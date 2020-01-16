Time for the grand coalition

riker1969
I can't see FG or FF doing a deal with SF
SF won't be able to put an alternative government without FF or FG
So what options are left ?
FF / FG abstain on the election of mary Lou without any long term deal or perhaps a confidence or supply deal ? I can't see any of the above happening
So that leaves FF/FG going together
They have about 44% support between them. SF have 24%
So SF can bleat about their mandate all they like.
I think it would be attractive to Martin because this is his last chance to be Taoiseach.
For Leo he could take over in say 2 years.
They would link up with the Greens.
Obviously they both would need to get their act together on housing and health
One thing is certain housing will be improved in 5 years
