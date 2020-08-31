Three Irish colleges (Gaeilcoláiste) rank in top 10 second level schools in country

A Sunday Times supplement has ranked the top 400 schools in the country. Based mainly on the amount of pupils going on to third level universities. The top two for this are both Girls gaeilscoileanna. A "Laurel hill Cóláiste FCJ" in Limerick city is ranked first, and Cóláiste Iosagán, Booterstown Dublin is ranked second. There is more to life than just going on to third level obviously. But this to me shows the value of language in general and the Irish language in particular.Is é mo thuarim go dtáispeán an liosta seo go bhfuil an Gaeilge an mhaith.Other notable showings are: fee paying Blackrock college coming in at #12. And fee paying Mount Anville girls school at no. 9.Seo é an liosta: