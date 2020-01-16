Time for the grand coalition

I can't see FG or FF doing a deal with SF

SF won't be able to put an alternative government without FF or FG

So what options are left ?

FF / FG abstain on the election of mary Lou without any long term deal or perhaps a confidence or supply deal ? I can't see any of the above happening

So that leaves FF/FG going together

They have about 44% support between them. SF have 24%

So SF can bleat about their mandate all they like.

I think it would be attractive to Martin because this is his last chance to be Taoiseach.

For Leo he could take over in say 2 years.

They would link up with the Greens.

Obviously they both would need to get their act together on housing and health

One thing is certain housing will be improved in 5 years