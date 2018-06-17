Trump is not a Populist, he is a Neo-Fascist ...

Social democracy came about because of the threat and inspiration of the USSR on the borders of western Europe and relieved, briefly and for the first time in millennia, the exploitation of the many by the few.



Capitalists in the last 70 years have pointed to social democracy as the outcome of capitalism and the height of achievement of a humane, technologically progressive economic system. The truth is that social democracy was forced on capitalism by the existence of communism and now that communism has disappeared social democracy is disappearing as capitalism returns to type and seeks to crush tens of millions while barreling towards world war.



It looks like Trump is the last roll of the dice, after that comes revolution.