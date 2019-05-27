There's something About Mary...

between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,284
As we have watched the long goodbye of another Lady, is it now after the major beatch slapping the shinners took in the ROI elections time to wave cheerio to Mary Lou...

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has now led the party into three successive elections in which its vote has gone backwards and she acknowledged that it had not been a good result for the party. Ms McDonald gave no hint that she is considering resignation, saying: “It’s easy to lead and to be a political activist when things go your way and when the surge is on.

With the southern economy booming, widespread support for Leo Varadkar’s tough stance on Brexit and a series of internal Sinn Féin scandals, the republican party has seen its support dip in the polls over recent years.

In last year’s Irish presidential election, Sinn Fein’s vote plummeted to 6.3% – down from 13.7% in 2011.

Last night, with 150 of 166 first counts in the council elections completed, Sinn Féin’s first preference vote share stood at 9.5% – down from 15.2% in 2014.

The party won 159 seats in the last southern council elections but last night, with more than half of all seats declared, Sinn Fein was still on 41 councillors.

Sinn Fein has been beset by a series of internal rows – especially in councils – where some former councillors have quit the party over recent years alleging bullying or other inappropriate behaviour by some party colleagues.


Pearse Doherty said it was clear the party were "going to lose some very valuable councillors".

He added that "the wind is against us" and that the party would have to look at why certain areas did not come out to vote for Sinn Féin.



So 3 elections and 3 votail drops, who will be the next shiny shinner appointed by the Armani council or will Djarrydango the man who never went away return?...
 


Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
2,437
The awful woman only got her promotion in the Shinners because she did not come with "war baggage" and was from a bourgeois Dublin background, the fact that she in the end attained leadership just shows how decadent that Shinners have become.
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,284
Golah veNekhar said:
The awful woman only got her promotion in the Shinners because she did not come with "war baggage" and was from a bourgeois Dublin background, the fact that she in the end attained leadership just shows how decadent that Shinners have become.
Click to expand...
Tbh moi was hoping to keep the first page loon free, but ah well...
 
Disillusioned democrat

Disillusioned democrat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 16, 2010
Messages
16,115
Mary Lou McDolald has been very disappointing as the leader of SF - she's chased down every liberal rabbit hole leaving traditional SF voters behind, always trying to be more outraged by things than Lab and SD combined.

While the country screams out for a "slightly" left of center alternative to our two crony capitalist main parties the "socialist" parties all seem to have flung themselves into every cause and hard case story. When health and housing are the real issues we get no real opposition from SF - the best way to oppose something is to come up with a more attractive alternative IMHO.
 
R

RelentlessApathy!

Active member
Joined
Feb 16, 2018
Messages
183
between the bridges said:
Sinn Fein has been beset by a series of internal rows – especially in councils – where some former councillors have quit the party over recent years alleging bullying or other inappropriate behaviour by some party colleagues.
Click to expand...
There's a lot of disenfranchised members and councillors feeling vindicated after yesterday. The party made a hames of management of it's councillors and some people came out of it in very bad form. Mary Lou has failed to inspire, and there's no positive signs that anything will improve after this result. The only feedback from ML so far is waffle and only feeling gloomy for herself but not so much for the poor bastards who sacrificed so much for the party this last five years.
 
rem81

rem81

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 16, 2010
Messages
471
Golah veNekhar said:
The awful woman only got her promotion in the Shinners because she did not come with "war baggage" and was from a bourgeois Dublin background, the fact that she in the end attained leadership just shows how decadent that Shinners have become.
Click to expand...
aye fck the bourgeoisie my fellow prole...…
 
Ireniall

Ireniall

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 7, 2011
Messages
8,576
Disillusioned democrat said:
Mary Lou McDolald has been very disappointing as the leader of SF - she's chased down every liberal rabbit hole leaving traditional SF voters behind, always trying to be more outraged by things than Lab and SD combined.

While the country screams out for a "slightly" left of center alternative to our two crony capitalist main parties the "socialist" parties all seem to have flung themselves into every cause and hard case story. When health and housing are the real issues we get no real opposition from SF - the best way to oppose something is to come up with a more attractive alternative IMHO.
Click to expand...
I fully agree though I think that Liadh Ni Riada probably lost hard core votes in the presidential election because of her statement on the Commonwealth. With their history the one thing that SF ought to avoid is any sort of sanctimony about the various issues and would be better to take a hard-nosed practical attitude but Mary Lou just loves that infuriating holier than thou faux outrage stuff which would sicken ones orifice at the best of times.
 
firefly123

firefly123

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2009
Messages
28,569
I wonder does the OP act under the misapprehension that Sinn Fein are the only party in favour of a united ireland down here?

As I said elsewhere unionists can join with the rest of us and live without sinn Fein or they can ignore reality and live under sinn Fein control in the 6.
 
P

PBP voter

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 18, 2015
Messages
9,467
It's been a bit of a strange weekend.

All the other big party leaders can put a positive spin on the results.

FG biggest party in the Euros,modest increase locally.
FF biggest party at local level,gained an MEP.
Lab modest increase of seats at local level despite a fall in FPV
Greens gained and MEP and loads of council seats.


