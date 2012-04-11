This day in Irish History - 1912: Third Home Rule Bill introduced. NI inevitable?

FloatingVoterTralee

April 11, 1912 saw the Third Home Rule Bill introduced into the House of Commons, with the Lords veto delaying passage until 1914. While the Bill only provided for a unitary parliament, the Unionist response through the Solemn League and Covenant ultimately forced Redmond to concede partition - at first on a "temporary" basis for four counties (Fermanagh and Tyrone were added later), and the Bill's obstruction began the slide to physical force through the Ulster and Irish Volunteers. So, could it be said that this date ultimately ended all hopes of a united, autonomous Ireland, with unionism unwittingly provoking the triumph of Sinn Féin? Apologies if the same ground has been covered in the Covenant thread.
 


Catalpa

Catalpa

FloatingVoterTralee said:
April 11, 1912 saw the Third Home Rule Bill introduced into the House of Commons, with the Lords veto delaying passage until 1914. While the Bill only provided for a unitary parliament, the Unionist response through the Solemn League and Covenant ultimately forced Redmond to concede partition - at first on a "temporary" basis for four counties (Fermanagh and Tyrone were added later), and the Bill's obstruction began the slide to physical force through the Ulster and Irish Volunteers. So, could it be said that this date ultimately ended all hopes of a united, autonomous Ireland, with unionism unwittingly provoking the triumph of Sinn Féin? Apologies if the same ground has been covered in the Covenant thread.
I would not have thought so

- Partition did not take the path it did so it was not inevitable

The nub of the issue is that despite their protestations of Loyalty the Unionists didn't trust the rest of the British People to defend their interests

- and went for an 'Ourselves Alone' approach to counter the emergence of an Ireland with its own Parliament
 
S

shiel

What was Asquith thinking of when he promised Ireland Home Rule, went to the trouble of passing it over a period of two years and then refused to implement it?

What was Bonar Law thinking of when he expressly backed civil war against the most powerful parliament in the world in which he was leader of the opposition and prospective prime minister?

Why were the Ulster unionists threatening civil war against an act of a parliament which they were telling the rest of us was suitable to rule Ireland not to mention a world wide empire?

Did the lords and masters in the imperial establishment not realise that they were, yet again, proving that physical force is more effective than constitutional means in settling Irish 'problems'?
 
statsman

statsman

Inevitable is an awfully big word.
 
S

shiel

Why are we so ignorant about our history?

1912 not 1916 was the fulcrum year in 20th century Irish history. Events then [Home Rule and the Ulster Covenant] determined the history of the rest of the 20th century.
 
H

Hitch 22

Hundreds of thousands of Unionists made their voice heard when they signed the Ulster Covenant (men) and the Ulster Declaration (women). The formation of the Ulster Volunteers and the importation of 20,000 rifles meant that it was either civil war or partition. The Irish Volunteers imported only 900 rifles aboard Erskine Childers Asgard.
There were only a few thousand Nationalists who were really active island wide despite having tens of thousands on paper as members of the Irish Volunteers. only a few thousand actually followed Willie Redmond et all and joined the British Army and the rump that remained fell apart rapidly.
The country was polarised with the north east the most ardently Unionist while at the opposite end of the country Co. Cork was easily the most ardently nationalist.
The fact that the rebellion in 1916 was based in Dublin,that the majority of the War of Independence was fought in Munster, that Northern Ireland nationalists were left to their own devices as anti-treaty and pro-treaty went to war and that Fianna Fáil did not organise in Northern Ireland in the 1920s confirms that partition was a fact of life.
A partitionist mindset existed long before with linen and shipbuilding concentrated in Belfast while outside of Ulster the economy was predominantly agricultural.
The outcome of the 1918 election made partition inevitable.



The alternative was a far more bloodier war than the Irish Revolution 1916-1923.
The Unionists were far better organised, better armed and they had war experience to boot.
They had British Tories behind them and Irish nationalists were in no fit state to fight a conventional war or become an army of occupation in the 6 counties after a hypothetical conventional defeat of the numerically superior British military and police that would have been required to invade Northern Ireland.
Collins supplied guns (British supplied guns diverted from the National Army) to the IRA in the six counties but was forced to toe the line when Churchill pressured him to shell the Four Courts or British troops would do it instead. Collins after all signed the anglo-Irish Treaty in Dec 1921 because he knew that IRA units were on the brink of defeat before the truce in July 1921.
Partition was inevitable.
Anyone who says otherwise is living in a fantasy.
 
