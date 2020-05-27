To prevent an apartheid state, Israel should offer Israeli citizenship to Palestinians

The government of Israel's plan to annex large chunks of the proposed Palestinian state could undermine Israel's relationship with the EU. In time,maybe over a decade or more, human rights advocates likely will increase pressure for trade and other sanctions againt Israel similar to those applied against apartheid South Africa.

Irish human rights advocates may lead the way as they did with South Africa.As Newstalk Radio's Ciara pointed out to an advocate today,they seem to focus exclusively on Israel, ignoring terrible human rights violations in Saudi Arabia and China among many other countries. Possibly they see parallels between Palestine and the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Sympathy for the Jewish Holocaust in WW2 and solidarity with Israel's democracy has prevented movement towards such sanctions but this sympathy will erode in time. For instance,there is surprisingly little awareness of the deaths of about twenty million Soviet citizens in WW2.

Security concerns aside, the main obstacle to a Palestinian state worthy of the name is the claim of Jewish settlers to Palestinian territories based on the Old Testament's statement that the territiory is Jewish. There is no arguing with such religious fundamentalism and the settlers and their supporters have considerable influence over the Israeli government. The continuing build-up of settler settlements has created a reality on the ground all across the territories which would be difficult for any Israeli government to give up.

A possible political solution would be an offer of Israeli citizenship to Palestinians. There are Arab Israelis who already have citizenship,so this offfer would be seen as an extension of that. Many Palestinians might be attracted by the benefits of the Israeli welfare state and a guarantee of property rights. Palestinian representation in Israel's parliament would have the balance of power that would ensure these.

The most difficult challenge might be to satisfy Israelis about the security of Israel in a parliament with a very high proportion of Palestinians. Israelis would want to control the military and security services and their budgets until they become confident in relations with Palestinians on security matters. Since building that confidence might take several decades, they should be allowed to keep this control until a majority of them voted to give it up.