Mary Lou can't point to anything positive. Nor can PBP Sol.
 
B

belcoo666

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 12, 2019
Messages
649
Ireniall said:
I fully agree though I think that Liadh Ni Riada probably lost hard core votes in the presidential election because of her statement on the Commonwealth. With their history the one thing that SF ought to avoid is any sort of sanctimony about the various issues and would be better to take a hard-nosed practical attitude but Mary Lou just loves that infuriating holier than thou faux outrage stuff which would sicken ones orifice at the best of times.
Click to expand...
Sinn Fein in the South have been hijacked by, whingers and handout merchants and the lowest forms of human this island produces . Look in at any meeting at local level in the south nowadays , not many were to be seen near the border when the shitt was flying or would be if it was flying again .

Funny enough the only place Sin Fein strengthened or consolidated was Donegal , the ancestral home of all whingers worldwide .
 
P

PBP voter

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 18, 2015
Messages
9,467
belcoo666 said:
Sinn Fein in the South have been hijacked by, whingers and handout merchants and the lowest forms of human this island produces . Look in at any meeting at local level in the south nowadays , not many were to be seen near the border when the shitt was flying or would be if it was flying again .

Funny enough the only place Sin Fein strengthened or consolidated was Donegal , the ancestral home of all whingers worldwide .
Click to expand...
Interesting point.

I am from the midlands originally. There were a handful of Shinners from my area who were involved in the armed struggle and they were all idealistic people who were all working people of various classes.

I didn't agree with their armed struggle but you could never say they were handout merchants.

It's sort of history repeating itself. I will have to come back to you with a source for this claim but I've read that IRA volunteer numbers increased dramatically when the Truce was called in the 1920s.
 
Ireniall

Ireniall

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 7, 2011
Messages
8,576
belcoo666 said:
Sinn Fein in the South have been hijacked by, whingers and handout merchants and the lowest forms of human this island produces . Look in at any meeting at local level in the south nowadays , not many were to be seen near the border when the shitt was flying or would be if it was flying again .

Funny enough the only place Sin Fein strengthened or consolidated was Donegal , the ancestral home of all whingers worldwide .
Click to expand...
Lol- My fathers people come from Donegal but in any case I don't believe it's just the south. I seem to remember an anti-Brexit Belfast hotelier recently criticising both the DUP and SF and contrasting 'The Chuckle Brothers' with a suitably derogatory collective name, which escapes me now, for the two current leaders who are both female as it happens. Now the guy was anti-Brexit so his real target was the DUP but the idiots in SF responded by saying that misogyny had no place in modern politics. FFS -just pathetic on a number of levels.
 
F

Frank Miller

Member
Joined
Apr 16, 2019
Messages
77
Talk Back said:
It's the occupied 6 counties of Ireland you Unionists need to be worried about - down to just one seat now in the European Parliament, and lost your majority in Stormont.

Sinn Fein will be ruling you Unionists in the north very soon.

Roll on the next census - roll on the day.
Click to expand...
Grasping at straws again.
 
T

Talk Back

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 14, 2017
Messages
8,172
Frank Miller said:
Grasping at straws again.
Click to expand...
You wish. Unionists are older and dying out in the north, whereas Irish people are younger and growing.

Irish people vote for Nationalist parties - and will be ruling you Unionists in the north very soon.

Roll on the next census - roll on the day.
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 21, 2011
Messages
45,284
belcoo666 said:
Sinn Fein in the South have been hijacked by, whingers and handout merchants and the lowest forms of human this island produces . Look in at any meeting at local level in the south nowadays , not many were to be seen near the border when the shitt was flying or would be if it was flying again .

Funny enough the only place Sin Fein strengthened or consolidated was Donegal , the ancestral home of all whingers worldwide .
Click to expand...
So ye can't even have a good word for the mexicant shin flakes? Here tell us the wan about the mythological utopian UNITED I! Lmfao ye ballix...
 
A

ainm_eile

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 9, 2016
Messages
620
between the bridges said:
So 3 elections and 3 votail drops, who will be the next shiny shinner appointed by the Armani council or will Djarrydango the man who never went away return?...
Click to expand...
I can't see SF's membership accepting another coronation, there will have to be a proper leadership election.
 
T

Talk Back

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 14, 2017
Messages
8,172
between the bridges said:
So ye can't even have a good word for the mexicant shin flakes? Here tell us the wan about the mythological utopian UNITED I! Lmfao ye ballix...
Click to expand...
Here you Redneck Hillbilly ya - read and cry.

www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk

United Ireland acceptable to Eileen Paisley - if there is freedom of religion - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk

Baroness Eileen Paisley, wife of the late First Minister, DUP founder and firebrand preacher Ian Paisley has told Northern Ireland politicians to drop the baggage, their "petty" demands
www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk
 
rem81

rem81

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 16, 2010
Messages
471
P

Peter72

Well-known member
Joined
May 27, 2019
Messages
918
Sinn Fein under MLM has become another Dublin centric Liberal hysterical wet blanket.

No bollox, just faux Feminist outrage.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top