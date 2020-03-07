With Easter approaching and most churches closed because of coronavirus hysteria, the country now braces itself for a huge spike in death numbers next week amongst little old ladies for whom attendance at Holy Week services is so important.

Many little old ladies live alone and have little contact with neighbours or even family, so the opportunity to visit chapel at Easter to say prayers and participate in services is enormously important to them, it sustains them in ways many of us younger folk have difficulty understanding. And many of us used to watching TV or video on our phones have no idea why the experience of 'being there' is so much more important to the older generation, watching mass on TV for them is just not the same as being in the church (traditionally TV mass was only for the bedbound sick, a great service that RTE has provided for many over the years).

But we should be in no doubt about it: keeping the churches closed next week will cause a spike in deaths of little old ladies. Some will die of heart attack, some will die of a broken heart, others will simply lose the will to live.

Surely a caring government can implement emergency measures to avoid such needless death, and allow the churches to open for the week.

This Easter, will someone please think of the little old ladies?