 27 EU countries?
Fairly sure it was included in the £ 35 Billion (? it kept changing so much Ive forgotten the exact figure) ex gratia payment from the UK
 
blinding said:
Princess Mairead of the Eu Empire did not tell the Eu Flag / Scarf wearers to remove that Flag. Its Heil to the Eu Flag and Banish the Flags of Nation States.
She would be aisy wound up.
 
brughahaha said:
Fairly sure it was included in the £ 35 Billion (? it kept changing so much Ive forgotten the exact figure) ex gratia payment from the UK
So already we're seeing that the very disputed 35bn was in fact given to the EU...to then spend in Britain (a similar trick to the Great Bailout - Irish taxpayers borrowing money from the ECB...to pay back Europe's banks), so nothing will change on the ground in UK, except the money spent now gets trumpeted as UK government spending not EU spending.
 
www.theguardian.com

'The irony is we got things right by 2015': UK's Brussels envoys on Brexit

Britain’s nine surviving permanent representatives to the EU reflect as the UK exits after 47 years
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

Excellent run through of the UK's stay in the EU, with input from the living 9 UK representatives to the EU. Someone should make a TV show/series on this, right through to the Brexit process.

For David Hannay, now Lord Hannay of Chiswick, a veteran of the 1970s accession talks who later served as Margaret Thatcher’s permanent representative in Brussels, Britain was set on its “turbulent” course when it failed to respond to decline by joining the original six in building the European economic community in 1957.
“We spent 35 years dealing with the consequences: the budget rebate, the single market, the opt-out of the euro, the choice as to whether to opt-in on justice and home affairs,” said Hannay, 84. “The irony is that by about 2015 we had about got things right in terms of our national interest.”
Click to expand...
 
ruserious said:
Today is Brexit day. At 11PM, after years of torturous negotiation, deals, two prime ministers, two elections and a border in the Irish Sea; the United Kingdom is finally leaving the European Union.

The UK will remain aligned with the EU until December when a new Trade Agreement will be sought.

Will it be a basic free trade deal, close alignment or no deal at all? That remains to be seen.

Many predict that the UK will suffer as a result of this day, but is it possible they can make a success of it?

This thread should be used to track how the UK fares with life on the outside.
I have no idea. I did not vote for it - The most abiding image I am left with this week is that of the EU singing 'Auld Lang Syne' in farewell. Very moving.
 
This while obviously being silly still shows the combined forces that Nigel Farage vanquished. The Underdog took them all out one at a time and at times combined .

The Brexit Vote in Britain is a fantastic victory for European Democracy. I would go so far as to say that it may well have saved European Democracy from the Eu Empire. Long Live Democracy and the Freedom that goes with it.

Actually he left out 400,000 votes of fook off there.
 
Special relationship?

Well, Boris get off to a great start as a vassal state of Donald Trump by voicing lukewarm support for Trump's crappy Middle East Peace Plan. Safe enough, because it will not get far.

However, two other issues put him on Trump's hit list.
  • The Digital Tax. Steve Mnuchin publicly lectured Sajid Javit on it at Davos.
www.cnbc.com

'The president and Boris will be speaking on it:' Mnuchin warns UK over digital tax plan

France has already backed down on its own proposed levy after being threatened with additional taxes.
www.cnbc.com www.cnbc.com
  • Huawei
www.theguardian.com

UK has chance to relook at Huawei 5G decision, says Pompeo

Secretary of state strikes measured tone but says US still thinks Chinese firm poses risk
www.theguardian.com www.theguardian.com

American Senators have written to Boris Johnson accusing him of becoming a vassal state of China.

Great term that, "vassal state". Who said that a US-UK trade deal could be done easily?
 
