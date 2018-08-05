Tommy Robinson; "working class hero" unlawfully imprisoned, now released

Basically, the judge at a trial of muslim paedophile rape gang members had imposed a news blackout of the court proceedings.

TR, not being a man for watching this kind of thing swept under the carpet, was outside on the street conducting a livestream blog into his phone. He was not reporting on what was going on inside the court, because he was standing in the street outside.



The judge was peeking out the window at him, and thought to himself "I'll have you Tommy Robinson".

He ordered the police to snatch poor Tommy off the street and then summarily "convicted" him of contempt of court. Which is nonsensical because (a) you have to be in court and disrupting it for that and b) its not classed as a conviction anyway.



Then the same judge ordered a news blackout on TR's arrest and kangaroo court "trial" (later overturned by a Leeds newspaper).



This judge is now disgraced by the damning comments made in the appeal judgement.

Far too many times TR has been stitched up by people in positions of authority who think he is fair game for their SJW fantasies.