S

shiel

Hitch 22 said:
Hundreds of thousands of Unionists made their voice heard when they signed the Ulster Covenant (men) and the Ulster Declaration (women). The formation of the Ulster Volunteers and the importation of 20,000 rifles meant that it was either civil war or partition. The Irish Volunteers imported only 900 rifles aboard Erskine Childers Asgard.
There were only a few thousand Nationalists who were really active island wide despite having tens of thousands on paper as members of the Irish Volunteers. only a few thousand actually followed Willie Redmond et all and joined the British Army and the rump that remained fell apart rapidly.
The country was polarised with the north east the most ardently Unionist while at the opposite end of the country Co. Cork was easily the most ardently nationalist.
The fact that the rebellion in 1916 was based in Dublin,that the majority of the War of Independence was fought in Munster, that Northern Ireland nationalists were left to their own devices as anti-treaty and pro-treaty went to war and that Fianna Fáil did not organise in Northern Ireland in the 1920s confirms that partition was a fact of life.
A partitionist mindset existed long before with linen and shipbuilding concentrated in Belfast while outside of Ulster the economy was predominantly agricultural.
The outcome of the 1918 election made partition inevitable.



The alternative was a far more bloodier war than the Irish Revolution 1916-1923.
The Unionists were far better organised, better armed and they had war experience to boot.
They had British Tories behind them and Irish nationalists were in no fit state to fight a conventional war or become an army of occupation in the 6 counties after a hypothetical conventional defeat of the numerically superior British military and police that would have been required to invade Northern Ireland.
Collins supplied guns (British supplied guns diverted from the National Army) to the IRA in the six counties but was forced to toe the line when Churchill pressured him to shell the Four Courts or British troops would do it instead. Collins after all signed the anglo-Irish Treaty in Dec 1921 because he knew that IRA units were on the brink of defeat before the truce in July 1921.
Partition was inevitable.
Anyone who says otherwise is living in a fantasy.
That is all a load of codswallop.

The most powerful parliament in the world, at the head of the most powerful empire in the world, that governed and administered law, order and security for a quarter of the population of the globe, passed an act giving self rule to the people who lived on the island of Ireland.

All that could be asked of that most powerful of parliaments is that it implement its own act.

If it was not prepared to do that it should not have wasted two whole years passing it.

During those two years amendments allowing counties to opt out were defeated.

If democracy meant anything the most powerful parliament in the world had no option but to implement the Home Rule act it spent two years passing.

If a minority committed treason by opposing the act by force the security forces under the control of the imperial parliament, not the Irish volunteers, were there to enforce the law of an all powerful empire.
 
H

Hitch 22

The most powerful parliament in the world, at the head of the most powerful empire in the world, that governed and administered law, order and security for a quarter of the population of the globe, passed an act giving self rule to the people who lived on the island of Ireland.
The Liberal Party supported it but the Tories did not. The Tories were openly supporting the Unionists and the British Army sympathised with them too.

All that could be asked of that most powerful of parliaments is that it implement its own act.
As soon as the Great War came along the same parliament suspended it. Just like that.

If it was not prepared to do that it should not have wasted two whole years passing it.
When it was no longer politically expedient the two whole years where thrown aside because of World War I.

If democracy meant anything the most powerful parliament in the world had no option but to implement the Home Rule act it spent two years passing.
I agree but democracy works both ways.
If an Irish Home Rule administration had been established the Unionist northeast would probably have voted to break away and create their own state. If it was legitimate for the majority of the Irish people who were a minority within the UK to break away from London then it is also legitimate for a minority in the north east to break away too. If a Home Rule government had moved to oppose a unionist break away state, the Tories in Britain and the British would have moved to defend the Unionists.
Of course they would probably have worked together to invade the rest of Ireland too and dismantle Irish Home Rule entirely.

If a minority committed treason by opposing the act by force the security forces under the control of the imperial parliament, not the Irish volunteers, were there to enforce the law of an all powerful empire.
Do you really think the British Army were ever going to go to war with Unionist subjects who wished to remain in the UK and opposed Home Rule? Especially when many of the British Army officers in Ireland were part of the Anglo-Irish Protestant establishment who not only opposed Home Rule themselves but had opposed the Land Acts in the late 19th century? That wasn't going to happen.
 
S

shiel

Hitch 22 said:
The Liberal Party supported it but the Tories did not. The Tories were openly supporting the Unionists and the British Army sympathised with them too.



