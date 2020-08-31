  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Three Irish colleges (Gaeilcoláiste) rank in top 10 second level schools in country

A Sunday Times supplement has ranked the top 400 schools in the country. Based mainly on the amount of pupils going on to third level universities. The top two for this are both Girls gaeilscoileanna. A "Laurel hill Cóláiste FCJ" in Limerick city is ranked first, and Cóláiste Iosagán, Booterstown Dublin is ranked second. There is more to life than just going on to third level obviously. But this to me shows the value of language in general and the Irish language in particular.
Is é mo thuarim go dtáispeán an liosta seo go bhfuil an Gaeilge an mhaith.
Other notable showings are: fee paying Blackrock college coming in at #12. And fee paying Mount Anville girls school at no. 9.
Seo é an liosta:

 

There are posters on here, who are always questioning the value of the Irish language. Yet there are only 36 I think, Gaeilcólaiste in the country yet every one of them is in the top 100 schools ranked on 3rd level access.
www.joe.ie

The top 25 schools in Ireland have been revealed | JOE.ie

The Sunday Times have collated their list of the best 25 schools in Ireland and for the sixth year in a row, Limerick's Laurel Hill Gaelcholáiste is top
www.joe.ie www.joe.ie
 
Regarding the Sunday Times, I don't think it is run by fanatical Gaeilgóiri.
 
R

reg11

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 23, 2011
Messages
3,795
Doesn't one get extra marks for doing a subject through Irish, thus one gets more points than one otherwise would?

Are classmates less likely to have classmates that would hold one back?

Hardly surprising then considering the advantage but others get unfairly disadvantaged as a result.
 
