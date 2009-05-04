Things that Haaretz won't tell you!

Y

yanshuf

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 23, 2004
Messages
13,256
Haaretz is a left-leaning newspaper, practically a fifth column in Israel.

It co-operates with "Beace Now" and published whatever provokes controversy in Israel.

That's why one couldn't have read about the verdict against pro-terrorist activists:

Peace Now to Pay and Apologize for Maligning Town - Inside Israel - Israel News - Israel National News

excerpts:

(IsraelNN.com) The Peace Now organization and activists Hagit Ofran and Dror Atkis must pay residents of Judea and Samaria and issue a public apology, Jerusalem Magistrates Court judge Yechezkel Barclay ruled Thursday. The group was punished for a false report involving the Samaria town of Revava.

When Peace Now refused to apologize, the Fund sued the organization with the help of Attorney Doron Nir Tzvi. The group charged Peace Now and authors Ofran and Etkes with slander.
The court found the three defendants guilty. Besides ordering them to apologize, Justice Barclay ruled that they must pay the Fund for Redeeming the Land 20,000 shekels plus tax. The group's apology must be public, and must be published in both Maariv and Haaretz.
Click to expand...
 


J

JCSkinner

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 17, 2005
Messages
1,247
Website
skinflicks.blogspot.com
yanshuf said:
Haaretz is a left-leaning newspaper, practically a fifth column in Israel.
Click to expand...
Sorry, I fell into such convulsions of laughter at your opening line that I couldn't read the rest of your joke.
Thanks for the giggle!
 
N

NewRepublic

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 31, 2009
Messages
480
yanshuf said:
Haaretz is a left-leaning newspaper, practically a fifth column in Israel.

It co-operates with "Beace Now" and published whatever provokes controversy in Israel.

That's why one couldn't have read about the verdict against pro-terrorist activists:

Peace Now to Pay and Apologize for Maligning Town - Inside Israel - Israel News - Israel National News

excerpts:
Click to expand...
And this really warrants its own thread:rolleyes:
Anyway how could anyone take any of the media outlets in the whole middle east region seriously?
 
G

Gruffalo

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 10, 2009
Messages
498
Y

yanshuf

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 23, 2004
Messages
13,256
Haaretz is a newspaper that considers first the views of the enemeies of Israel.

It's full of bias towrds the Arabs, and it employs Gidon Levy, who's a renowned antizionist et al.

Come to think of it, fifth column is an understatement!
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
33,699
yanshuf said:
Haaretz is a newspaper that considers first the views of the enemeies of Israel.

It's full of bias towrds the Arabs, and it employs Gidon Levy, who's a renowned antizionist et al.

Come to think of it, fifth column is an understatement!
Click to expand...
That's rubbish. Haaretz is a respected newspaper with an international reputation. To somehow suggest that because of their left leaning editorial line that they are somehow traitors goes against every principle of free speech and democracy. Values the adherence to which Israel trumpets loudly and rightly so. Because some one doesn't share your viewpoint they are some how out to aid the enemies of Israel is the first step on the slippery slope to McCarthyism and witch hunting of those who are insufficiently loud in their nationalism.
 
Last edited:
M

MMR

Member
Joined
Feb 5, 2009
Messages
30
Clanrickard said:
That's rubbish. Haaretz is a respected newspaper with an international reputation. To somehow suggest that because of their left leaning editorial line that they are somehow traitors goes against every principle of free speech and democracy. Values the adherence to which Israel trumpets loudly and rightly so. Because some one doesn't share your viewpoint they are some how out to aid the enemies of Israel is the first step on the slippery slope to McCarthyism and witch hunting of those who are sufficiently loud in the nationalism.
Click to expand...
I agree with you Clanrickard.

Perhaps Yanshuf needs to google "Israel" + "siege mentality"....he will find some spot-on descriptions of himself.
 
Y

yanshuf

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 23, 2004
Messages
13,256
When a newspaper deliberately avoids publishing one side of the story and takes systematically the other side, then its guilty of self-censorship! as simple as that.

The original 5th column was a fascist group which Franco claimed was operating inside Spanish left wing groups. It probably didn't exist.
Click to expand...
We're not dealing with the etymology of expressions, but in its synchronic meaning.

Perhaps Yanshuf needs to google "Israel" + "siege mentality"....he will find some spot-on descriptions of himself.
Click to expand...
Perhaps instead of looking in google for that, I will just look for more reports Haarets eludes of publishing, and expose Haarets' hypocrisy of transparency?!

That's rubbish. Haaretz is a respected newspaper with an international reputation.
Click to expand...
And have you asked yourself why is that?
If you looked into what is usually quoted from this newspaper, you'd see that it's mostly the same old rants exposed by biased "reporters", who's anti-Israeli tendencies are what make them so popular.

