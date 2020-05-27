To prevent an apartheid state, Israel should offer Israeli citizenship to Palestinians

P

Patslatt1

Nov 18, 2009
4,936
The government of Israel's plan to annex large chunks of the proposed Palestinian state could undermine Israel's relationship with the EU. In time,maybe over a decade or more, human rights advocates likely will increase pressure for trade and other sanctions againt Israel similar to those applied against apartheid South Africa.
Irish human rights advocates may lead the way as they did with South Africa.As Newstalk Radio's Ciara pointed out to an advocate today,they seem to focus exclusively on Israel, ignoring terrible human rights violations in Saudi Arabia and China among many other countries. Possibly they see parallels between Palestine and the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
Sympathy for the Jewish Holocaust in WW2 and solidarity with Israel's democracy has prevented movement towards such sanctions but this sympathy will erode in time. For instance,there is surprisingly little awareness of the deaths of about twenty million Soviet citizens in WW2.
Security concerns aside, the main obstacle to a Palestinian state worthy of the name is the claim of Jewish settlers to Palestinian territories based on the Old Testament's statement that the territiory is Jewish. There is no arguing with such religious fundamentalism and the settlers and their supporters have considerable influence over the Israeli government. The continuing build-up of settler settlements has created a reality on the ground all across the territories which would be difficult for any Israeli government to give up.
A possible political solution would be an offer of Israeli citizenship to Palestinians. There are Arab Israelis who already have citizenship,so this offfer would be seen as an extension of that. Many Palestinians might be attracted by the benefits of the Israeli welfare state and a guarantee of property rights. Palestinian representation in Israel's parliament would have the balance of power that would ensure these.
The most difficult challenge might be to satisfy Israelis about the security of Israel in a parliament with a very high proportion of Palestinians. Israelis would want to control the military and security services and their budgets until they become confident in relations with Palestinians on security matters. Since building that confidence might take several decades, they should be allowed to keep this control until a majority of them voted to give it up.
 
Sync

Sync

Aug 27, 2009
31,286
Yeah that’s thats the most difficult challenge. Not the challenge of trying to convince the Palestinians to give up their identity. Maybe the British should have tried that with the Irish. “forget about independence, we’ll let you call yourselves British. Sher isn’t that better?”

And they can’t “prevent” an apartheid state. It’s already an apartheid state.
 
P

Patslatt1

Nov 18, 2009
4,936
Sync said:
Yeah that’s thats the most difficult challenge. Not the challenge of trying to convince the Palestinians to give up their identity. Maybe the British should have tried that with the Irish. “forget about independence, we’ll let you call yourselves British. Sher isn’t that better?”

And they can’t “prevent” an apartheid state. It’s already an apartheid state.
The Scottish and Welch identities are strong despite the UK's historically overcentralised state. German speaking Alsace voted itself back into France in a referendum after WW1. The fact that most Palestinians live physically separately from Israelis should prevent erosion of their identity. A large representation in the Israeli parliament would support their cultural identity.
 
