Tradeoff between two metre and one metre social distancing properly analysed?

See https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31142-9/fulltext This Lancet study concludes that two metre social distancing is safer than one metre for avoiding Coronavirus C-19. For a simplified summary of the study, see 'Much lower risk' of Covid-19 spreading beyond one metre - study
The Lancet study leaves the question whether the extra safety is worth the tradeoff with increased economic disruption. With two metres,capacity reductions of well over half in restaurants, pubs, hairdressers,public transport and some other business sectors coupled with the risk of massively increased unemployment and a huge wave of business failures suggest the tradeoff would be very damaging,with the cure worse than the disease. In South Korea where massive widespread testing gives confidence in the reliability of the figures, the risk of death from C-19 for people under the age of fifty five is small, maybe no worse than seasonal flus,so a one metre limit wouldn't pose a grave risk to them. S. Korea's very low COVID death rates below age 60 suggest lockdowns should be lifted for that age bracket In Austria where social distancing is a metre since the reopening of the economy, no new outbreaks have occured so far. Maybe the Irish government should reopen with a one metre limit but make it clear to the public that two metres will be reimposed immediately if tracing and testing show that new outbreaks are occuring.
The Lancet study leaves the question whether the extra safety is worth the tradeoff with increased economic disruption. With two metres,capacity reductions of well over half in restaurants, pubs, hairdressers,public transport and some other business sectors coupled with the risk of massively increased unemployment and a huge wave of business failures suggest the tradeoff would be very damaging,with the cure worse than the disease. In South Korea where massive widespread testing gives confidence in the reliability of the figures, the risk of death from C-19 for people under the age of fifty five is small, maybe no worse than seasonal flus,so a one metre limit wouldn't pose a grave risk to them. S. Korea's very low COVID death rates below age 60 suggest lockdowns should be lifted for that age bracket In Austria where social distancing is a metre since the reopening of the economy, no new outbreaks have occured so far. Maybe the Irish government should reopen with a one metre limit but make it clear to the public that two metres will be reimposed immediately if tracing and testing show that new outbreaks are occuring.
Last edited: