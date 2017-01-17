This country needs to talk about alcohol

ShoutingIsLeadership said:



Apparently, 60% of Irish women said that they drank alcohol, while pregnant .



Now this might be an outlier, but the global average is about 10% and the next highest is about 46%.



This is not to pick on women. Across the media this past couple of weeks, I have heard various adults describing high levels of drinking done over Christmas...and know some people who seem to drink regularly. They are adults, with children...not just twenty somethings.



Personally, I don't particularly drink...it doesn't appeal to me.



Can you explain the attraction, please? Is it habit? Compulsion? Addiction?





Habits and social norms play a big roll.I would've drank quite a lot until my late 20's and like a lot of young lads without responsibilities to weigh them down I was fond a good binge (or session as we call it). Going to the pub several nights each weeks was the simply norm amongst my circle of friends. There was a sense of "this is what Irish men do" about it all. Which was dumb. But then again, young men are a particularly dumb species.As I got older and found myself with responsibilities I drifted away from it through a combination of lack of opportunity and becoming conscious that the habits of my youth would not be a good idea in the long term, for me or those around me.I still have the odd drink now and again but I'd frequently go without for months and it doesn't cost me a thought. I still go to the pub regularly. I just have a coffee or a soft drink instead. That was a little weird at first but not for long and nobody else could care less.