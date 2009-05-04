Things that Haaretz won't tell you!

Haaretz is a left-leaning newspaper, practically a fifth column in Israel.
It co-operates with "Beace Now" and published whatever provokes controversy in Israel.
That's why one couldn't have read about the verdict against pro-terrorist activists:
Peace Now to Pay and Apologize for Maligning Town - Inside Israel - Israel News - Israel National News
excerpts:
(IsraelNN.com) The Peace Now organization and activists Hagit Ofran and Dror Atkis must pay residents of Judea and Samaria and issue a public apology, Jerusalem Magistrates Court judge Yechezkel Barclay ruled Thursday. The group was punished for a false report involving the Samaria town of Revava.
When Peace Now refused to apologize, the Fund sued the organization with the help of Attorney Doron Nir Tzvi. The group charged Peace Now and authors Ofran and Etkes with slander.
The court found the three defendants guilty. Besides ordering them to apologize, Justice Barclay ruled that they must pay the Fund for Redeeming the Land 20,000 shekels plus tax. The group's apology must be public, and must be published in both Maariv and Haaretz.