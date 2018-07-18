Transgender inmate sexually abuses 4 Woman days after arriving in Jail

A TRANSGENDER prisoner has been accused of sexually assaulting four female inmates after being sent to a womens prison.The first of the alleged attacks took place within days of her arriving at New Hall jail, Wakefield, West Yorkshire.The inmate was sent there despite not having had gender reassignment surgery.It is claimed she was visibly aroused when she allegedly assaulted the first inmate.She was originally sent on remand to New Hall womens prison after a judge heard how she had been living as a female for more than two years.The alleged attacks will reignite the debate over whether transgender prisoners should be sent to womens jails before they have had surgery.It is claimed the first attack ­happened within days of the transgender prisoners arrival at high-security New Hall, Wakefield, West Yorks.The alleged victim  an inmate with whom she had struck up a friendship  said the remand prisoner stood close to her and touched her arm while her erect penis was sticking out from the top of her trousers.It is alleged she subsequently made inappropriate comments about oral sex to another prisoner before giving her a bear hug.A third alleged victim says she was also attacked.