Trump LGBT policy

Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,497


D

Dadaist

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 30, 2012
Messages
13,627
Under Jeff Sessions the Justice Department have withdrawn guidance issued to schools on the treatment of transgender students, signaling that it would no longer consider their rights to be protected under a 1972 civil rights law.

The Department of Health and Human Services is now under Tom Price who has been openly opposed to gay rights as a senator, and whose civil rights office is now run by Roger Severino, who last year accused the Obama administration of attempting to 'coerce everyone, including children, into pledging allegiance to a radical new gender ideology'.

The incoming Secretary of the Army, Mark Green, replaces the openly gay Eric Fanning who has advocated for transgender people to openly serve in the army. Mark Green last year called being transgender a disease.

Also, under the new admin the US Census Bureau has ditched plans to include questions about sexual orientation and gender identity in the 2020 Census.
 
E

edwin

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 5, 2009
Messages
6,127
Dame_Enda said:
This thread will track Trumps policies on LGBT issues. This reflects the interest in the subject by the Irish Left, who have accused the administration of homophobia because of Pence's 'Religious Freedom Act', which was watered down under pressure from corporations.

DOJ hosts Pride party honoring transgender student from bathroom case - Thehill.com
Click to expand...
Isn't Donald Trump the first US President to be in favour of gay marriage prior to his election? By any objective viewpoint, he's tge most LGB friendly President ever elected.
 
D

Dadaist

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 30, 2012
Messages
13,627
edwin said:
Isn't Donald Trump the first US President to be in favour of gay marriage prior to his election? By any objective viewpoint, he's tge most LGB friendly President ever elected.
Click to expand...
Dont believe Trumps spin. The war against same-sex marriage is just getting started - LA Times

In essence, the leaked document is an executive version of the First Amendment Defense Act  or HR 2802  a national version of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act laws introduced in states like Indiana and Louisiana. The bill, which is co-sponsored by Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), protects the moral convictions of anyone who believes marriage is or should be recognized as the union of one man and one woman.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,497
Dadaist said:
Don’t believe Trump’s spin. The war against same-sex marriage is just getting started - LA Times

In essence, the leaked document is an executive version of the First Amendment Defense Act — or HR 2802 — a national version of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act laws introduced in states like Indiana and Louisiana. The bill, which is co-sponsored by Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), protects the moral convictions of anyone who believes “marriage is or should be recognized as the union of one man and one woman.”
Click to expand...
In practice though as long as Kennedy is on the court, public officials will likely still have to allow ssm. Its also encouraging that Justice Roberts has started referencing the Obergefell decision in recent rulings, which suggests he may be starting to accept it.
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 14, 2011
Messages
55,497
edwin said:
Isn't Donald Trump the first US President to be in favour of gay marriage prior to his election? By any objective viewpoint, he's tge most LGB friendly President ever elected.
Click to expand...
He didnt take a position during the campaign, and after election said he considered the issue over with. In previous years he went back and forth on the issue, having opposed it before the 2012 election. However when he was a Democrat he supported enshrining gay rights in the Constitution.
 
C

Congalltee

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 10, 2009
Messages
6,124
LGBT asylum seekers from the 6 travel ban countries have been thrown off a building by the Trump administration. It breaches international law, but Trump barely recognises US law.
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
Dame_Enda said:
This thread will track Trumps policies on LGBT issues. This reflects the interest in the subject by the Irish Left, who have accused the administration of homophobia because of Pence's 'Religious Freedom Act', which was watered down under pressure from corporations.

DOJ hosts Pride party honoring transgender student from bathroom case - Thehill.com
Click to expand...
You shouldn't use the term LGBT. A lot of Lesbians find it grossly offensive for them to be lumped in with the trannies and I would regard that as perfectly just.
 
A

amist4

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2014
Messages
8,865
The Crant said:
He did take a position during the campaign. I watched him do so. Very clear.
Click to expand...
You're ruining the fun. This thread wouldn't even exist if Clinton had been elected.
 
A

amist4

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2014
Messages
8,865
Ratio Et Fides said:
You shouldn't use the term LGBT. A lot of Lesbians find it grossly offensive for them to be lumped in with the trannies and I would regard that as perfectly just.
Click to expand...
Good luck with that. Paedophiles used to openly march and organise with ILGA until they were literally blackmailed into dropping them by the Government promising to cut off their funds in a bill signed by Bill Clinton.
 
B

Banjo Baker

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 1, 2012
Messages
457
Ratio Et Fides said:
You shouldn't use the term LGBT. A lot of Lesbians find it grossly offensive for them to be lumped in with the trannies and I would regard that as perfectly just.
Click to expand...
Ms Germaine Greer being the most vocal opponent.

I love when lefties turn on each other. :D
 
D

Dadaist

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 30, 2012
Messages
13,627
The Crant said:
One of the problems now is that gay parent couples who adopt children are influencing those kids towards a gay lifestyle. I voted for marriage equality and was glad it passed and know one male gay married couple. All great, but children should be allow form their own sexuality. So we need to be careful.
Click to expand...
Have you ever asked the gay couple you know how gay parents can 'influencing those kids towards a gay lifestyle'?

Which I presume you mean that by being around their parents and their friends that the children will be influenced 'their own sexuality'?
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
Banjo Baker said:
Ms Germaine Greer being the most vocal opponent.

I love when lefties turn on each other. :D
Click to expand...
Feminists hate trannies. I mean HATE.

The last time I was the phone to a Lesbian I'm friends with she was talking about her desire to beat them up. A lot of Lesbians have a problem with violence which is something that I share with them (I was a straight A student but nearly got expelled once over battering another girl).
 
A

amist4

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 29, 2014
Messages
8,865
Congalltee said:
Most of the posters on this thread are less mentally stable than Trump.
Click to expand...
Do you need assistance finding an appropriate thread to virtue signal your riveting and highly original opinion of Trump?
 
T

toughbutfair

Well-known member
Joined
May 28, 2009
Messages
10,294
Transgender is made up nonsense (except for a tiny percentage of people born with genitalia of both gender )

a man dressed up as a woman is still a man.
 
T

toughbutfair

Well-known member
Joined
May 28, 2009
Messages
10,294
Isn't their a "Q" on the end of the list now. It seems to be growing every year. They shouldn't be pandered to.
 
PC Principle

PC Principle

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 12, 2016
Messages
4,828
Congalltee said:
LGBT asylum seekers from the 6 travel ban countries have been thrown off a building by the Trump administration. It breaches international law, but Trump barely recognises US law.
Click to expand...
It's breaches no law you nutter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top