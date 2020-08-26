  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
    Misinformation and/or conspiracy theories about this topic, even if intended as humor, will not be tolerated!

To do a dissertation or not

P

Politics matters

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 16, 2012
Messages
7,760
Hello,

I am a final year Arts student who has decided to do a 10,000-word dissertation on a political issue (most likely something to do with Irish politics). Anyway, I am just wondering whether it is worthwhile. It's entirely optional on my part. I have up until the 5th of October to change modules and earn my credits by completing other modules.

Has any of our resident P.ie graduates ever done a dissertation? And could they give me their own personal experience with it? Was it hard? How did you choose a topic to do it on? Did you get help from the lecturer? Was it worth it the end? How stressful was it? How rewarding was it?

Thanks,

PM
 

C

cobhguy

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 22, 2010
Messages
2,916
Politics matters said:
Hello,

I am a final year Arts student who has decided to do a 10,000-word dissertation on a political issue (most likely something to do with Irish politics). Anyway, I am just wondering whether it is worthwhile. It's entirely optional on my part. I have up until the 5th of October to change modules and earn my credits by completing other modules.

Has any of our resident P.ie graduates ever done a dissertation? And could they give me their own personal experience with it? Was it hard? How did you choose a topic to do it on? Did you get help from the lecturer? Was it worth it the end? How stressful was it? How rewarding was it?

Thanks,

PM
Click to expand...
It's a good question, I have just started back on a level 8 course in Medical Technology Regulatory Affairs and was thinking about transferring next year to the Masters of Science in it, the only real difference between them is the Masters requires a 25,000 word dissertation and the cost. So is it really worth the effort.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom