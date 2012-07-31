This day in Irish History: 31 July 1975 The Miami Showband Massacre

Catalpa

Catalpa

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 10, 2004
Messages
10,257
31 July 1975 The Miami Showband Massacre on this day


On the morning of Thursday 31 July 1975 people all across Ireland turned on their radios and heard the astonishing and terrible news that members of the most popular Showband here had been shot down in cold blood at Buskill County Down.

The Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) carried out a gun and bomb attack on the members of the Miami Showband. Three members of the band were killed and one seriously injured during the attack. Two members of the UVF gang were also killed when a bomb they were handling exploded prematurely.

The Miami Showband had been playing at 'The Castle Ballroom' in Banbridge, Count Down. Five members of the band left in their minibus and travelled south on the main dual-carriageway. The minibus was stopped by what appeared to be a Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) checkpoint at Buskhill, near Newry. However the checkpoint was bogus and was being operated by approximately 10 members of the UVF - at least four of whom were also members of the UDR.

The members of the band were ordered out of the van and told to line up by the side of the road. Two UVF men then planted a bomb into the van. The bomb exploded prematurely killing the two UVF members. At this point the other UVF members opened fire on the band musicians.


Francis (Fran) O'Toole (29), the lead singer with band and famous for his good looks, was shot 22 times in the face while he lay on his back on the ground. Two other band members Anthony Geraghty (23), who was shot four times in the back, and Brian McCoy (33), shot nine times, both died at the scene. Another member of the group (Stephen Travers) was shot with a 'dum-dum' bullet and seriously injured but survived. The two UVF men who died were Harris Boyle (22) and Wesley Somerville (34); both were also members of the UDR.

There was speculation after the event that the UVF had tried to hide the bomb on the minibus with the intention of the bomb exploding after the members of the van had resumed their journey. It would then have been claimed that the members of the band were transporting explosives on behalf of the IRA. In 1976 two members of the UDR were sentenced to prison for their part in the attack. They received life sentences but were later released under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

A monument dedicated to the dead Miami Showband members was unveiled at a ceremony at Parnell Square North, Dublin, on 10 December 2007. Survivors Stephen Travers and Des McAlea were both present at the unveiling. The monument, made of limestone, bronze and granite, by County Donegal sculptor Redmond Herrity, is at the site of the old National Ballroom, where the band often played
 


Mushroom

Mushroom

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 27, 2009
Messages
15,474
RIP Fran, Brian and Anthony. Fran was indeed a very handsome young man.

Was going to post Paul Durcan's moving poem about them, but found that Cruimh had done so, 2 years ago.

A Little Bit Of Culture...
 
R

RBinge

Active member
Joined
Jan 19, 2005
Messages
254
Mushroom said:
RIP Fran, Brian and Anthony. Fran was indeed a very handsome young man.

Was going to post Paul Durcan's moving poem about them, but found that Cruimh had done so, 2 years ago.

A Little Bit Of Culture...
Click to expand...
That link is well worth following. Powerful stuff and the truth.
 
Ren84

Ren84

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 14, 2011
Messages
49,046
May we never forget the savagery of the British crown forces. RIP to its victims.
 
amsterdemmetje

amsterdemmetje

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 14, 2011
Messages
16,825
I talked to Stephen Travers many times on the phone down the years, booking musicians for pubs in Holland Germany and England never knowing until recently who and what he went through.
 
picador

picador

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 19, 2009
Messages
20,659
Catalpa said:
31 July 1975 The Miami Showband Massacre on this day


On the morning of Thursday 31 July 1975 people all across Ireland turned on their radios and heard the astonishing and terrible news that members of the most popular Showband here had been shot down in cold blood at Buskill County Down.

The Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) carried out a gun and bomb attack on the members of the Miami Showband. Three members of the band were killed and one seriously injured during the attack. Two members of the UVF gang were also killed when a bomb they were handling exploded prematurely.

