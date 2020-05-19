Tradeoff between two metre and one metre social distancing properly analysed?

Patslatt1 said: Restaurants and pubs are keen on one metre which for many represents survival. Click to expand...

99% certain it will be 1 meter by the 29th June when restaurants and some pubs which serve food are due to reopen.The delay(supposed t be last week) in issuing guidelines for this reopening phase I suspect is down to the fact they will wait until it is 1 meter before issuing the guidelines.On this phase I see a lot of pubs who previously did not serve food are also planning to open , some selling microwavable prepared stuff etc as a way to getting around the food rule , this comes as the Government confirmed that pubs do not need a restaurant licence to reopen on this earlier date.