Things that Haaretz won't tell you!

I, as you do, accept the right of every person to be as radical-left as he wants, and write in or edit whatever newspaper there is, and it most certainly won't be abad thing to read other people's opinions from time to time (except JCSkinner's, that is), but it's about time people will be given a fair exposure to what this newspaper symbolises in the eyes of many Israelis, and to what is the subtext of most of the reports of this newspaper.



This newspaper, as supportive as it might be of the so called "Palestinian" cause, would mostly ignore the domestic blood thirst of theirs, and try to dictate its own agenda.



In addition, the big problem is when you see selective articles to support anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic posts outside Israel.



Haarets can be a great platform for translated anti-Israeli articles, that are found around the world. It's supposedly progressive.



And that's without mentioning the editorials calling for foreign pressure and some have gone much further with accusations against the state.



in a nutshell, it's not that balanced!