Trump Foreign Policy thread

Dame_Enda
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 14, 2011
- Messages
- 56,603
Disgraceful that Kushner (as revealed by new emails) is trying to get UNWRA (the UN agency which looks after Palestinian refugees) shut down and is pressuring Jordan to revoke refugee status from its 2 million Palestinian refugees. Also Senator James Lankford (R-Oklahoma) is pushing a bill to force the Dept of State to certify by 2020 that the (approx 5 million) descendents of the 700,000 original refugees are not considered refugees. This is also the Trump admins aim.
Saeb Erekat, the Palestinian chief negotiator, has said Kushner said that the Trump admin wants to defund UNWRA and redirect funding to Jordan for refugees.
Trump and Allies Seek End to Refugee Status for Millions of Palestinians - Foreign Policy
Saeb Erekat, the Palestinian chief negotiator, has said Kushner said that the Trump admin wants to defund UNWRA and redirect funding to Jordan for refugees.
Trump and Allies Seek End to Refugee Status for Millions of Palestinians - Foreign Policy
While a fan of Trump on some issues, I strongly oppose his Israel-Palestine policy.Foreign Policy said:.....Kushner and Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, both proposed ending funding for UNRWA back in January. But the State Department, the Pentagon, and the U.S. intelligence community all opposed the idea, fearing in part that it could fuel violence in the region.
The following week, the State Department announced that that United States would cut the first $125 million installment of its annual payment to UNRWA by more than half, to $60 million.
“UNRWA has been threatening us for six months that if they don’t get a check they will close schools. Nothing has happened,” Kushner wrote in the same email....
Last edited: