"Toxic Masculinity": it's real and it's here ....

Well-known member
Feb 27, 2010
49,131
Some shocking Irish murders, two close together in time:
  • An apparently happily-married man goes on a cocaine-fuelled binge, during which he drags a young woman into his car, sexually assaults her, then murders her.
  • A 14-year old girl is found sexually assaulted and murdered. A 13-year old boy is charged with the crime.
  • Two men are questioned about the unsolved murder of a German backpacker 30 years ago.
Farther afield:
  • A "school shooter" who killed ten pupils at a Texan school is said to have been pushed "over the edge" when a girl he was repeatedly importuning for a date humiliated him in front of the class, for what she called harassment. He shot her and nine others dead.
  • In the same week in Texas, an estranged husband shot dead the new partner of his ex-wife, and the 3 children they had together. Before he committed suicide, he told her he wanted her to live and suffer.
Also:
  • A men went on a rampage in Toronto running over 10 pedestrians with a van, claiming afterwards to be an "incel" (involuntary celibate) outraged because with the commodification of sex, the rich elites were dominating the sexual partner stakes.
  • This man had been "inspired", it is said, by another mass killing by an "incel" in California in 2014.
You don't need to be a psychologist to see there is something corrupt and toxic at the heart of these symptoms. Is it really the commodification of sex? Does pornography and incorrect male expectation have a role? Is it female liberation versus male insecurity, driven by resentment at what was once easy entitlement now frustrated?

These are extreme cases, but you cannot help feeling there is something out of sync in the sexual protocol between men and women. Men and women have been having sex for children, for companionship and mutual pleasure since the dawn of time. Is it all going horribly wrong, or are these symptoms just hiccups at the start of a new era?
 


Well-known member
Feb 14, 2011
45,623
Clinton apologist, and relentless servant of the corrupt US Democratic Party....is concerned about Toxic Masculinity.

Strangely enough, I don't ever recollect you joining me in disgust, on the thread about your favourite power racket.
 
Well-known member
Jan 29, 2011
12,201
Cucks and beta males only need reply.
 
Well-known member
Feb 14, 2011
45,623
[video=youtube;TmkWO8kFFt4]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TmkWO8kFFt4[/video]
 
Well-known member
Apr 25, 2008
33,679
Zoo please. Monkey house preferably.
 
Well-known member
Feb 14, 2011
45,623
I don't recollect Owedtoqatar being outraged about Anthony Weiner.

[video=youtube;fjN15MkJV6s]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fjN15MkJV6s[/video]
 
Niall996

Well-known member
Dec 5, 2011
11,823
The term 'Toxic Masculinity' is a cartoon term for childish people. And a few deranged or downright evil men doesn't indicate a single thing about men in general. Relax it's more than the nanny killer is representative of a trend amongst women.
 
Well-known member
Feb 14, 2011
45,623
The Democrats are concerned about Toxic Masculinity.....

[video=youtube;OJRpkbN8DBw]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJRpkbN8DBw[/video]
 
Well-known member
Feb 14, 2011
45,623
What could be more liberal than.....

HARVEYWOOD ?????

[video=youtube;q91eZF9_ggI]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q91eZF9_ggI[/video]
 
GDPR

1
Jul 5, 2008
217,782
Yes toxic masculinity exists and is a problem.

However probably a much greater problem in the contemporary West is the vice of effeminacy.
 
Well-known member
Feb 14, 2011
45,623
Please don't zoo this thread.

There are too many virtue signalling veneer liberals that come to mind, concerning the term "toxic masculinity"......
 
Niall996

Well-known member
Dec 5, 2011
11,823
Ratio Et Fides said:
Yes toxic masculinity exists and is a problem.

However probably a much greater problem in the contemporary West is the vice of effeminacy.
What was it called in the 1970's?
 
Well-known member
Feb 14, 2011
45,623