As soon as the Great War came along the same parliament suspended it. Just like that.



When it was no longer politically expedient the two whole years where thrown aside because of World War I.



I agree but democracy works both ways.
If an Irish Home Rule administration had been established the Unionist northeast would probably have voted to break away and create their own state. If it was legitimate for the majority of the Irish people who were a minority within the UK to break away from London then it is also legitimate for a minority in the north east to break away too. If a Home Rule government had moved to oppose a unionist break away state, the Tories in Britain and the British would have moved to defend the Unionists.
Of course they would probably have worked together to invade the rest of Ireland too and dismantle Irish Home Rule entirely.



Do you really think the British Army were ever going to go to war with Unionist subjects who wished to remain in the UK and opposed Home Rule? Especially when many of the British Army officers in Ireland were part of the Anglo-Irish Protestant establishment who not only opposed Home Rule themselves but had opposed the Land Acts in the late 19th century? That wasn't going to happen.
Look. Do not keep repeating shtuff that I already know.

I think the imperial army was there to uphold the law of the empire whether unionist in outlook or otherwise.

Home Rule for the people living on the island of Ireland was part of that. No ************************************g ifs, buts or ands.
 
R

renewal

Personally I feel Northern Ireland was too big with 6 counties. Four would have been more homogenous and probably a lot less grief in the long term. Over the last week or so the thought struck me that Fianna Fail or no other Southern based 'big' party organised in the North left the nationalists there to an awful life where they were just more or less insulted daily with no-one to stand up for them and obvious backlash of the troubles in the offing when people had had enough. It also struck me that it would have been quite a mental/emotional leap though to organise in the North, troop along to Stormont or even London as an elected representative.
 
A

antamadan

British Commons voted 32 county home rule 1893

shiel said:
Look. Do not keep repeating shtuff that I already know.

I think the imperial army was there to uphold the law of the empire whether unionist in outlook or otherwise.

Home Rule for the people living on the island of Ireland was part of that. No ************************************g ifs, buts or ands.
I think the undemocratic British Conservatives should say sorry for causing the 20th century Irish troubles. In 1893 Gladsotone persuaded the Westminster parliment to vote for home rule and -get this- a united Ireland.

The conservatives voted against,. and although being totally undemocratic. i.e. 80% irish mps for home rule, the uk prime minister Gladstone, and a majority in the house of commons -believe it or not- voting for a united irish home rule with no partition; the conservative get their Lords to vote it down. Then cooperate with unionists to make hold everything up.. Rupyard Kipling's anti-Irish nationalist racist crap etc. With encouragement like that, could you blame the unionists for importing guns from Imperial Germany (UVF), and we are off............................Who could blame Pearse?
 
S

shiel

antamadan said:
I think the undemocratic British Conservatives should say sorry for causing the 20th century Irish troubles. In 1893 Gladsotone persuaded the Westminster parliment to vote for home rule and -get this- a united Ireland.

The conservatives voted against,. and although being totally undemocratic. i.e. 80% irish mps for home rule, the uk prime minister Gladstone, and a majority in the house of commons -believe it or not- voting for a united irish home rule with no partition; the conservative get their Lords to vote it down. Then cooperate with unionists to make hold everything up.. Rupyard Kipling's anti-Irish nationalist racist crap etc. With encouragement like that, could you blame the unionists for importing guns from Imperial Germany (UVF), and we are off............................Who could blame Pearse?
Home Rule was not passed in 1893.

It was passed and signed into law by the monarch in 1912-14.

It was, however, not implemented by the Liberal government headed by Asquith.

In addition the Conservative opposition headed by Bonar Law expressly backed civil war against it.
 
S

shiel

It is ironic that South Armagh and West Belfast elected Irish party members when most of the rest of the country voted Sinn Fein in 1918.
 
S

shiel

Well-known member
Third Recount said:
Also this day in history 1981 Bobby Sands again refused the mixed grill with chips for tea
Sands was one of the many victims of the consequences of the failure of the most powerful imperial parliament in the world to implement its own act 100 years ago.
 
Mackers

Mackers

I think you'll find that Partition it had more to do with 20,000 illegal Unionist German rifles and a million bullets than a couple of hundred thousand signatures.
 
S

shiel

Mackers said:
I think you'll find that Partition it had more to do with 20,000 illegal Unionist German rifles and a million bullets than a couple of hundred thousand signatures.
No. It had more to do with the imperial parliament not implementing its own act.
 
