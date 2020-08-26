To do a dissertation or not

Hello,



I am a final year Arts student who has decided to do a 10,000-word dissertation on a political issue (most likely something to do with Irish politics). Anyway, I am just wondering whether it is worthwhile. It's entirely optional on my part. I have up until the 5th of October to change modules and earn my credits by completing other modules.



Has any of our resident P.ie graduates ever done a dissertation? And could they give me their own personal experience with it? Was it hard? How did you choose a topic to do it on? Did you get help from the lecturer? Was it worth it the end? How stressful was it? How rewarding was it?



Thanks,



PM