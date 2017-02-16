Things are hotting up for Noonan reputed "adverse findings against him in PAC report on Nama"

To my mind Noonan has been the biggest disappointment of the last government - aside from Kenny who let him off the leash to wage war against the tax payer.



Every policy Noonan has espoused and every action and inaction has enriched property developers and vulture funds - passing the legislation to enable REITs was the first real indication of his intentions, then the charity status of vulture funds, then Project Eagle.



He has done this under the guise of having to get capital into Ireland and vulture funds serve to pick at the carcass, except in this case Noonan serves up the prime rib-eye steaks to the vulture funds and expects 7000 homeless people to live in the carcass, all paid for by the tax payer.