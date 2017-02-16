Things are hotting up for Noonan reputed "adverse findings against him in PAC report on Nama"
Looks like there is to be an adverse finding against Mike "Hep C" Noonan over the filthy Project Eagle deal.
Noonan pledges to fight his corner over Project Eagle
Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has pledged to rebut in the strongest possible terms :roll: any findings against him in a report on Namas controversial Project Eagle deal.The Dáils Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is considering a working paper based on evidence gathered over a two-month enquiry into the 1.6 billion sale of Namas Northern Ireland loans to US company Cerberus.Some reports suggest that Mr Noonan is criticised for meeting Cerberus representatives, though he strongly contested the inquirys operations during an appearance yesterday before the Oireachtas Finance Committee.
An opportune time for Noonan to retire hand in hand with Kenny a.s.a.p
Lest we forget...
Cerberus paid millions for help 'accessing' Michael Noonan and Stormont ministers, PAC hears | Irish Examiner
Cerberus paid millions for help 'accessing' Michael Noonan and Stormont ministers, PAC hears
The winner of the controversial multi-billion euro Project Eagle Nama deal paid two firms heavily involved in a previous bid stg£15m for help "accessing" Finance Minister Michael Noonan and "the Northern Ireland executive".
Cerberus chief operating officer, Mark Neporent, made the claim during a detailed Dáil public accounts committee meeting in which he also said the money was provided to access debtor information giving it an advantage over rival bids.
Looks like there is to be an adverse finding against Mike "Hep C" Noonan over the filthy Project Eagle deal.
Noonan pledges to fight his corner over Project Eagle
Minister for Finance Michael Noonan has pledged to rebut in the strongest possible terms :roll: any findings against him in a report on Namas controversial Project Eagle deal.The Dáils Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is considering a working paper based on evidence gathered over a two-month enquiry into the 1.6 billion sale of Namas Northern Ireland loans to US company Cerberus.Some reports suggest that Mr Noonan is criticised for meeting Cerberus representatives, though he strongly contested the inquirys operations during an appearance yesterday before the Oireachtas Finance Committee.
An opportune time for Noonan to retire hand in hand with Kenny a.s.a.p
Lest we forget...
Cerberus paid millions for help 'accessing' Michael Noonan and Stormont ministers, PAC hears | Irish Examiner
Cerberus paid millions for help 'accessing' Michael Noonan and Stormont ministers, PAC hears
The winner of the controversial multi-billion euro Project Eagle Nama deal paid two firms heavily involved in a previous bid stg£15m for help "accessing" Finance Minister Michael Noonan and "the Northern Ireland executive".
Cerberus chief operating officer, Mark Neporent, made the claim during a detailed Dáil public accounts committee meeting in which he also said the money was provided to access debtor information giving it an advantage over rival bids.