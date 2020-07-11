TikTok in Ireland

MauriceColgan
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2008
- Messages
- 7,830
- Website
- www.irelandtoo.com
What are your thoughts if any on this new addition to our economy.
I am an opportunist so have taken advantage of it already. Please try out the link.
@MauriceColgan/video/6857919947264380166
By the way. Entrepreneur and TV Dragon, Gavin Duffy is encouraging my efforts on twitter.
I am an opportunist so have taken advantage of it already. Please try out the link.
TikTok - Make Your Day
TikTok is the destination for short-form mobile videos. Our mission is to capture and present the world's creativity, knowledge, and precious life moments, directly from the mobile phone. TikTok enables everyone to be a creator, and encourages users to share their passion and creative expression...
www.tiktok.com
By the way. Entrepreneur and TV Dragon, Gavin Duffy is encouraging my efforts on twitter.