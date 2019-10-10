Trump branded "oafish and selfish" by grieving mother in diplomatic immunity case.

Harry Dunn's mum slams 'oafish' Trump after he defends US spy's wife Charlotte Charles, whose son Harry Dunn was hit and killed by Anne Sacoolas outside a US spy base in Britain, is 'disgusted' by the US President.

And in an astonishing moment last night Mr Trump was also photographed holding a briefing note marked 'secret', and written by the US National Security Council, that said: 'The spouse of the US government employee will not return to the United Kingdom'.

Reacting to the slip-up, Harry's mother said: 'I’ve seen it [the note] - we’re just disgusted' and in a message for Mr Trump she added: ‘He must know exactly where she is. I would urge him to put her on a plane back to the UK to face our justice system here, face us, and talk to us. Click to expand...

It's quite surprising that this hasn't attracted more attention on p.ie at this point, bearing in mind the highly contentious use of diplomatic immunity in a case which falls beyond the original spirit of the indemnity intended.A summary of the facts follows.Harry Dunn a 19 year-old motorcyclist from Northamptonshire was killed in a road accident by Anne Sacoolas, wife of an American living in a nearby US military installation. Mrs. Sacoolas was apparently driving on the wrong side of the road and collided with Mr. Dunn at a hidden dip.Mrs Sacoolas has claimed diplomatic immunity by virtue of her husband's employment, as is her right, and left to UK shortly after the accident on the 27th of August, enabling her to escape prosecution.Since then there has been a growing campaign to have Mrs. Sacoolas return to allow police to continue their investigation into the case.The case finally reached the White House yesterday when President Trump spoke publicly about it for the first time. He offered to intervene, in order to persuade Mrs. Sacoolas to meet the bereaved family for "healing" purposes, but did not offer to remove diplomatic immunity in the case.Later yesterday President Trump was reported to have been photographed with a note marked SECRET saying that Mrs. Sacoolas would not be returning to the UK.The case reflects very badly on the USA, which, so far, has behaved shamefully.