Things are hotting up for Noonan reputed "adverse findings against him in PAC report on Nama"

Things are hotting up for Noonan reputed "adverse findings against him in PAC report on Nama"

Looks like there is to be an adverse finding against Mike "Hep C" Noonan over the filthy Project Eagle deal.
Noonan pledges to fight his corner over Project Eagle
Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has pledged to rebut in the strongest possible terms :roll: any findings against him in a report on Namas controversial Project Eagle deal.The Dáils Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is considering a working paper based on evidence gathered over a two-month enquiry into the 1.6 billion sale of Namas Northern Ireland loans to US company Cerberus.Some reports suggest that Mr Noonan is criticised for meeting Cerberus representatives, though he strongly contested the inquirys operations during an appearance yesterday before the Oireachtas Finance Committee.


An opportune time for Noonan to retire hand in hand with Kenny a.s.a.p


Lest we forget...
Cerberus paid millions for help 'accessing' Michael Noonan and Stormont ministers, PAC hears | Irish Examiner
Cerberus paid millions for help 'accessing' Michael Noonan and Stormont ministers, PAC hears
The winner of the controversial multi-billion euro Project Eagle Nama deal paid two firms heavily involved in a previous bid stg£15m for help "accessing" Finance Minister Michael Noonan and "the Northern Ireland executive".
Cerberus chief operating officer, Mark Neporent, made the claim during a detailed Dáil public accounts committee meeting in which he also said the money was provided to access debtor information giving it an advantage over rival bids.
 


He needs to **** off along with Kenny..never to be seen or heard from again...
 
Has the report been published?
 
In my opinion, Noonan is up to his neck in corruption.
How many 'pieces of gold' was he rewarded with?
 
Are there any moderators awake?
 
The head of Cerberus is a Trump BFF. The Donald has appointed him to review the US intelligence agencies.
 
wombat said:
Are there any moderators awake?
Aye,
And you ran away when "Eoin Coir" posted that gays and paedophiles were the same!

Any comment, or will you run away again?
 
SuirView said:
Aye,
And you ran away when "Eoin Coir" posted that gays and paedophiles were the same!

Any comment, or will you run away again?
In fairness to Wombat the best thing to do with mr unhappy whinge feast is to run away or at least have it on ignore .
 
To my mind Noonan has been the biggest disappointment of the last government - aside from Kenny who let him off the leash to wage war against the tax payer.

Every policy Noonan has espoused and every action and inaction has enriched property developers and vulture funds - passing the legislation to enable REITs was the first real indication of his intentions, then the charity status of vulture funds, then Project Eagle.

He has done this under the guise of having to get capital into Ireland and vulture funds serve to pick at the carcass, except in this case Noonan serves up the prime rib-eye steaks to the vulture funds and expects 7000 homeless people to live in the carcass, all paid for by the tax payer.
 
It strikes me as a mark of the man's "brilliance" that he can do more harm to the state's finances than Arlene Foster ever did in NI, yet he's been able to do it under the radar.

At 16 posts about the PAC findings in relation to a man that has systematically gutter NAMA and the country it just shows how unmoved we are.
 
Time to bring back my Joanie!
 
blokesbloke said:
Time to bring back my Joanie!
With all due respect - Joan Burton was Tanaiste in the government that gave Noonan free rein to do all of this, so I don't think the LP's new found interest in the voting tax payer is enough to absolve her of being part of this.
 
Disillusioned democrat said:
To my mind Noonan has been the biggest disappointment of the last government - aside from Kenny who let him off the leash to wage war against the tax payer.

Every policy Noonan has espoused and every action and inaction has enriched property developers and vulture funds - passing the legislation to enable REITs was the first real indication of his intentions, then the charity status of vulture funds, then Project Eagle.

He has done this under the guise of having to get capital into Ireland and vulture funds serve to pick at the carcass, except in this case Noonan serves up the prime rib-eye steaks to the vulture funds and expects 7000 homeless people to live in the carcass, all paid for by the tax payer.
Noonan invited vulture funds to Ireland and held personal, face to face, meetings with them.
He asked them what he could do for them at budget time to make things easier for them.
He allowed them avail of 'charitable status' to evade paying taxes on their immoral profits here.
The man is a disgusting piece of work, and that's before we get to his chasing dying women through the courts or his refusal to bring the information on the 'Grace' case to AGS even after 20 years.
 
