This country needs to talk about alcohol

A pretty frightening report in the media, today.
Apparently, 60% of Irish women said that they drank alcohol, while pregnant .
Now this might be an outlier, but the global average is about 10% and the next highest is about 46%.
This is not to pick on women. Across the media this past couple of weeks, I have heard various adults describing high levels of drinking done over Christmas...and know some people who seem to drink regularly. They are adults, with children...not just twenty somethings.
Personally, I don't particularly drink...it doesn't appeal to me.
Can you explain the attraction, please? Is it habit? Compulsion? Addiction?
https://www.irishexaminer.com/breakingnews/ireland/ireland-tops-list-for-pregnant-women-drinking-772732.html
