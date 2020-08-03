Tour de France 2020

The delayed 2020 Tour de France finally began with the Grand Depart from Nice on Saturday 29th August and is slated to finish in Paris on Sunday 20th September. This thread will hopefully allow for discussion on how the Grand Tour is progressing under these extraordinary circumstances and how the runners and riders are doing.



General Classification :

Egan Bernal with Team Ineos is the defending champion and starts off as favourite here after his performances here last year where he looked unbreakable. His form this year has been mixed but is raw talent is nearly unrivaled. Ineos' strength-in-depth is exemplified by sending former champions Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas off to La Vuelta and Giro d'Italia respectively. Ineos also have 2019 Giro winner Richard Carapaz riding for them who is a strong GC contender in his own right. Ineos also have the bones of their support team that led them to their 1-2 last year with Michal Kwiatkowski, Luke Rowe, Dylan van Baarle, and Jonathan Castroviejo back again and are bolstered by the additions of talented climber Pavel Sivakov and Andrey Amador. My prediction is that Bernal will be tough to beat while Carapaz should finish Top 10.

The main rival is expected to be Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo-Visma who won the 2019 La Vuelta along with a 3rd place finish at the 2019 Giro d'Italia and a 4th place in this race here in 2018. There are injury concerns hovering over him after he had a bad crash at the Criterium but they also have Tom Dumoulin who was runner-up here in 2018 and won the Giro in 2017. Jumbo-Visma are weakened by Steven Kruijswijk being out injured after finishing 3rd last year. They probably have the best support team after Ineos with the likes of George Bennett and Robert Gesink strong climbers. I can see Roglic being on the podium in Paris with Dumoulin also Top 5.

Romain Bardet is the team leader for AG2R La Mondiale after he finished 2nd in 2016 and 3rd in 2017 but disappointingly came 15th last year after 5 Top 10's in a row. He has capable support with Pierre Latour also having GC ambitions after winning the white jersey for best young rider at the Tour in 2018. Alexis Vuillermoz is another capable climber who is worth mentioning. Their lack of team cohesion with Bardet and Latour leaving next season means that Bardet coming Top 10 may be their best result.

Migeul Angel Lopez leads the line for Astana and cannot be discounted as he has never finished below Top 8 in his five Grand Tour starts with two 3rd place finishes during the 2018 editions of La Vuelta and Giro but this is his Tour debut which may work against him. He has a great support team with rock solid, experienced cyclists such as Gorka and Ion Izaguirre, Alexey Lutsenko and Luis Leon Sanchez. A Top 10 on debut beckons which would be a great result for him.

After last year's heartbreak Thibaut Pinot of Groupama-FDJ is back seeking vengeance and is on great form. His form in the Grand Tours are hit and miss, nearly always Top 10 or DNF including a 3rd place in 2014. If he makes it to Paris, I expect him to be in the Top 5 if not on the podium. The team may not have the same star quality as Ineos or Jumbo-Visma but David Gaudu and Sebastian Reichenbach both came Top 20 last year and the team is built around Pinot.

Tadej Pogacar is the wildcard here with UAE Team Emirates as he stormed to 3rd place in 2019 on his debut Grand Tour at La Vuelta and is undoubtedly supremely talented. The only question mark is timing but he is certainly one for the future. He has a good support team including 2015 La Vuelta winner and Giro runner-up Fabio Aru who came 14th last year and Davide Formolo.

Nairo Quintana moved to Arkea-Samsic in order to have the full support of a team behind him after previously winning the 2014 Giro and 2016 Vuelta while also finishing on the podium here in 2013, 2015, and 2016 while finishing 8th last year. Warren Barguil is another top contender after finishing 10th last year but their depth beyond that pair is questionable.



Outside of those top-tier favourites, Mikel Landa, now racing with Bahrain-McLaren, cannot be ruled out due to his undisputed talent but he just needs to pull it all together. He has finished in the Top 10 the last three years consecutively including an impressive 4th in 2017 and also finished 3rd in the 2016 Giro. He suffers from not having as strong a team with Bahrain also bringing sprinter Sonny Colbrelli which will divide their attentions but the likes of Wout Poels is a powerhouse and Damiano Caruso is capable in his own right. Another Top 10 is on the horizon for Landa.

Rigoberto Uran is a former runner-up here in 2017 and finished 7th in 2019 so has to be respected. He is part of an up-and-coming EF Pro Cycling team that also includes Daniel Martinez who just won the Criterium du Dauphine, always a good indicator of Tour performances, and Sergio Higuita who finished 3rd at Paris-Nice. Uran is another good bet for Top 10 while Martinez should be at least Top 20 if he finishes.

Adam Yates and Esteban Chaves of Mitchelton-Scott are another pair of solid GC contenders as Yates finished 4th here in 2016 while Chaves finished 2nd in the Giro and 3rd in La Vuelta in 2016 so both have potential. They have a solid team with the likes of Daryl Impey and Mikel Nieve supporting but I think a Top 10 would be best case scenario with Yates probably the stronger.

Alejandro Valverde of Movistar is the most seasoned of campaigners with 13 Top-5 finishes in Grand Tours including winning the 2009 Vuelta but he has only finished once on the podium here with a 3rd place finish in 2015. Movistar have parted ways with Mikel Landa and Nairo Quintana and have promoted Marc Soler to a leadership position and recruited Enric Mas to form a very strong team. Valverde was 9th last year and Mas 22nd so they will have to improve. Their three leaders could all easily be inside the Top 20 but Valverde seems like the only Top 10 contender.

Bauke Mollema gets the leadership nod for Trek-Segafredo ahead of Richie Porte this year after Porte finished 11th and Mollema 28th last year. Mollema came third in the 2011 Vuelta and has three top-10 finishes here while Porte has plenty of credentials however both may be past their past.

Emanuel Buchmann was a forgotten surprise package last year when he snuck into 4th place last year despite not having great support from his team at Bora-Hansgrohe. Lennard Kamna has come across from Sunweb and is another youth with great potential while Gregor Muhlberger was Buchmann's strongest support in 2019.

Julian Alaphilippe was a revelation here last year when he was in the yellow jersey for 14 days and finished 5th overall while also winning the King of the Mountains jersey for Deceuninck-Quick Step but they are not really after the GC here and more for stage wins.





In terms of other cotenders, Ilnur Zakarin is probably CCC's best candidate with a 3rd place finish in 2017 Vuelta and 5th place in Giro the same year but has come up short here. Guillaume Martin of Cofidis has gradually improved his results here as he finished 12th last year and now has a better team at Cofidis. Tiesj Benoot is the leader for Sunweb and he came 2nd in Paris-Nice so has form but not the strongest team behind him. Pierre Rolland and Lilian Calmejane are Team Total Direct Energie and B&b Hotels-Vital Concept's best hopes respectively but a Top 20 would be a good result for them. Dan Martin has injury concerns and his move to Israel Start-Up Nation after finishing 18th last year but Top 10 the previous three years, he will be lucky to make Top 20 this year as his team is one of the weakest.