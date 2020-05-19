'There will be two big parties in Ireland, FF will not be one of them'

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 26, 2011
Messages
14,695
So Eamon O'Cuiv has come out strongly against the proposed history-making coalition between FG and FF. In a Dail speech, he warned that Ireland will have two big political parties in the future, but one of them will not be Fianna Fáil.

O'Cuiv obviously fears that FF will now be squeezed between FG and Sinn Fein, with rural independents also taking support from the party.

It is striking that a senior FF politician can be so pessimistic about the future of his party. Former Fianna Fail deputy leader Eamon O Cuiv and Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh to vote against programme for Government
 


neiphin

neiphin

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 23, 2009
Messages
5,898
:)🤞
 
President Bartlet

President Bartlet

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 17, 2006
Messages
10,189
O'Cuiv's analysis is spot on I think
The Shinners will form the next government - probably Ireland's first left wing coalition
FG will be the second largest party
FF will lucky if they even come third
 
neiphin

neiphin

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 23, 2009
Messages
5,898
President Bartlet said:
O'Cuiv's analysis is spot on I think
The Shinners will form the next government - probably Ireland's first left wing coalition
FG will be the second largest party
FF will lucky if they even come third
FF could be the turd biggest party by the end of next week 🤞🤞
 
M

myrak

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
627
FF refusing to even talk with SF after the election result came in was a mistake given their closeness in seats won.

Some ‘nevers’ it seems, are more never than others - ‘FF will never go into govt with FG‘ wasn’t a never after all.
 
