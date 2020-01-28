Three Scottish Soldiers

The 1971 IRA murder of 3 unarmed off duty Scottish soldiers was the subject of a recent BBC Spotlight program, which named the suspects both deceased and living...

The victims were John McCaig Age: 17 , his brother Joseph McCaig Age: 18 and Dougald McCaughey Age: 23

www.threescottishsoldiers.org

Their Story | The Justice371 Campaign

They were the fourth, fifth and sixth soldiers to die, but the first to be killed off duty. Two were Brothers, the other a Friend.
www.threescottishsoldiers.org www.threescottishsoldiers.org

They were found shot dead in Ligoniel, north Belfast, on 10 March 1971.

"The wee boy had loads of freckles on his face. I actually put my hand on the wee boy's face and he was warm. He definitely wasn't cold like, he was warm," she said.

www.bbc.co.uk

Ex-Para 'had central role in soldiers' murders'

The three Scottish soldiers were lured to their deaths by the IRA in Belfast in 1971.
www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk

Kieran Conway, himself a former IRA man who knew O'Kane, told Spotlight that he had spoken openly about his involvement in the killings.

"I believe any man that could execute three young Scottish soldiers in that manner must have been a psychopath," he said.

O'Kane was also listed as wanted for questioning about the Kingsmills killings for many years but never questioned about the massacre.

Members of O'Kane's family confirmed to Spotlight that he was involved in the killings.

From north Belfast, he joined the Parachute Regiment in 1957 and served in Cyprus and Jordan before joining the IRA at the start of the Troubles.

www.irishnews.com

Belfast woman thought to have helped lure three Scottish soldiers to their deaths

A BELFAST woman, now in her 70s, is suspected of belonging to the IRA unit which lured three off-duty British soldiers to their deaths almost 50 years ago.
www.irishnews.com www.irishnews.com

Multiple sources confirmed to the BBC that O’Kane was a lead suspect for the Kingsmills massacre of January 1976, when 10 Protestant workmen were shot dead by the IRA.

www.dailyrecord.co.uk

'Psychopath' paratrooper drank with three Scots soldiers before killing them

John McCaig, 17, his brother, Joseph, 18, and Dougald McCaughey, 23, were shot dead in Belfast in March 1971.
www.dailyrecord.co.uk www.dailyrecord.co.uk
 


Your lot trained him.
 
FFS, Duh...
 
The British Army go to war and invade a country.........and then they die. So fúcking what? They knew they weren't on an 18-30 Holiday, what did they expect?
 
