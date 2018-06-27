Trump and reshaping the judiciary

cyberianpan
Mitch McConnell engaged in unprecedented obstruction of Obama judicial nominees
This gave Trump a huge backlog to fill at all levels of the Federal court system: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-04-27/mcconnell-cements-a-legacy-for-trump-with-reshaped-u-s-courts
Now with Justice Kennedy retiring from the Supreme Court, Trump has an historic opportunity to reshape American laws
Kennedy is frequently the swing vote, Trump will presumably seek to replace him with someone in the mold of Gorsuch
What do folks think of the politicisation of the US judiciary ?
Also, I suspect Trump's nominations here will go down as what the GOP find most pleasing about him
