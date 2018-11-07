Tipperary: Call the next GE results

Alan Kelly is in serious danger from a blue(shirt)-wave. He held his seat by 1300 votes over Tom Hayes in 2016.



Lowry and McGrath to hold on. FF will win 1 seat (most likely the current TD Cahill). FF foolishly ran three candidates here in 2016.



Tipperary voted 59% to repeal the 8th, so theres still a large conservative base here and a lot of them probably vote for McGrath whose pro life views are well known. I think Lowry benefits from keeping much of what was the FG vote here. I think the Left (including Healy) were very lucky to hold 2 seats here last time, and this reflects an almost equal split in the leftwing vote (around 9% each). Healy has held a seat here since 2000 except 2007-11.



The last 2 seats are hard to call. 224 votes separated Kelly (4th seat) from Healy (3rd seat) when Kelly won the 5th seat with transfers . But here's my best shot:

Lowry

McGrath

Cahill

Healy

And finally either Ahearne or Newman.



However I have to say I dont think its tactically wise for FG to be running 2 candidates here when Lowry effectively has a lock on much of the former FG vote. Will recent events hurt the Lowry vote? I doubt it. His voters are not the types to take orders from Dublin 4 on how they should vote anyway.