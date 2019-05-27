There's something About Mary...

Mary Lou McDolald has been very disappointing as the leader of SF - she's chased down every liberal rabbit hole leaving traditional SF voters behind, always trying to be more outraged by things than Lab and SD combined.



While the country screams out for a "slightly" left of center alternative to our two crony capitalist main parties the "socialist" parties all seem to have flung themselves into every cause and hard case story. When health and housing are the real issues we get no real opposition from SF - the best way to oppose something is to come up with a more attractive alternative IMHO.