Things to keep spirits up during the current confinement.

Hi. Firstly to the moderators, given that the current restrictions are a result of a pandemic, and given that there may be health or other problems associated with long-term isolation there might be a justification for opening the thread in this forum.



If, however, you think that it is more appropriate for Chat or somewhere, please feel free to move it as you see fit.



The reason for the thread is that many of us find ourselves effectively confined to home for some time.



Some have kids. Some may be confined with a partner. Some may be alone.



So... I'm asking what stresses it is imposing on people. What measures are posters taking to ease the ordeal? Are there suggestions out there as to how to ease the ordeal?



My hope would be that the thread would be a repository for suggestions, maybe some interesting or entertaining links, strategies for keeping the morale of families and others raised a tiny bit.



I don't want it to be a focus for comments about Johnson, Trump, Varadkar, Harris et al. Just hopefully a resource for dealing with the repercussions of the controls.



If anyone wants to rant about their experiences that would be fine.



I will be adding some links provided by my own workplace (or at least some of the gist of them) relating to strategies they recommend.



Good luck, everyone.