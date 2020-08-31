  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
    Misinformation and/or conspiracy theories about this topic, even if intended as humor, will not be tolerated!

Thought this map was interesting

G

Granballoon

Active member
Joined
Sep 12, 2020
Messages
255
e4gwpw051bp51.jpg


No huge surprises, apart from Ireland, but with our housing crisis worsened by some of the other purple and red countries on this map I'm not surprised people stay gone. Would've stayed abroad meself where it not for family obligations. Thankfully we tend to be desirable immigrants in countries with no housing availability crises, like North America, most Western Europe and Asia.

Portugal confused me, but apparently the answer to that is they're in the UK by and large. Some here too, I imagine. Hard to tell the difference between Portuguese and South American sometimes. Poor Greeks, can't even afford to escape their situation. Cyprus' number is strangely high, have never even met a Cypriot here. Maybe they've gone to Greece?

Any of these stats surprise anyone else?
 

G

Granballoon

Active member
Joined
Sep 12, 2020
Messages
255
Ah, it's the home owner come to tell us there's no housing crisis. Almost immediately after I made the thread, almost like he's stalking me....

Ah the old alt-right extremist 'proooooooove' screed.

Uh, if you're housebound for some reason, like ability or maybe house arrests, and have been for the last 20/25 years, no one's problem but your own. Everyone else, especially those living in city centres, know what's going on. For example, that the country sees 85/90,000 immigrants per year; during a housing crisis. Google for that 'factual evidence'.
 
Seán E. Ryan

Seán E. Ryan

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 4, 2007
Messages
1,521
Granballoon said:
Ah, it's the home owner come to tell us there's no housing crisis. Almost immediately after I made the thread, almost like he's stalking me....

Ah the old alt-right extremist 'proooooooove' screed.

Uh, if you're housebound for some reason, like ability or maybe house arrests, and have been for the last 20/25 years, no one's problem but your own. Everyone else, especially those living in city centres, know what's going on. For example, that the country sees 85/90,000 immigrants per year; during a housing crisis. Google for that 'factual evidence'.
Click to expand...
Well, if it's during a housing crisis, when they come, they're not responsible for said housing crisis. By your own words.

I reckon you'd fail an IQ test.
 
Hewson

Hewson

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
11,002
Joined September 2020. Five threads on the home page.

But he's not looking for attention. He's just . . . concerned. 😛
 
G

Granballoon

Active member
Joined
Sep 12, 2020
Messages
255
Last edited:
Last edited:
Seán E. Ryan said:
Ireland has had a housing crisis long before we had any noticeable immigration.
Click to expand...
Housing crises begin and end, chief.

Again, your prior remark is very, very ironic.

You're also wrong. 'Noticeable immigration' began in the 2000's. Ireland Immigration Statistics 1960-2020 See the blue line going up there laddie? That's not great when natives can't even get housing for a reasonable price. Again. Not that you'd be aware, Mr. Home Owner. You really don't get much of a say here tbh, your situation is not worsened by the reality Ireland is facing.
 
Hewson

Hewson

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 29, 2009
Messages
11,002
Granballoon said:
Do any of your posts contain any valuable insight to the threads they're polluting?
Click to expand...

Well, I seem to live on the Trump threads and they're all there for you to peruse at your leisure.

I'm just fascinated that someone who's just moved into the building is so busy renovating it. Don't worry, your threads aren't attractive enough, or stimulating enough, to warrant a long-term rental.
 
G

Granballoon

Active member
Joined
Sep 12, 2020
Messages
255
Hewson said:
Well, I seem to live on the Trump threads and they're all there for you to peruse at your leisure.
Click to expand...
Jesus another plastic paddy who thinks and wishes he was a yank...

Go on then, tell us, what did Melania do today?

NO WAY!!

REALLY?????
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom