Travellers most discriminated group in Ireland.

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/social-affairs/just-9-of-settled-people-would-want-a-traveller-marrying-into-family-1.3244131?mode=amp

'Travellers and Roma people remain the most shunned groups by the Irish public, with just 9 per cent of settled people saying they would want a Traveller marrying into their family.

This compares with 28 per cent who would accept a Polish person into their extended family, 25 per cent a gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender person or 23 per cent a person from Eastern Europe.

While 47 per cent of people would be happy to have a Polish co-worker, just 25 per cent would accept a Traveller as a colleague.

Settled Irish peoples attitudes to 12 different groups, including Muslims, asylum seekers and Jews, were examined for the survey commissioned by Traveller organisations and carried out by Behaviour and Attitudes.

While two per cent said they would avoid Polish people, and nine per cent would avoid Africans, 35 per cent of people would avoid Travellers and 37 per cent Roma people.

The findings on attitudes to Travellers and Roma were the direct result of entrenched, institutional and societal racism and oppression, said Maria Joyce co-ordinator of the National Traveller Womens Forum. It also reflects the hate experienced by Travellers in their everyday lives.'
Seems that racism is well enshrined and institutionalized. Having met many of the travelling community in Cork and worked alongside them in anti-water charge activism I've never had a bad experience. Certainly different, but not in any way that would have made me think any of the above things. Are these poll results vindicated? What do members of stormfront.ie think?
 


Are you married to one?
 
How many Traveller citizens told the survey they would welcome a non-Traveller into their family so?
 
This compares with 28 per cent who would accept a Polish person into their extended family, or 23 per cent a person from Eastern Europe.

Eh...
 
Never accuse a former Sov Blocker as being an Eastern European. They want to be Central European. Eastern European is Ukraine or Russia or those other small ones....

They get very uptight about it.
 
When you say 'worked beside them'....how do you mean?

Work and the travelling community don't usually make easy accomodations, one with the other and as work is at the core of Communist ideology you'll be able to expand on this.
 
I don't think that poll is very accurate. Only 47% said they would be happy to work with a Polish person? Come off it, there's pretty much nobody in Ireland that doesn't already work with a Polish person unless they're unemployed.
 
you seen the statistics that 'travellers' move home, ie change address, way way less frequently than the 'settled community'.? ....so what's in a name ?
 
1 How does the state, whatever about individuals, discriminate against Travellers - It most certainly does not, the opposite is the case!

2 What is a 'Traveller'? They are a self-declared group!

3 One thing for sure, they are a group of people who are well versed into what their rights are! Yet I would bet, the vast majority would have voted against same sex marriage!

4 We never hear much about ethnic cleansing effectively carried out against 'Buffers' i.e. non travellers in council housing estates, because regular folk cannot put up with insane behaviour!

5 What does the world owe them exactly?

6 I would bet far more of them know their PPS number by heart than the rest of the community. Why? Because for them it's a passort to all sorts of SW benefits while for most of the rest of us until pension age, it's primarily a means by which the state effectively robs us in taxes for which, we get virtually nothing!

7 Travellers' rights has become a cause celebré for The D4 set, why because they will never have to put up with them directly!

8 Virtually everyone outside The D4 set will have had some negative encounter with a member of this minority group, even though they are less than 1% of the population.
Yet most of us would not have had negative encounters with larger minority groups or the blax!
 
If I travelled to Dublin return once or twice a year, I would have travelled more than most of them! Thay are so pampered, 2-3 car/van families with no obvious means of income other than SW benefits for most of them, most of them would be hard pressed to walk a few hundred yards!
 
What traveller ever worried about paying for water or anything else? they just roll the water barrel down to the nearest garage and threaten to burn them out if they don't give them water whenever they want it.

How many Joyces said they would let a Nevin or Flynn marry their sister or daughter? If your not family then your not family!
 
