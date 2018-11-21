Trans Kids: It’s time to Talk.

Tonight C4 10pm.....

C4 covers gender identity issue a lot....perhaps too much but the critics are so far giving this program positive previews as a fair and balanced program which does shy away from hard questions.

The presenter, Stella OMalley, is an Irish psychotherapist with a prominent media profile.
Her own childhood experience sets an interesting opening for the issues covered in tonights program....

....
as a child growing up in Dublin she was firmly convinced she was a boy, and expected to be treated and accepted as such. Now a wife(married to a man)and mother aged 43, she worries about the children who might be prematurely given the options of body-altering surgery and a lifetime of hormone pills. Had she been born only half a decade later, she reflects, Im absolutely certain that I would have transitioned.
https://www.ft.com/content/d1c4c06c-e6a2-11e8-8a85-04b8afea6ea3
 


She was on the Ray Darcy Show yesterday afternoon, interesting interview.
 
Deleted member 51920

What can he NOT do by dressing up as a woman / pretending to be a woman if thats what rocks his boat?
No one gives a fnck what gender he thinks he is anyway...
 
Yes, lets talk about trans kids. Pie has a lot of interest in trans kids. Like the dirty old men they are. :)
 
There was a researcher who recently published a report on this issue. Her research showing there is some evidence of kids emulating other kids who decide to "transition". So clusters of "trans children" occur.

The LGBT lobby got triggered and her university disavowed the research.

We live in deranged times.
 
Recently watched a British drama series called Butterfly, which covers this topic.

The Eagle of the Ninth said:
Yes, lets talk about trans kids. Pie has a lot of interest in trans kids. Like the dirty old men they are. :)
Stella O’Malley is not a dirty old man. She makes the interesting point that if she had grown up 10 years so so later that she probably would have transitioned.

This from a psychotherapist who grew up to be a happily married woman and mother.

This within the context a 2,500 per cent increase in the number of children accessing the NHS’s gender service within the last 9 years.

This within the context of huge increase in the number of adolescent females who suffer from Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria.

This within the context of a major increase in those detransitioning back to their biological sex.

These are significant phenomena and the underlying factors are not well understood.

Why is it not time to talk?

Watch the program.
 
I think its possible someone can become aware of their gender identity before puberty. But I think that given the confusions that happen in puberty it would be best to wait until adulthood before having irreversible surgery to change anatomical gender.

I've always had reservations about adding "T" to "LGB" as if we are all in the same boat. We are not. I have some empathy with trans people because they also sometimes get bullied for not conforming to gender stereotypes. But otherwise our situations are different. Pre-puberty and possibly even during puberty is too young for gender reassignment (or should be) in my opinion.

Im also concerned that some parents might put pressure on children to have this surgery because of Identity Politics on the Left.
 
Poor devils. Being a young person is hard enough as it is but to be dealing with this form of mental illness as well is a double blow.
 
Nebuchadnezzar said:
Stella O’Malley is not a dirty old man. She makes the interesting point that if she had grown up 10 years so so later that she probably would have transitioned.

This from a psychotherapist who grew up to be a happily married woman and mother.

This within the context a 2,500 per cent increase in the number of children accessing the NHS’s gender service within the last 9 years.

This within the context of huge increase in the number of adolescent females who suffer from Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria.

This within the context of a major increase in those detransitioning back to their biological sex.

These are significant phenomena and the underlying factors are not well understood.

Why is it not time to talk?

Watch the program.
Don't feed the cat lady troll.
 
Dame_Enda said:
I think its possible someone can become aware of their gender identity before puberty. But I think that given the confusions that happen in puberty it would be best to wait until adulthood before having irreversible surgery to change anatomical gender.

I've always had reservations about adding "T" to "LGB" as if we are all in the same boat. We are not. I have some empathy with trans people because they also sometimes get bullied for not conforming to gender stereotypes. But otherwise our situations are different. Pre-puberty and possibly even during puberty is too young for gender reassignment (or should be) in my opinion.

Im also concerned that some parents might put pressure on children to have this surgery because of Identity Politics on the Left.
Well this is the problem with the affirmative approach that now seems to be the required approach.....that if a child thinks they are gender different from their biological sex then they must be supported in that without consideration of other possibility or potential future changes in those feelings.
 
Nebuchadnezzar said:
Tonight C4 10pm.....

C4 covers gender identity issue a lot....perhaps too much but the critics are so far giving this program positive previews as a fair and balanced program which does shy away from hard questions.

The presenter, Stella O’Malley, is an Irish psychotherapist with a prominent media profile.
Her own childhood experience sets an interesting opening for the issues covered in tonight’s program....

....

https://www.ft.com/content/d1c4c06c-e6a2-11e8-8a85-04b8afea6ea3
So, someone who wasn’t ever trans doing a program about what she imagines trans peple’s experiences are like.

Why not have someone with actual first hand experience of being a trans kid host it?
 
Herr Rommel said:
Poor devils. Being a young person is hard enough as it is but to be dealing with this form of mental illness as well is a double blow.
Its all about the modern superficialities of life now .. how you look and how you think you appear to others
No longer about who you are - as in what you stand for regardless of what the hell others think about you
 
parentheses said:
There was a researcher who recently published a report on this issue. Her research showing there is some evidence of kids emulating other kids who decide to "transition". So clusters of "trans children" occur.

The LGBT lobby got triggered and her university disavowed the research.

We live in deranged times.
This is just what people said about gay kids transposed a couple of decades.
 
Mercurial said:
So, someone who wasn’t ever trans doing a program about what she imagines trans peple’s experiences are like.

Why not have someone with actual first hand experience of being a trans kid host it?
Better not to have a show discussing the topic at all, I suppose?
 
Mercurial said:
This is just what people said about gay kids transposed a couple of decades.
Im not sure its the same as a gay person. Gay people differ regarding what age they were when they said they knew. Plus if someone is gender fluid, they could have one gender identity at one age and another one later on, after which they could regret having irreversible procedures. This is a central flaw in the argument. Point is that irreversible elective procedures should wait until they are adults and know what they are doing. Pre-puberty is way too soon to be pushing this Identity Politics on small children.
 
she clearly has an agenda and has just stated that she is worried about trans kids being misled by this "option".

She is absolutely right to raise these concerns.
 
Lonewolfe said:
she clearly has an agenda and has just stated that she is worried about trans kids being misled by this "option".

She is absolutely right to raise these concerns.
Sure how can a pre-pubescent child know anything about what it really means to be male or female?
 
Wow. This researcher had his research, into people who have transitioned back, terminated as the university felt his research would bring unfavourable publicity to the university.
 
darkhorse4 said:
Sure how can a pre-pubescent child know anything about what it really means to be male or female?
I believe they could, as the presenter herself did, suffer from gender dysphoria.

The question is, is surgery in such kids' best interests? Apparently not in many cases.
 
