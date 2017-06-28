Trump LGBT policy

Under Jeff Sessions the Justice Department have withdrawn guidance issued to schools on the treatment of transgender students, signaling that it would no longer consider their rights to be protected under a 1972 civil rights law.



The Department of Health and Human Services is now under Tom Price who has been openly opposed to gay rights as a senator, and whose civil rights office is now run by Roger Severino, who last year accused the Obama administration of attempting to 'coerce everyone, including children, into pledging allegiance to a radical new gender ideology'.



The incoming Secretary of the Army, Mark Green, replaces the openly gay Eric Fanning who has advocated for transgender people to openly serve in the army. Mark Green last year called being transgender a disease.



Also, under the new admin the US Census Bureau has ditched plans to include questions about sexual orientation and gender identity in the 2020 Census.