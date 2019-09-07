Tories could easily win a big general election majority on opposition parties' vote splitting

First of all, Thatcher never got elected with 35% of the vote. Both herself (3 times) and Major (in 1992) won 42-43%, which even in PR systems would bring a party towards an overall majority, as it did several times for FF. Her 'majorities' were however increased by the fact that Lab and the Liberal/SDP Alliance (later the LD's) were quite close in support terms in many parts of the country and their votes tended to take from each other.



The most egregious example of a 'minority majority' under FPTP was in fact Blair in 2005 who won a 'majority' of 64 with just 35% of the vote. Again, at the time the LD's were quite strong (they won over 60 seats) and were soaking up Tory votes in the south and south-west of England in particular, cancelling out gains the Tories were making from Lab elsewhere.



By contrast, in 2017, the Leave and Remain votes 'herded' behind the Tories and Lab respectively, despite Lab's ambiguous position on Brexit, giving the two parties an extraordinary 84% of the vote combined, the highest two-party vote in decades. This had the effect of the Tories losing seats despite a big jump in their vote, and Lab gaining 30 or 40 seats though still well short of a plurality, despite winning far more votes than Blair did in 2005.



We have no idea what way the 'herding' will happen this time, but happen it will, because the GE is going to be a referendum by any other name. The most likely and logical way would be for people to vote for the strongest Remain candidate in their constituency, whether or not there is a formal pact (I'm presuming the Leavers will generally plump for the Tories though they will lose some votes to the Brexit Party and the rump of UKIP). So 'splitting the opposition vote' may not happen in the way it is being portrayed. Furthermore, there are really going to be 3 separate elections happening - the Tories vs the LD's in S England and middle-class London suburbs, the Tories v Lab in London generally (insofar as there are any Tories left there) and in N England and Wales, , and the SNP v everyone else in Scotland. With a few exceptions, the 3 main opposition parties are not really competing for the same ground any more, so the fact that say Lab is on 25% and the LD's on 20% does not mean they are 'cancelling each other out'.



Two final points about the Tories - they are down at least 10 seats before they start, as the SNP will either virtually or totally wipe them out in Scotland. This is before you even think about the 30 or so they have lost through defections, whip removals etc. Also I do not believe they are on 35%. Johnson has so whittled down the party's support to its hardest core, like the GOP in the US, that I have my doubts as to their ability to break 30%.



In short, they are not going to 'easily' win a big majority, and in fact I would be 'gobsmacked' (to paraphrase a prominent Tory Remainer) if they won a majority at all. Rejoice, rejoice! (as Mrs T used to say).