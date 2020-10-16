Tony Holohan or Leo Varadkar....Who is calling it right?

Fullforward
Listing to the news over the last 2/3 weeks it is clear that there is a big divide between where NPHET want us to go and what Leo thinks we should do.
It appears to me that when Tony Holohan returned from leave two weeks ago that there was an immediate clash of opinions between him and Leo with Tony suggesting that we implement much more serious restrictions and Leo implying that NPHET had not thought things through.
With Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan now heading into Lever 4 and further restrictions in place across the country as well as reports today indicating that NPHET are suggesting that the entire Country goes to Level 5, it appears that Tony was on the money.
Is it a case of the Government putting business interests before the health of the nation or have NPHET jumped the gun?
Covid-19: NPHET recommends State moves to Level 5 restrictions for four weeks
Government taken by surprise as such a move would have serious implications
www.irishtimes.com
