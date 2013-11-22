Tom Gilmartin RIP

May he rest in Peace. Unfortunately he has gone to the grave with an enormous knowledge of the corruption that exists in this country, and that corruption has gone unpunished.



As usual stuff gets swept under the carpet, because it threatens those who have too much power.



There is something very rotten in the state, and in the gombeenism that exists in the golden circles and the insiderism that prevails here.



One of the most outstanding moral leaders in a time when moral leadersip is largely absent, or is else faked.



It is a terrible pity he did not write a book concerning what he had seen.