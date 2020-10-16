Tony Holohan or Leo Varadkar....Who is calling it right?

Fullforward said:



It appears to me that when Tony Holohan returned from leave two weeks ago that there was an immediate clash of opinions between him and Leo with Tony suggesting that we implement much more serious restrictions and Leo implying that NPHET had not thought things through.



Covid-19: NPHET recommends State moves to Level 5 restrictions for four weeks Government taken by surprise as such a move would have serious implications

With Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan now heading into Lever 4 and further restrictions in place across the country as well as reports today indicating that NPHET are suggesting that the entire Country goes to Level 5, it appears that Tony was on the money.



Is it a case of the Government putting business interests before the health of the nation or have NPHET jumped the gun? Listing to the news over the last 2/3 weeks it is clear that there is a big divide between where NPHET want us to go and what Leo thinks we should do.

NPHET has a zero Covid approach, the Govt have a societal approach.Sure you could go to level 5, deploy the army and lock everyone up until it's completely gone.. but:a) it wouldn't achieve anything cos as soon as you come out of level 5, even with zero Covid in the country, it will re-emerge cos of the border, international travel etc.. andb) what would be cost of doing that in terms of mental health and other non Covid issues?How many suicides, abuse victims and destitute people do you want to see in order to achieve zero Covid?How many suicides have already been prevented by not going to level 5? We will never know, of course, but I suspect it's higher than the Covid deaths we've seen since the decision was taken not to go to level 5.