Transgender inmate sexually abuses 4 Woman days after arriving in Jail

N

NativeWildCat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 18, 2018
Messages
1,198
A TRANSGENDER prisoner has been accused of sexually assaulting four female inmates after being sent to a womens prison.

The first of the alleged attacks took place within days of her arriving at New Hall jail, Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

The inmate was sent there despite not having had gender reassignment surgery.

It is claimed she was visibly aroused when she allegedly assaulted the first inmate.

She was originally sent on remand to New Hall womens prison after a judge heard how she had been living as a female for more than two years.

The alleged attacks will reignite the debate over whether transgender prisoners should be sent to womens jails before they have had surgery.

It is claimed the first attack ­happened within days of the transgender prisoners arrival at high-security New Hall, Wakefield, West Yorks.

The alleged victim  an inmate with whom she had struck up a friendship  said the remand prisoner stood close to her and touched her arm while her erect penis was sticking out from the top of her trousers.

It is alleged she subsequently made inappropriate comments about oral sex to another prisoner before giving her a bear hug.

A third alleged victim says she was also attacked.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/6804433/transgender-lag-sexually-abused-four-female-prisoners-days-after-arriving-at-west-yorkshire-jail/
Click to expand...
Who could have possibly imagined that this would have happened? Thoughts and prayers with the victims.
 


Burnout

Burnout

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 7, 2009
Messages
7,153
Twitter
I have a life.
What a mixed up world: while her erect penis was sticking out from the top of her trousers.
 
The OD

The OD

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 10, 2005
Messages
11,486
NativeWildCat said:
Who could have possibly imagined that this would have happened? Thoughts and prayers with the alleged victims.
Click to expand...
What happened? Allegations were made. They are being investigated.

As for the 'attacks', I will leave readers to make up their own minds.
 
T

Trainwreck

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
26,416
The OD said:
What happened? Allegations were made. They are being investigated.

As for the 'attacks', I will leave readers to make up their own minds.
Click to expand...
There's an Amazon Prime special being run on Libtard blinkers at the moment I believe.


You can always count on those Libtard defenders of truth, justice... Ah fúck it, who am I kidding:

 
N

NativeWildCat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 18, 2018
Messages
1,198
"The alleged victim — an inmate with whom she had struck up a friendship — said the remand prisoner stood close to her and touched her arm while her erect penís was sticking out from the top of her trousers."
 
Herr Rommel

Herr Rommel

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 28, 2016
Messages
9,067
The results of pandering to mental illness, and to think these degenerates want mixed bathrooms.
 
N

NativeWildCat

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 18, 2018
Messages
1,198
[video=youtube;5D7PJ9QQi48]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5D7PJ9QQi48&feature=youtu.be[/video]

Worst of all this Female has now been sent to a Male prison. What about her human rights?
 
C

CatullusV

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 9, 2018
Messages
5,680
Ironic, given that the right wingers here tend to celebrate a jailing with comments about male rape and prison cell buggerings as a desired aspect of incarceration.
 
Herr Rommel

Herr Rommel

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 28, 2016
Messages
9,067
NativeWildCat said:
[video=youtube;5D7PJ9QQi48]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5D7PJ9QQi48&feature=youtu.be[/video]

Worst of all this Female has now been sent to a Male prison. What about her human rights?
Click to expand...
You mean the woman who was born a woman is being punished?
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
NativeWildCat said:
[video=youtube;5D7PJ9QQi48]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5D7PJ9QQi48&feature=youtu.be[/video]

Worst of all this Female has now been sent to a Male prison. What about her human rights?
Click to expand...
He is not a female. Even if he had had his bits cut off he'd still be male as he has to take hormones for the rest of his life, otherwise he'd revert to being a bloke.

Wearing women's clothes or "living as a woman" (whatever that means) does not make someone a woman. Did he have periods, for instance? I bet he didn't.

Gender transfer is a post-truth lie.
 
amsterdemmetje

amsterdemmetje

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 14, 2011
Messages
16,800
I see all the little Nazi Trump bots have tried and and convicted the case all ready.
 
T

Trainwreck

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
26,416
CatullusV said:
Ironic, given that the right wingers here tend to celebrate a jailing with comments about male rape and prison cell buggerings as a desired aspect of incarceration.
Click to expand...
So you can source such quotes from this very forum to support that claim.







[I'm joking, I know you can't]
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top