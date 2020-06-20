We're approaching the centenary of the Treaty that created the Irish Free State. It was signed on 6 December 1921 and came into force on 31 March 1922 but was only fully implemented on 6 December 1922.



Should the date of the Treaty (one of them anyway) be a national holiday? Perhaps call it Treaty Day rather than Independence Day as we had Dominion Status and weren't a de jure Republic until 1948?