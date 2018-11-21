Trans Kids: It’s time to Talk.

Nebuchadnezzar
Tonight C4 10pm.....
C4 covers gender identity issue a lot....perhaps too much but the critics are so far giving this program positive previews as a fair and balanced program which does shy away from hard questions.
The presenter, Stella OMalley, is an Irish psychotherapist with a prominent media profile.
Her own childhood experience sets an interesting opening for the issues covered in tonights program....
....
https://www.ft.com/content/d1c4c06c-e6a2-11e8-8a85-04b8afea6ea3as a child growing up in Dublin she was firmly convinced she was a boy, and expected to be treated and accepted as such. Now a wife(married to a man)and mother aged 43, she worries about the children who might be prematurely given the options of body-altering surgery and a lifetime of hormone pills. Had she been born only half a decade later, she reflects, Im absolutely certain that I would have transitioned.