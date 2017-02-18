Trump: Media, "it is enemy of the American people" .. undermining freedom of press (Second Thread)
The Donald recently tweeted the following:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/832708293516632065
As much as the next guy I am willing to give Trump admin the time and benefit of the doubt to get on with their governance BUT for me this crosses the line.
Subtle, sort of, insidious, sort of .. He knows what he is doing. He is using his position of GREAT POWER & the office of the PRESIDENT OF AMERICA to undermine a core pillar of the American constitution - The freedom of the press. He is a bully and using tactics not too far off a despot / dictator in waiting.
(MODS: I started a new thread on this because of that singular tweet & I think it is that serious )
