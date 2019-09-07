Tories could easily win a big general election majority on opposition parties' vote splitting

Alister Campbell who was PM Blair's PR adviser told Pat Kenney on Newstalk that history could be repeated with a splitting of the Labour vote by the Liberals that gives the Tories a big general election majority as happened with PM Thatcher. The latter's victory was based on about 35% of the vote as the Tories went up the middle under first past the post voting system.
The Liberals' resurgence as shown in the EU parliamentary elections and Labour leader Corbyn's low opinion poll ratings coupled with his radical hard left socialism likely will prevent a typical historic general election fading of Liberals from recent high poll ratings.
So a Tory government majority is quite feasible that would be potentially disastrous for Brexit trade negotiations with the EU and for Irish UK trade. It looks as if an election pact or at least the offer of one by Labour to the Liberals and possibly to other parties will be needed to prevent such disaster.
The pact would need to specify that where opinion polls predicted (within + or - 2%?) a Tory MP victory if some or all of the weaker candidates except for the stronger ones or the strongest didn't withdraw, they would withdraw.
The Liberals may be in an overconfident mood in their resurgence and refuse an election pact. If so, Labour should still publicise an open offer of a pact and claim the high moral ground of acting in the national interest to prevent a disastrous Tory hard Brexit. In contrast to the desertion of Boris Johnson's brother from the Tory government, refusal of a pact by the Liberals would look very selfish to voters.