Ooh, look. Mossad's long weekend is over. Yanshuf is back at his desk, scouring bulletin boards worldwide for anti-Israel thoughtcrimes.
Click to expand...
Out of your padded room again?
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
33,699
yanshuf said:
And have you asked yourself why is that?
If you looked into what is usually quoted from this newspaper, you'd see that it's mostly the same old rants exposed by biased "reporters", who's anti-Israeli tendencies are what make them so popular.
Click to expand...
I get a synopsis of the Israeli main titles delivered to my inbox via the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Haaretz is generally balanced and reasonable. They generally give everyone a fair shake. As the reporters are Israeli I feel to see how they could anti-Israeli. It does have a bias but then so do all the titles. By far the most biased is the Jerusalem Post which is unashamedly pro-settlement and pro-Likud. Again they don't pretend otherwise. Calling someone a fifth column is implying they are traitors trying to undermine the state which is an outrageous allegation to make.
 
Y

yanshuf

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 23, 2004
Messages
13,256
I, as you do, accept the right of every person to be as radical-left as he wants, and write in or edit whatever newspaper there is, and it most certainly won't be abad thing to read other people's opinions from time to time (except JCSkinner's, that is), but it's about time people will be given a fair exposure to what this newspaper symbolises in the eyes of many Israelis, and to what is the subtext of most of the reports of this newspaper.

This newspaper, as supportive as it might be of the so called "Palestinian" cause, would mostly ignore the domestic blood thirst of theirs, and try to dictate its own agenda.

In addition, the big problem is when you see selective articles to support anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic posts outside Israel.

Haarets can be a great platform for translated anti-Israeli articles, that are found around the world. It's supposedly progressive.

And that's without mentioning the editorials calling for foreign pressure and some have gone much further with accusations against the state.

in a nutshell, it's not that balanced!
 
N

NewRepublic

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 31, 2009
Messages
480
yanshuf said:
If you looked into what is usually quoted from this newspaper, you'd see that it's mostly the same old rants exposed by biased "reporters", who's anti-Israeli tendencies are what make them so popular.
Click to expand...


Ever heard of free speech ?:rolleyes:
 
J

JCSkinner

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 17, 2005
Messages
1,247
Website
skinflicks.blogspot.com
Except, of course, you read every opinion I ever express on the Middle East, and try on every occasion to rebut them with your handy Mossad 'Points of Debate for Internet Warriors' secret guidebook.
The only thing 'not that balanced' around here is you, Yanshuf. Doesn't it tell you something when even an ardent pro-Israeli supporter and fervent Islamophobe like Clanrickard tells you you're wrong?
 
L'Chaim

L'Chaim

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2007
Messages
18,736
But that's one of the wonderful things about Israel; there's total freedom of the press. Probably the only country in that part of the world that does have that. And Israel's president Peres blogs exclusively for Haaretz.
 
J

JCSkinner

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 17, 2005
Messages
1,247
Website
skinflicks.blogspot.com
Okay. Can you finally explain this one to me: Are you actually Yanshuf in disguise, or do you both just work out of the same office?
Because it is utterly fascinating how the one follows the other with utter predictability within minutes of each other onto threads pertaining to Israel?
 
Y

yanshuf

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 23, 2004
Messages
13,256
L'Chaim:
But that's one of the wonderful things about Israel; there's total freedom of the press. Probably the only country in that part of the world that does have that. And Israel's president Peres blogs exclusively for Haaretz.
Click to expand...
There's freedom of expression and there's freedom of incitement, like what Gidon Levy does, and like Amira Hass does.

And another problem I saw, is that Haaretz is considered balanced, when it's actually biased to the left, extremely biased.
 
L'Chaim

L'Chaim

Well-known member
Joined
May 2, 2007
Messages
18,736
JCSkinner said:
Okay. Can you finally explain this one to me: Are you actually Yanshuf in disguise, or do you both just work out of the same office?
Because it is utterly fascinating how the one follows the other with utter predictability within minutes of each other onto threads pertaining to Israel?
Click to expand...
From what I can gather, Yanshuf is an Israeli living in Jerusalem. I'm living in Dublin. I don't know what Yanshuf does for a living, but I'm self employed. And as for it being predictable that both of us would be in threads about Israel? Well the same could be said about you couldn't it?
 
N

NewRepublic

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 31, 2009
Messages
480
yanshuf said:
And another problem I saw, is that Haaretz is considered balanced, when it's actually biased to the left, extremely biased.
Click to expand...


Ah but that is an attempt to balance against the extreme right wing media sources that you appear to be a mouthpeace for.
 
Clanrickard

Clanrickard

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 25, 2008
Messages
33,699
JCSkinner said:
fervent Islamophobe like Clanrickard
Click to expand...
A phobia is an irrational fear of something. Being wary of Islam isn't phobic it's perfectly rational.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top