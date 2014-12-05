Tis the season for Drunk Driving !!

The tradition is that Santa drinks brandy freebies and then gets onto his sleigh and never observes any of the traffic lights. Well, i guess the Reindeer know what they are doing. Do they observe different rules when travelling across to so many different countries ?

Anyway, last christmas there seems to have been some ballyhoo about the lack of Gardai doing checkpoints on the roads. Seeing as many people are choosing to drink at home rather than in the pub, maybe our roads are really safer than previously. So what do you estimate is the situation around where you live ? What percentage of drivers about you are 'over the limit' ? Maybe you think its ok to have one pint and drive the car ? Maybe you get sloshed and take public transport ? Maybe you are teetotal but just a very bad driver ? Back in the days of travelling by horse, what did it mean to be drunk at the reins ? What does it all mean.

Happy Christmas, drink up and slow down and give the keys to the tooth fairy.
 


Weed is also prohibited H-G.
 
I wonder if the guards will be doing early morning checkpoints for people driving in to work the morning after the xmas party.
 
what about all the drink drivers who do not work ? seems like discrimination against early risers to me ?
 
I'd say a lot of people could be caught out by that. There's an ad campaign running on the radio at the moment.
 
Do the right thing- get hammered before your wife does so that it is up to her to drive.
 
Was just watching a show about uk motorway cops on bbc3. Some old lad crashed on the way to a veterans get together in Holland. They helped him out, got him a hire car and sent him on his way. Apparently he made his ferry and passed away in Holland. Sad.
 
Had he drink taken?
 
Shame it had to be him.

I can think of a host of people who really shouldn't have lived past their 14th birthday.

Just long enough for the rest of us to see what they were and not take it unduly to heart when they passed on ...
 
Anatomy of a car crash: Part 1

Initially, I felt the OP was a bit flippant, if satirical.

Then I read this. The article focuses on the last night of the Taxi driver caught up in the consequences of a drunk driver's actions.

However, while society needs to hear the devastation caused by these needless deaths, there needs to be a reflection on how we view the actions and decisions to drive drunk.

Getting into a car after a bender, or a "good Session", should be viewed with the same contempt as going home to beat your partner/kids.

It should be a relationship deal breaker and grounds for being a social and professional pariah...
 
