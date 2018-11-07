Tipperary: Call the next GE results

statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:

Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind

Declared candidates to date:

Garret Ahearn (Fine Gael)
Mary Newman (Fine Gael)
Deputy Jackie Cahill (Fianna Fáil)
Sandra Farrell (Fianna Fáil)
Ciara McCormick (Sinn Féin)
Deputy Seamus Healy (WUAG/Independent)
Deputy Michael Lowry (Independent)
Deputy Mattie McGrath (Independent)
Deputy Alan Kelly (Lab)
Donal Shanahan (Independent)

The loss of voters in the Birdhill electoral area to Limerick City could well mean that Kelly loses out, but to who? SF seem to be in a bit of disarray in Tipp. FG need to improve a lot on 2016 to have any hope of picking up a seat.
 


hollandia

hollandia

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 11, 2012
Messages
30,149
Lowry. The only question is how many quotas he'll get. If there's one constituency that outlines what exactly is wrong with Ireland, this is the one. One where a low rent Berlusconi romps home.
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
hollandia said:
Lowry. The only question is how many quotas he'll get. If there's one constituency that outlines what exactly is wrong with Ireland, this is the one. One where a low rent Berlusconi romps home.
Click to expand...
Sadly all too true.
 
B

Betson

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 7, 2013
Messages
17,526
Lowry and Cahill look safe enough, after that it gets dicey. I think Kelly could be in real trouble. Might help him if he is Labour leader by then. But that looks unlikely now before the next election.
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
Betson said:
Lowry and Cahill look safe enough, after that it gets dicey. I think Kelly could be in real trouble. Might help him if he is Labour leader by then. But that looks unlikely now before the next election.
Click to expand...
Ironic if he loses out and Howlin retains his seat.
 
hollandia

hollandia

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 11, 2012
Messages
30,149
Not what these threads are saying.

I refer the honourable gentleman to the answer I previously gave the house.

hollandia said:
can I just say that if we utilise the p.ie hive mind we will have 547 tds after the next election as all parties will get at least 100% of their candidates elected...
Click to expand...
 
statsman

statsman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
55,055
hollandia said:
Not what these threads are saying.

I refer the honourable gentleman to the answer I previously gave the house.
Click to expand...
:)

Still, I can see a situation where they might return 3 TDs, and I'm inclined to the view that the SDs are basically the same party.
 
hollandia

hollandia

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 11, 2012
Messages
30,149
statsman said:
:)

Still, I can see a situation where they might return 3 TDs, and I'm inclined to the view that the SDs are basically the same party.
Click to expand...
Well. Quite. But what's yet to be decided is whether the SDs are Official (Old) Labour, or Provisional (New) Labour. Or LWSA (Labour with self awareness).
 
Mercurial

Mercurial

Moderator
Joined
Jun 4, 2009
Messages
87,874
Realistically, only Healy and Kelly stand a chance of losing out, and it’s unlikely that both of them will.
 
hollandia

hollandia

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 11, 2012
Messages
30,149
Mercurial said:
Realistically, only Healy and Kelly stand a chance of losing out, and it’s unlikely that both of them will.
Click to expand...
Current polling figures weighted for Tipp show Kelly in deep trouble only getting somewhere in the region of 1/3 of a quota in FPV.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,581
Alan Kelly is in serious danger from a blue(shirt)-wave. He held his seat by 1300 votes over Tom Hayes in 2016.

Lowry and McGrath to hold on. FF will win 1 seat (most likely the current TD Cahill). FF foolishly ran three candidates here in 2016.

Tipperary voted 59% to repeal the 8th, so theres still a large conservative base here and a lot of them probably vote for McGrath whose pro life views are well known. I think Lowry benefits from keeping much of what was the FG vote here. I think the Left (including Healy) were very lucky to hold 2 seats here last time, and this reflects an almost equal split in the leftwing vote (around 9% each). Healy has held a seat here since 2000 except 2007-11.

The last 2 seats are hard to call. 224 votes separated Kelly (4th seat) from Healy (3rd seat) when Kelly won the 5th seat with transfers . But here's my best shot:
Lowry
McGrath
Cahill
Healy
And finally either Ahearne or Newman.

However I have to say I dont think its tactically wise for FG to be running 2 candidates here when Lowry effectively has a lock on much of the former FG vote. Will recent events hurt the Lowry vote? I doubt it. His voters are not the types to take orders from Dublin 4 on how they should vote anyway.
 
Last edited:
Y

ymmek

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 2, 2007
Messages
3,056
hollandia said:
Current polling figures weighted for Tipp show Kelly in deep trouble only getting somewhere in the region of 1/3 of a quota in FPV.
Click to expand...
Kelly is sure to be elected,no worse in the polls now than when winning last time out,with SF in total disarray in Nenagh Kelly will get some of the Morris vote.and he will have no trouble being returned.
 
hollandia

hollandia

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 11, 2012
Messages
30,149
ymmek said:
Kelly is sure to be elected,no worse in the polls now than when winning last time out,with SF in total disarray in Nenagh Kelly will get some of the Morris vote.and he will have no trouble being returned.
Click to expand...
Not according to local sources. He is far from safe.
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 3, 2009
Messages
18,458
Hrmmm.. not so sure about Cahill.. a lot of people gave him a goodwill vote the last time as it was his first time running but I'm hearing a lot of people saying they won't for him again. He's done nothing since he's been elected.. that and the second FF Candidate is from old North Tipp will eat into his vote too..
Personally I hope Garret Ahearn gets elected for FG.. and in a dream world it would be by dumping Lowry... But can't see that happening.
 
Y

ymmek

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 2, 2007
Messages
3,056
hollandia said:
Not according to local sources. He is far from safe.
Click to expand...
I remember a few "local" sources said he had little chance last time,even the PIE "authority" of all things political in tipp got it totally wrong where Kelly was concerned.

"Local sources" are to be avoided like the plague when trying to determine what is likely to happen in general elections as are those who suggest a particular candidate is toast.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top