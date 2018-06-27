Trump and reshaping the judiciary

Kennedy was the 5th vote in the 5-4 decision of the gay marriage ruling (Obergefell case). I think Democrats will be watching to see what the next nominee thinks on this issue. During his hearings, Gorsuch was asked by Illinois Senator Dick Durbin was gay marriage "settled law" and he said it was, but indicated that there were still issues relevant to it that had to be litigated (presumably the bakery/flowers type of cakes but maybe other issues too). Kennedy was also relatively pro choice on abortion but in recent times has been becoming more conservative, including the ruling yesterday that Californian crisis pregnancy centres didnt have to give abortion information.



Another question is will Flake lift his blockade on court nominees in time to vote on a replacement, and will Corker, Flake and if he returns McCain vote against in order to poke the president in the eye.