Tony Holohan or Leo Varadkar....Who is calling it right?

Listing to the news over the last 2/3 weeks it is clear that there is a big divide between where NPHET want us to go and what Leo thinks we should do.

It appears to me that when Tony Holohan returned from leave two weeks ago that there was an immediate clash of opinions between him and Leo with Tony suggesting that we implement much more serious restrictions and Leo implying that NPHET had not thought things through.

Covid-19: NPHET recommends State moves to Level 5 restrictions for four weeks

Government taken by surprise as such a move would have serious implications
With Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan now heading into Lever 4 and further restrictions in place across the country as well as reports today indicating that NPHET are suggesting that the entire Country goes to Level 5, it appears that Tony was on the money.

Is it a case of the Government putting business interests before the health of the nation or have NPHET jumped the gun?
 
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said if Ireland moves to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions people will demand an exit strategy like they have in Germany.

Mr Varadkar told party colleagues yesterday that in order for the State to go to Level 4 or 5, he would need to be convinced it is the right thing to do. He said he did not want to be rushed into making a decision on a Covid-19 lockdown until it was completely necessary to do so.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan warned last night that Covid-19 was “not in control” and that the trajectory of the disease was rapidly deteriorating.

Public health officials have written to the Government to make further recommendations following a significant increase in infection levels.

Source: Health officials say coronavirus ‘out of control’ and warn of 2,500 cases a day by end of month
 
At the time the govt was facing increasing criticism for outsourcing health strategy to an unelected, fallible body; as well as dread about the ongoing economic damage. They probably felt the need to show who was in charge - the democratically elected govt. Medically and in hindsight, not the right call.
 
At the time the govt was facing increasing criticism for outsourcing health strategy to an unelected, fallible body; as well as dread about the ongoing economic damage. They probably felt the need to show who was in charge - the democratically elected govt. Medically and in hindsight, not the right call.
In reality there is never a question of who is in charge, it will always be the Government. A big part of Governing is to make the correct decision and act on good advice, after that it is a question of priorities and "I" believe that the Government need to be listening more to the Health experts than to business leaders. In the end, ignoring medical advice only leads to bigger problems.

We cannot ignore Covid 19 away.
 
Listing to the news over the last 2/3 weeks it is clear that there is a big divide between where NPHET want us to go and what Leo thinks we should do.

It appears to me that when Tony Holohan returned from leave two weeks ago that there was an immediate clash of opinions between him and Leo with Tony suggesting that we implement much more serious restrictions and Leo implying that NPHET had not thought things through.

Covid-19: NPHET recommends State moves to Level 5 restrictions for four weeks

Government taken by surprise as such a move would have serious implications
With Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan now heading into Lever 4 and further restrictions in place across the country as well as reports today indicating that NPHET are suggesting that the entire Country goes to Level 5, it appears that Tony was on the money.

Is it a case of the Government putting business interests before the health of the nation or have NPHET jumped the gun?
NPHET has a zero Covid approach, the Govt have a societal approach.
Sure you could go to level 5, deploy the army and lock everyone up until it's completely gone.. but:
a) it wouldn't achieve anything cos as soon as you come out of level 5, even with zero Covid in the country, it will re-emerge cos of the border, international travel etc.. and
b) what would be cost of doing that in terms of mental health and other non Covid issues?

How many suicides, abuse victims and destitute people do you want to see in order to achieve zero Covid?
How many suicides have already been prevented by not going to level 5? We will never know, of course, but I suspect it's higher than the Covid deaths we've seen since the decision was taken not to go to level 5.
 
Holohans language has been hysterical and overwrought . Like a child upping the ante when he doesn't get his own way . Holohan has become part of the problem and should be removed IMO.

How come the country wasnt as divided until Holohan came back ?

He represents a MEDICAL advisory body , his decisions have NO economic impact on him ,

The Government has to consider far more factors.

The daily NPHET briefings should be cancelled and run by the Government in my opinion because they are inflaming things , causing undue stress and counterproductive IMO
 
The deadly Covid-19 virus is spiralling out of control and spreading so fast up to 2,500 people a day may be struck by the infection at the end of this month.

The escalating crisis was signalled by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, who said he was "gravely concerned" at the rise as three more patients passed away from the virus and 1,205 people caught the disease - the highest in a single day since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus Ireland: Covid-19 infection rate could hit 2,500 cases a day by the end of this month

The deadly Covid-19 virus is spiralling out of control and spreading so fast up to 2,500 people a day may be struck by the infection at the end of this month.
Holohans language has been hysterical and overwrought . Like a child upping the ante when he doesn't get his own way . Holohan has become part of the problem and should be removed IMO.

How come the country wasnt as divided until Holohan came back ?

He represents a MEDICAL advisory body , his decisions have NO economic impact on him ,

The Government has to consider far more factors.

The daily NPHET briefings should be cancelled and run by the Government in my opinion because they are inflaming things , causing undue stress and counterproductive IMO
Why did the Government set up NPHET? So that they could write detailed reports that could be left gathering dust on the shelf like all the other reports that cost the Taxpayer tens of millions?

