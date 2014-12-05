Tis the season for Drunk Driving !!

The tradition is that Santa drinks brandy freebies and then gets onto his sleigh and never observes any of the traffic lights. Well, i guess the Reindeer know what they are doing. Do they observe different rules when travelling across to so many different countries ?



Anyway, last christmas there seems to have been some ballyhoo about the lack of Gardai doing checkpoints on the roads. Seeing as many people are choosing to drink at home rather than in the pub, maybe our roads are really safer than previously. So what do you estimate is the situation around where you live ? What percentage of drivers about you are 'over the limit' ? Maybe you think its ok to have one pint and drive the car ? Maybe you get sloshed and take public transport ? Maybe you are teetotal but just a very bad driver ? Back in the days of travelling by horse, what did it mean to be drunk at the reins ? What does it all mean.



Happy Christmas, drink up and slow down and give the keys to the tooth fairy.