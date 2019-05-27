between the bridges
As we have watched the long goodbye of another Lady, is it now after the major beatch slapping the shinners took in the ROI elections time to wave cheerio to Mary Lou...
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has now led the party into three successive elections in which its vote has gone backwards and she acknowledged that it had not been a good result for the party. Ms McDonald gave no hint that she is considering resignation, saying: “It’s easy to lead and to be a political activist when things go your way and when the surge is on.
With the southern economy booming, widespread support for Leo Varadkar’s tough stance on Brexit and a series of internal Sinn Féin scandals, the republican party has seen its support dip in the polls over recent years.
In last year’s Irish presidential election, Sinn Fein’s vote plummeted to 6.3% – down from 13.7% in 2011.
Last night, with 150 of 166 first counts in the council elections completed, Sinn Féin’s first preference vote share stood at 9.5% – down from 15.2% in 2014.
The party won 159 seats in the last southern council elections but last night, with more than half of all seats declared, Sinn Fein was still on 41 councillors.
Sinn Fein has been beset by a series of internal rows – especially in councils – where some former councillors have quit the party over recent years alleging bullying or other inappropriate behaviour by some party colleagues.
Pearse Doherty said it was clear the party were "going to lose some very valuable councillors".
He added that "the wind is against us" and that the party would have to look at why certain areas did not come out to vote for Sinn Féin.
So 3 elections and 3 votail drops, who will be the next shiny shinner appointed by the Armani council or will Djarrydango the man who never went away return?...
https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/politics/major-reversal-for-sinn-fein-in-southern-elections-1-8941552
So 3 elections and 3 votail drops, who will be the next shiny shinner appointed by the Armani council or will Djarrydango the man who never went away return?...