It is like going to a mechanic with your car and they tell you NOT to take it back on the road as it is a danger and you saying "But...I have a full licence"
 
The deadly Covid-19 virus is spiralling out of control and spreading so fast up to 2,500 people a day may be struck by the infection at the end of this month.

The escalating crisis was signalled by chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, who said he was "gravely concerned" at the rise as three more patients passed away from the virus and 1,205 people caught the disease - the highest in a single day since the pandemic began.

Coronavirus Ireland: Covid-19 infection rate could hit 2,500 cases a day by the end of this month

The deadly Covid-19 virus is spiralling out of control and spreading so fast up to 2,500 people a day may be struck by the infection at the end of this month.
Never ever take news from the Indo as fact, they've been hysterical since all this began!
 
Holohans language has been hysterical and overwrought . Like a child upping the ante when he doesn't get his own way . Holohan has become part of the problem and should be removed IMO.

How come the country wasnt as divided until Holohan came back ?

He represents a MEDICAL advisory body , his decisions have NO economic impact on him ,

The Government has to consider far more factors.

The daily NPHET briefings should be cancelled and run by the Government in my opinion because they are inflaming things , causing undue stress and counterproductive IMO
Bit of a stretch to suggest that he in any way divided the country. He acts on the numbers.
 
Holohans language has been hysterical and overwrought . Like a child upping the ante when he doesn't get his own way . Holohan has become part of the problem and should be removed IMO.

How come the country wasnt as divided until Holohan came back ?

He represents a MEDICAL advisory body , his decisions have NO economic impact on him ,

The Government has to consider far more factors.

The daily NPHET briefings should be cancelled and run by the Government in my opinion because they are inflaming things , causing undue stress and counterproductive IMO
Ronan Glynn did seem a calmer influence on things
 
Holohans language has been hysterical and overwrought . Like a child upping the ante when he doesn't get his own way . Holohan has become part of the problem and should be removed IMO.

How come the country wasnt as divided until Holohan came back ?

He represents a MEDICAL advisory body , his decisions have NO economic impact on him ,

The Government has to consider far more factors.

The daily NPHET briefings should be cancelled and run by the Government in my opinion because they are inflaming things , causing undue stress and counterproductive IMO
I've said on the virus thread the numbers should be released via press release every morn, none of this waiting for the 6pm news. The Dail should be the place for important announcements to be made. Right now the 'truth matters' rte and indo are taking speculations from the cmo at press conferences at fact, and panicking the more hysterical members of society.
 
Listing to the news over the last 2/3 weeks it is clear that there is a big divide between where NPHET want us to go and what Leo thinks we should do.

It appears to me that when Tony Holohan returned from leave two weeks ago that there was an immediate clash of opinions between him and Leo with Tony suggesting that we implement much more serious restrictions and Leo implying that NPHET had not thought things through.

www.irishtimes.com

Covid-19: NPHET recommends State moves to Level 5 restrictions for four weeks

Government taken by surprise as such a move would have serious implications
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com

With Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan now heading into Lever 4 and further restrictions in place across the country as well as reports today indicating that NPHET are suggesting that the entire Country goes to Level 5, it appears that Tony was on the money.

Is it a case of the Government putting business interests before the health of the nation or have NPHET jumped the gun?
I do not see any personal clash here, and it would be wrong by invent one where none exists.

There is a clash between what is scientifically clear and what can be effective political policy. Science makes no allowance for "the art of the possible".

The differences have reduced in the past couple of weeks with both ends recognising the limitations of the other.
 
Bit of a stretch to suggest that he in any way divided the country. He acts on the numbers.
Really ? Thursday before Holohans return NPHET meeting happy with level 3 . Sunday , Holohans first meeting back Level 5 demanded , in fact leaked to the Press before the Government can react , ...and you claim hes acting purely on numbers .
Can you point to the exponential growth between Thursday and Sunday that required the Government to bin its agreed plan and jump to full and total lockdown of the entire state, in just 3 days ?

Given that its all based on Numbers?
 
Holohans language has been hysterical and overwrought . Like a child upping the ante when he doesn't get his own way . Holohan has become part of the problem and should be removed IMO.

How come the country wasnt as divided until Holohan came back ?

He represents a MEDICAL advisory body , his decisions have NO economic impact on him ,

The Government has to consider far more factors.

The daily NPHET briefings should be cancelled and run by the Government in my opinion because they are inflaming things , causing undue stress and counterproductive IMO
Wrong, Kildare, Laois and Offaly was put on a lockdown when he was off, i listened to the acting CMO Glyn on the tele at that time, he spoke that instead of the whole country going into lockdown that it would be counties with high incidence of rates per 100,000. Then Hoolahan came back and he changed the policy alltogether, it's all in or nothing, their is more counties that should be in L4, Meath, Clare, Sligo
 
