Trump-Biden debate thread

Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
60,478
Debate livestream here. It begins in 10 minutes.


Who do you expect to win?

Fox News's Chris Wallace is presenting the debate.

The studio audience will be smaller this year due to Covid 19.

Reports Biden has been studying Trumps style and mannerisms, and that Trump asked for Biden to take a drugs test and to prove he hasnt got an audio device on.
 

firefly123

firefly123

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2009
Messages
30,875
