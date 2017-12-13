Time for Irish-language curriculum to follow Basque model?

If reform of the Irish-language curriculum is to be undertaken, the system employed in the Basque Country seems a useful exemplar to revive a minority language. There, four alternative curricula are employed, and no compulsion is required:
X - 0.6% Education solely in Spanish
A - 26.2% " in Spanish, but Basque is taught as a subject.
B - 23.2% 50/50 Basque and Spanish
C - 50.2% Education in Basque, Spanish taught as a subject.
The percentages opting for B and C have increased notably in recent years, the total figures for Basque,-speakers have risen from 24% to 33% in the last 20 years, and 57% of those aged under 24 now speak Basque as their first language:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Basque_language#Demographics
