Trump is not a Populist, he is a Neo-Fascist ...

I posted this in October last year: http://www.politics.ie/forum/history/259822-daddy-whats-fascist.html#post11542893
The Characteristics of Fascism:
So what is a populist? It is name Trump's supporters would not reject:
The Characteristics of Populism:
Trump fits the fascist model much more than the populist. His alleged "populism" was a sham. His main effort since taking office is to consolidate power to the rich, and to enrich himself.
The tax cut he boasted would help the blue collar worker in fact helped the corporate class e.g. Harley-Davidson closed a factory, then did a stock buyback with their tax savings. The "infrastructure plan" meant to be a job creator has been shelved and forgotten. Cheaper drugs and medicines? A disappointment. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (meant to be a protection from predatory bank and credit card lending) is being wound down and rendered toothless. Financial regulations, hated by Wall Street, have been scrapped. "Great healthcare" has been scrapped .... and the US uninsured rate has started to rise for the first time in 4 years.
The Wall is popular with the Trump base, but that was never a job-creator. It is more of a hate-mongering, irrational message to "The Other", the essential proclamation of victim-hood. Scapegoating immigrants for jobs losses and crime is exactly in line with the fascist playbook.
A fascist seizure of power is a rolling process, with roughly four stages:
Russia, Turkey and Hungary have been through this process, though the last two are not as sunk into the last stage as much as Russia is. The US is transitioning from 2 to 3 under Trump - he has already replaced most important bureaucrats with stooges incapable of an independent opinion, the cruelty of the immigration police has struck many observers, he has often voiced his preference for autocracy over democracy, federal employees are being vetted for loyalty to "the leader", he shows none of the ethical sense that a democratic leader should (like praising a murderer and tyrant like Kim Jong-Un), his sympathies for hard-right racists (described as "good people") and the continuing personal enrichment of him and his family by using the state.
1 and 2 are when populism should stop. An "illiberal democracy" is a fake democracy. Our best hope is that it is a mature democracy with a strong belief in the rule of law that is common across all parties and most citizens, while Russia, Turkey and Hungary were not. This struggle against Trump is the age-old one: truth against lies, freedom against tyranny.
Talk: Thinking About President Donald Trump
Brad de Long "The reason we are not yet in real trouble is that our fascism is incompetent".
Trump may be an incompetent populist who blundered into fascism, and I would allow for that possibility, but in that case it is not him who we should fear so much as the strongman who comes after him.
