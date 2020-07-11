TikTok in Ireland

MauriceColgan

MauriceColgan

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 8, 2008
Messages
7,830
Website
www.irelandtoo.com
What are your thoughts if any on this new addition to our economy.

I am an opportunist so have taken advantage of it already. Please try out the link.

TikTok - Make Your Day

TikTok is the destination for short-form mobile videos. Our mission is to capture and present the world's creativity, knowledge, and precious life moments, directly from the mobile phone. TikTok enables everyone to be a creator, and encourages users to share their passion and creative expression...
www.tiktok.com www.tiktok.com
@MauriceColgan/video/6857919947264380166

By the way. Entrepreneur and TV Dragon, Gavin Duffy is encouraging my efforts on twitter.
 


Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
31,596
I struggle to see how the revenue TikTok earns would make for a big money buyout. But if you're Microsoft and you get it cheap then sure, why not.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom