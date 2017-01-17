This country needs to talk about alcohol

ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
49,857
A pretty frightening report in the media, today.

Apparently, 60% of Irish women said that they drank alcohol, while pregnant .

Now this might be an outlier, but the global average is about 10% and the next highest is about 46%.

This is not to pick on women. Across the media this past couple of weeks, I have heard various adults describing high levels of drinking done over Christmas...and know some people who seem to drink regularly. They are adults, with children...not just twenty somethings.

Personally, I don't particularly drink...it doesn't appeal to me.

Can you explain the attraction, please? Is it habit? Compulsion? Addiction?


https://www.irishexaminer.com/breakingnews/ireland/ireland-tops-list-for-pregnant-women-drinking-772732.html
 


ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,134
Culture. Sure where else would you meet up with friends.
 
A Voice

A Voice

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 29, 2009
Messages
7,880
Women's bodies. Hands off. Right to choose. Stop mansplaining. Blah blah.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
49,857
ruserious said:
Not really. If people are unwilling to stop drinking when pregnant knowing the dangers, then a thread on P.ie is hardly going to change their mind.
Click to expand...


It's a discussion about alcohol, with questions in the OP?

Are you afraid to think about how you consume alcohol?
 
ne0ica

ne0ica

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 22, 2009
Messages
8,140
No lets do what we normally do and blame alcohol advertisements or the Heineken Cup.

This country has a really bad cultural relationship with drink.

During my 20's I avoided weddings like the plague.

It is too socially acceptable among all socio economic classes to over indulge and binge on alcohol.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
49,857
ne0ica said:
No lets do what we normally do and blame alcohol advertisements or the Heineken Cup.

This country has a really bad cultural relationship with drink.

During my 20's I avoided weddings like the plague.

It is too socially acceptable among all socio economic classes to over indulge and binge on alcohol.
Click to expand...
Are you really any different? Why not go and not drink?
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,134
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
It's a discussion about alcohol, with questions in the OP?

Are you afraid to think about how you consume alcohol?
Click to expand...
No. I don't drink that much to begin with.

A better question to ask would be whether it should be an offence to knowingly sell alcohol to a pregnant person.
 
Old Mr Grouser

Old Mr Grouser

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 29, 2009
Messages
6,341
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
A pretty frightening report in the media, today.

Apparently, 60% of Irish women said that they drank alcohol, while pregnant .

Now this might be an outlier, but the global average is about 10% and the next highest is about 46%.

https://www.irishexaminer.com/breakingnews/ireland/ireland-tops-list-for-pregnant-women-drinking-772732.html
Click to expand...
You'r right - it's a disgusting situation.

Health guidelines advise women to avoid alcohol completely while pregnant, as it can cause neurological damage to a babys developing brain leading to behavioural, social, learning, and attention difficulties in childhood, adolescence, and in later life.

According to Alcohol Action Ireland, drinking more than three drinks a day increases the risk of miscarriage and more than 12 drinks a week increases the risk of premature birth.

Ireland tops list for pregnant women drinking
Click to expand...
I have heard it said that binge-drinking is a traditional way of 'encouraging' a miscarriage. Could that be a factor?
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
49,857
ruserious said:
No. I don't drink that much to begin with.

A better question to ask would be whether it should be an offence to knowingly sell alcohol to a pregnant person.
Click to expand...

Why would it be better to ask a question which passes responsibility away from drinkers?

How much (and when) do you drink?
 
gerhard dengler

gerhard dengler

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2011
Messages
46,739
Old Mr Grouser said:
You'r right - it's a disgusting situation.

I have heard it said that binge-drinking is a traditional way of 'encouraging' a miscarriage. Could that be a factor?
Click to expand...
Thanks for copying the OP, as I could not read it.

You're absolutely correct, regardless of gender Ireland has a major alcohol consumption problem - which Irish society chooses to ignore at a cost to the individual and to Irish society generally.
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
49,857
gerhard dengler said:
Thanks for copying the OP, as I could not read it.

You're absolutely correct, regardless of gender Ireland has a major alcohol consumption problem - which Irish society chooses to ignore at a cost to the individual and to Irish society generally.
Click to expand...


Perhaps somebody will copy this, as you appear to have me on ignore, Mr Dengler...sometimes to ignore is a solution?
 
DaveM

DaveM

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 16, 2010
Messages
15,963
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
A pretty frightening report in the media, today.

Apparently, 60% of Irish women said that they drank alcohol, while pregnant .

Now this might be an outlier, but the global average is about 10% and the next highest is about 46%.

This is not to pick on women. Across the media this past couple of weeks, I have heard various adults describing high levels of drinking done over Christmas...and know some people who seem to drink regularly. They are adults, with children...not just twenty somethings.

Personally, I don't particularly drink...it doesn't appeal to me.

Can you explain the attraction, please? Is it habit? Compulsion? Addiction?


https://www.irishexaminer.com/breakingnews/ireland/ireland-tops-list-for-pregnant-women-drinking-772732.html
Click to expand...
Habits and social norms play a big roll.

I would've drank quite a lot until my late 20's and like a lot of young lads without responsibilities to weigh them down I was fond a good binge (or session as we call it). Going to the pub several nights each weeks was the simply norm amongst my circle of friends. There was a sense of "this is what Irish men do" about it all. Which was dumb. But then again, young men are a particularly dumb species.

As I got older and found myself with responsibilities I drifted away from it through a combination of lack of opportunity and becoming conscious that the habits of my youth would not be a good idea in the long term, for me or those around me.

I still have the odd drink now and again but I'd frequently go without for months and it doesn't cost me a thought. I still go to the pub regularly. I just have a coffee or a soft drink instead. That was a little weird at first but not for long and nobody else could care less.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top