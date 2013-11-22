Tom Gilmartin RIP

The death has taken place of Tom Gilmartin of Tribunal fame. The Government or Tribunal never apologised for the way he was treated in witness box, when even his health was called in to question as Pee Flynn did on Late Late show ( he's not well, neither is his wife)

His claim that he was asked for 5 million from FF at a meeting was called into question when all the FF members involved denied there was ever such a meeting. But Mary O Rourke came forward and confirmed Tom was there. RIP Tom


Few Harps being poured in Drumcondra tonight.

Don't know much about him but as always, RIP.
 
A good man who tried to do something good for his country and was met at every turn by FF politicians with their hand out, many of whom blackguarded him ( some on TV ).

May he rest in peace
 
He died in Cork. A good man but FF seemed to favour Owen O Callaghan over him ?
 
A true modern Irish hero, who would not take shlte from FF and their lackeys, such courage and bravery to stand up to them all, be counted and went the distance.

More than any man showed up the corruption inherent in FF and his stance is one of the main reasons for the gradual demise happening with that party of crooks.

Tommy G came back and changed the Ireland he left as a young man, we should celebrate his life.
 
There is never respect shown to deceased people here and already 4 posts in the man's death is being used to vilify FF.. Whats new from the hypocrites
 
May he rest in Peace. Unfortunately he has gone to the grave with an enormous knowledge of the corruption that exists in this country, and that corruption has gone unpunished.

As usual stuff gets swept under the carpet, because it threatens those who have too much power.

There is something very rotten in the state, and in the gombeenism that exists in the golden circles and the insiderism that prevails here.

One of the most outstanding moral leaders in a time when moral leadersip is largely absent, or is else faked.

It is a terrible pity he did not write a book concerning what he had seen.
 
The country owes a debt of gratitude to this man. RIP
 
Taking what Gilmartin said about corruption at face value, he seemed to be an honest individual by and large.

RIP and condolences to his family.
 
oggy said:
There is never respect shown to deceased people here and already 4 posts in the man's death is being used to vilify FF.. Whats new from the hypocrites
Respect ? Respect ?

When he was alive you crowd persecuted him, discredited him, dismissed his commentary, made allegations about defamation, the right of your main crooks to "good name and character".

And now you are complaining that he is not given any respect.

You are a thundering disgrace, and a moral vacuum.
 
Don't think it was coincidental that he made himself abroad, away from the gombeenism culture that is so prevalent domestically. RIP.
 
Analyzer said:
Respect ? Respect ?

When he was alive you pesecuted him, and now you are complaining that he is not given any respect.

You are a thundering discgare, and a moral vacuum.
Best to not respond to these wack jobs, Analyzer.
 
He was a classic example of an Irish person who gained massive success abroad but when he tried to do the same thing in his own country, he found the rules were different. He got a lesson in how we do things differently here from the likes of Burke, Flynn, Lawlor & Ahern.
 
I think that we should start a thread to gather support for naming a major street in a large Irish town after Tom Gilmartin.

Or perhaps something like the Shannon bridge in Athlone could be named after Tom Gilmartin. As a mark of our gratitude to a decent and honourable man and inspiration to us all.
 
