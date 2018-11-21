Trans Kids: It’s time to Talk.

I think its possible someone can become aware of their gender identity before puberty. But I think that given the confusions that happen in puberty it would be best to wait until adulthood before having irreversible surgery to change anatomical gender.



I've always had reservations about adding "T" to "LGB" as if we are all in the same boat. We are not. I have some empathy with trans people because they also sometimes get bullied for not conforming to gender stereotypes. But otherwise our situations are different. Pre-puberty and possibly even during puberty is too young for gender reassignment (or should be) in my opinion.



Im also concerned that some parents might put pressure on children to have this surgery because of Identity Politics on the Left.