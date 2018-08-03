Trump Foreign Policy thread

Kevin Parlon said: I'm not denying Arabs were expelled from their lands. So were over a million Germans after the war. My question is: What's the solution? Get on with life or indoctrinate yet another blameless generation of Arab kids in a Quixotic and suicidal campaign against equally blameless Israeli kids? You're smart enough and moral enough to know the answer to that question Dame. Click to expand...

I dont think comparisons with the Germans are fair. The Germans were occupying most of Europe. The Arabs of Palestine were the fall guys for Europe's war guilt about the Holocaust. I think Israel has brought most of its security problems on itself by its flagrant disregard for international law and in particular by its rejection of the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, which was re-offered a few years ago. It is never accepting to fire tank shells and air strikes at demonstrators. Sky had a report last night called "Hotspots" and journalists said from what they could see these were largely unarmed demonstrators being gunned down. Again its like Irish history including the apologists' arguments. The Israelis make themselves look very bad by their indifference to civilian suffering on the other side.