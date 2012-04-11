This day in Irish History - 1912: Third Home Rule Bill introduced. NI inevitable?

FloatingVoterTralee
Well-known member
- Joined
- May 8, 2009
- Messages
- 993
April 11, 1912 saw the Third Home Rule Bill introduced into the House of Commons, with the Lords veto delaying passage until 1914. While the Bill only provided for a unitary parliament, the Unionist response through the Solemn League and Covenant ultimately forced Redmond to concede partition - at first on a "temporary" basis for four counties (Fermanagh and Tyrone were added later), and the Bill's obstruction began the slide to physical force through the Ulster and Irish Volunteers. So, could it be said that this date ultimately ended all hopes of a united, autonomous Ireland, with unionism unwittingly provoking the triumph of Sinn Féin? Apologies if the same ground has been covered in the Covenant thread.