Travellers most discriminated group in Ireland.

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/social-affairs/just-9-of-settled-people-would-want-a-traveller-marrying-into-family-1.3244131?mode=amp
Seems that racism is well enshrined and institutionalized. Having met many of the travelling community in Cork and worked alongside them in anti-water charge activism I've never had a bad experience. Certainly different, but not in any way that would have made me think any of the above things. Are these poll results vindicated? What do members of stormfront.ie think?
'Travellers and Roma people remain the most shunned groups by the Irish public, with just 9 per cent of settled people saying they would want a Traveller marrying into their family.
This compares with 28 per cent who would accept a Polish person into their extended family, 25 per cent a gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender person or 23 per cent a person from Eastern Europe.
While 47 per cent of people would be happy to have a Polish co-worker, just 25 per cent would accept a Traveller as a colleague.
Settled Irish peoples attitudes to 12 different groups, including Muslims, asylum seekers and Jews, were examined for the survey commissioned by Traveller organisations and carried out by Behaviour and Attitudes.
While two per cent said they would avoid Polish people, and nine per cent would avoid Africans, 35 per cent of people would avoid Travellers and 37 per cent Roma people.
The findings on attitudes to Travellers and Roma were the direct result of entrenched, institutional and societal racism and oppression, said Maria Joyce co-ordinator of the National Traveller Womens Forum. It also reflects the hate experienced by Travellers in their everyday lives.'
