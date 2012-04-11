This day in Irish History - 1912: Third Home Rule Bill introduced. NI inevitable?

Hundreds of thousands of Unionists made their voice heard when they signed the Ulster Covenant (men) and the Ulster Declaration (women). The formation of the Ulster Volunteers and the importation of 20,000 rifles meant that it was either civil war or partition. The Irish Volunteers imported only 900 rifles aboard Erskine ChildersThere were only a few thousand Nationalists who were really active island wide despite having tens of thousands on paper as members of the Irish Volunteers. only a few thousand actually followed Willie Redmond et all and joined the British Army and the rump that remained fell apart rapidly.The country was polarised with the north east the most ardently Unionist while at the opposite end of the country Co. Cork was easily the most ardently nationalist.The fact that the rebellion in 1916 was based in Dublin,that the majority of the War of Independence was fought in Munster, that Northern Ireland nationalists were left to their own devices as anti-treaty and pro-treaty went to war and that Fianna Fáil did not organise in Northern Ireland in the 1920s confirms that partition was a fact of life.A partitionist mindset existed long before with linen and shipbuilding concentrated in Belfast while outside of Ulster the economy was predominantly agricultural.The outcome of the 1918 election made partition inevitable.The alternative was a far more bloodier war than the Irish Revolution 1916-1923.The Unionists were far better organised, better armed and they had war experience to boot.They had British Tories behind them and Irish nationalists were in no fit state to fight a conventional war or become an army of occupation in the 6 counties after a hypothetical conventional defeat of the numerically superior British military and police that would have been required to invade Northern Ireland.Collins supplied guns (British supplied guns diverted from the National Army) to the IRA in the six counties but was forced to toe the line when Churchill pressured him to shell the Four Courts or British troops would do it instead. Collins after all signed the anglo-Irish Treaty in Dec 1921 because he knew that IRA units were on the brink of defeat before the truce in July 1921.Partition was inevitable.Anyone who says otherwise is living in a fantasy.