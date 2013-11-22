Tom Gilmartin RIP

Eoin Coir
The death has taken place of Tom Gilmartin of Tribunal fame. The Government or Tribunal never apologised for the way he was treated in witness box, when even his health was called in to question as Pee Flynn did on Late Late show ( he's not well, neither is his wife)
His claim that he was asked for 5 million from FF at a meeting was called into question when all the FF members involved denied there was ever such a meeting. But Mary O Rourke came forward and confirmed Tom was there. RIP Tom
http://t.co/sXWNpVl7ZR
