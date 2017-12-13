Time for Irish-language curriculum to follow Basque model?

The major problem the Basques had was finding enough teachers capable of covering the different methods.



They ploughed on through because they had the political cover to do so.



I'd love to see the same happening in Ireland. Both the numbers and the political cover would be an even bigger problem, though.



And Basque language rules on who gets into the civil service are the elephant in the language-education room. The public service is by far the biggest employer in a country/region with the same huge youth unemployment rate as the rest of Spain.



By the way, if you want to watch the local football on telly in the Basque Country, you either watch it with the commentary in Basque or you turn the sound down and look for a radio or online commentary in Spanish.