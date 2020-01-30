Time For Seán Ó Fearghaíl To Resign as Ceann Comhairle?

Victims reject Sean O Fearghail's 'self-serving' statement about his reference for convicted paedophile The Dáil's speaker, Sean O Fearghail, has explained the circumstances which led him to write a reference for a convicted sex abuser in his constituency in 2006.

Listen: Shane Dempsey Calls For The Resignation Of Ceann Comhairle, Sean O'Fearghail. Kildare survivor of childhood sexual abuse, Shane Dempsey, is now calling for the resignation from office of Kildare TD, and Ceann Comhairle, Seán O'Fearghail. In 2006, Mr. O'Fearghail issued a character reference to Joseph Dempsey.

Kildare TD and Ceann Comhairle, Seán O'Fearghail, who wrote a reference for a convicted sex abuser in his constituency in 2006, has been called on to resign by child sexual abuse survivor, Shane Dempsey.In 2006, while elected as Fianna Fail TD for Kildare South Deputy O'Fearghail issued a character reference to Joseph Dempsey, who was jailed for six years for rape and 15 counts of indecent and sexual assault against his nephew Shane Dempsey from Rathangan.Shane and his sister Emma-Jane had been calling in recent days for an apology from the Ceann Comhairle and for an end to politicians writing references for people in such circumstances.