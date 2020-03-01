Things to keep spirits up during the current confinement.

Hi. Firstly to the moderators, given that the current restrictions are a result of a pandemic, and given that there may be health or other problems associated with long-term isolation there might be a justification for opening the thread in this forum.

If, however, you think that it is more appropriate for Chat or somewhere, please feel free to move it as you see fit.

The reason for the thread is that many of us find ourselves effectively confined to home for some time.

Some have kids. Some may be confined with a partner. Some may be alone.

So... I'm asking what stresses it is imposing on people. What measures are posters taking to ease the ordeal? Are there suggestions out there as to how to ease the ordeal?

My hope would be that the thread would be a repository for suggestions, maybe some interesting or entertaining links, strategies for keeping the morale of families and others raised a tiny bit.

I don't want it to be a focus for comments about Johnson, Trump, Varadkar, Harris et al. Just hopefully a resource for dealing with the repercussions of the controls.

If anyone wants to rant about their experiences that would be fine.

I will be adding some links provided by my own workplace (or at least some of the gist of them) relating to strategies they recommend.

Good luck, everyone.
 


I took this snap three years ago on a chilly, Autumn, dawn morning, an empty beach in Kilmuckridge, Co. Wexford. I find it soothing.

Dawn at Morriscastle.JPG
 
OK,

Among the more practical tips by our staff welfare people are ths:

Create a working area which is distinct and separate from your living area. They are not attempting a land grab by saying that; they are suggesting that you impose barriers. That have suggested that while tax relief is available for this, they will make sure that nobody is out of pocket if some expenditure is involved.

Leave the working area periodically. Take the breaks you would normally take in the office.

Have a coffee with a buddy by Skype or by telephone. No work talk allowed.

Use all the freedoms of movement that you are allowed. If you are allowed to walk 1km from your home, walk 1km from your home.

If you have a garden, now is the best time to start looking after it.

Let as much natural light as possible into your home.

Keep in regular contact with loved ones.
 
I've been tidying up my laptop (Desktop was a mess) and I downloaded a new Browser called "Brave", I'm using it as we speak and I find it quite good, less clunky than Chrome, so that's great.

I got Hubby hooked up to the the tablet as well and he's watching old Westerns on that, as well as keeping in touch with friends and family on Facebook.
 
What about a game of I spy? (before blinding gets too excited, no nat Mi5) sooo as moiz lie here naked staring at the ceiling mirror, I'll start, I spy with my little eye something beginning with K...
 
between the bridges said:
What about a game of I spy? (before blinding gets too excited, no nat Mi5) sooo as moiz lie here naked staring at the ceiling mirror, I'll start, I spy with my little eye something beginning with K...
If yer naked it can't be "Kakks". I give up.
 
Rural said:
I've been tidying up my laptop (Desktop was a mess) and I downloaded a new Browser called "Brave", I'm using it as we speak and I find it quite good, less clunky than Chrome, so that's great.

I got Hubby hooked up to the the tablet as well and he's watching old Westerns on that, as well as keeping in touch with friends and family on Facebook.
And ye believed him!!...
 
