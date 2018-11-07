Tipperary: Call the next GE results

statsman
This is a thread for informed local discussion to predict who will take the seats. The idea is to integrate all 40 constituencies into an overall prediction on the main thread here:
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
Declared candidates to date:
Garret Ahearn (Fine Gael)
Mary Newman (Fine Gael)
Deputy Jackie Cahill (Fianna Fáil)
Sandra Farrell (Fianna Fáil)
Ciara McCormick (Sinn Féin)
Deputy Seamus Healy (WUAG/Independent)
Deputy Michael Lowry (Independent)
Deputy Mattie McGrath (Independent)
Deputy Alan Kelly (Lab)
Donal Shanahan (Independent)
The loss of voters in the Birdhill electoral area to Limerick City could well mean that Kelly loses out, but to who? SF seem to be in a bit of disarray in Tipp. FG need to improve a lot on 2016 to have any hope of picking up a seat.
