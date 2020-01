Opinion: Not everything a woman chooses is feminist — as TradWives prove Make no mistake, women are capable of being just as misogynistic as men

The feminists are upset because some women are choosing to devote their lives to taking care of their families and homes by staying at home.Outside of the home, jobs like cooking, cleaning and child-rearing are considered noble, essential and worthy, but when a woman decides to do this work at home she's dismissed as wanting to drag all women back to a time when they had no vote and could be raped by their husbands.Mary Robinson couldn't be contacted for comment.