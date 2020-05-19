'There will be two big parties in Ireland, FF will not be one of them'

parentheses
So Eamon O'Cuiv has come out strongly against the proposed history-making coalition between FG and FF. In a Dail speech, he warned that Ireland will have two big political parties in the future, but one of them will not be Fianna Fáil.
O'Cuiv obviously fears that FF will now be squeezed between FG and Sinn Fein, with rural independents also taking support from the party.
It is striking that a senior FF politician can be so pessimistic about the future of his party. Former Fianna Fail deputy leader Eamon O Cuiv and Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh to vote against programme for Government