The Miami Showband had been playing at 'The Castle Ballroom' in Banbridge, Count Down. Five members of the band left in their minibus and travelled south on the main dual-carriageway. The minibus was stopped by what appeared to be a Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) checkpoint at Buskhill, near Newry. However the checkpoint was bogus and was being operated by approximately 10 members of the UVF - at least four of whom were also members of the UDR.

The members of the band were ordered out of the van and told to line up by the side of the road. Two UVF men then planted a bomb into the van. The bomb exploded prematurely killing the two UVF members. At this point the other UVF members opened fire on the band musicians.


Francis (Fran) O'Toole (29), the lead singer with band and famous for his good looks, was shot 22 times in the face while he lay on his back on the ground. Two other band members Anthony Geraghty (23), who was shot four times in the back, and Brian McCoy (33), shot nine times, both died at the scene. Another member of the group (Stephen Travers) was shot with a 'dum-dum' bullet and seriously injured but survived. The two UVF men who died were Harris Boyle (22) and Wesley Somerville (34); both were also members of the UDR.

There was speculation after the event that the UVF had tried to hide the bomb on the minibus with the intention of the bomb exploding after the members of the van had resumed their journey. It would then have been claimed that the members of the band were transporting explosives on behalf of the IRA. In 1976 two members of the UDR were sentenced to prison for their part in the attack. They received life sentences but were later released under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement.

A monument dedicated to the dead Miami Showband members was unveiled at a ceremony at Parnell Square North, Dublin, on 10 December 2007. Survivors Stephen Travers and Des McAlea were both present at the unveiling. The monument, made of limestone, bronze and granite, by County Donegal sculptor Redmond Herrity, is at the site of the old National Ballroom, where the band often played
Click to expand...
Buskhill not Buskill.
 
R

runwiththewind

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 12, 2012
Messages
12,686
Sorry, but what's a dum-dum bullet?

Given the intent and the barbarity of the murders how did Des McAlea escape or was he too seriously uninjured?
 
Rural

Rural

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
28,501
Was a big fan of Fran O'Toole myself, back in the day.

A sad day!!
 
Just Jack

Just Jack

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 10, 2010
Messages
3,739
Rip.
 
Mushroom

Mushroom

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 27, 2009
Messages
15,474
Thanks to Ronan Collins for reminding me of the 38th anniversary of this atrocity.

"Beautiful are the feet of them that preach the gospel of peace,
Of them that bring glad tidings of good things."

Paul Durkan.
 
CarnivalOfAction

CarnivalOfAction

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 15, 2010
Messages
16,393
amsterdemmetje said:
I talked to Stephen Travers many times on the phone down the years, booking musicians for pubs in Holland Germany and England never knowing until recently who and what he went through.
Click to expand...
I've talked to Stephen a few times also [I'm a friend of Johnny Fean with whom he now plays]. It's so sad to think that this tradegy could have been prevented if there had been a proper investigation into Dublin/Monaghan and other massacres which were perpetrated by the same Glenanne Gang.

Glenanne gang - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

"It is claimed in the Barron Report that Billy Hanna had asked James Mitchell for permission to use his farm as a UVF arms dump and bomb-making site.[86] Information that Loyalist paramilitaries were regularly meeting at the farm appeared on Army Intelligence documents from late 1972.[87] According to submissions received by Mr Justice Barron, the Glenanne farm was used to build and store the bombs that exploded in Dublin and Monaghan. The report claims they were placed onto Robin Jackson's poultry lorry, driven across the border to a carpark, then activated by Hanna and transferred to three allocated cars. These cars exploded almost simultaneously in Dublin's city centre at about 5.30pm during evening rush hour, killing 26 civilians. Ninety minutes later a fourth car bomb exploded in Monaghan, killing another seven civilians."
 
Catalpast

Catalpast

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
25,560
I remember that day so well

Where I was - who I was with

Thankfully I was not in the City centre that day
 
redneck

redneck

Well-known member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
7,613
The end of July 1975 was a really tragic time for the island of Ireland and me personally.
 
Catalpast

Catalpast

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
25,560
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top