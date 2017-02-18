Trump: Media, "it is enemy of the American people" .. undermining freedom of press (Second Thread)

R

robut

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 6, 2008
Messages
8,729
Trump: Media, "it is enemy of the American people" .. undermining freedom of press (Second Thread)

The Donald recently tweeted the following:

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/832708293516632065

The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!
Click to expand...
Does anyone else find this in anyway disturbing .. regardless of your opinion on these media outlets?

As much as the next guy I am willing to give Trump admin the time and benefit of the doubt to get on with their governance BUT for me this crosses the line.

Subtle, sort of, insidious, sort of .. He knows what he is doing. He is using his position of GREAT POWER & the office of the PRESIDENT OF AMERICA to undermine a core pillar of the American constitution - The freedom of the press. He is a bully and using tactics not too far off a despot / dictator in waiting.

(MODS: I started a new thread on this because of that singular tweet & I think it is that serious )
 


L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
29,892
Twitter
No
Donald knows he needs to point to an enemy and the US can't afford another war on one of the countries on the state department list of available bomb-ees so the enemy needs to be internal.
 
Spanner Island

Spanner Island

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 22, 2011
Messages
23,973
When Trump claims in all seriousness and with a straight face on live television that the leaks re: Russia are real but the reporting of them is 'fake news'... well... we're on a hiding to nothing with him...

It's tedious stuff... which even Fox isn't buying... that anything Trump doesn't like is 'fake news' blah blah blah.. while anything he states as fact is true despite many of those things being patently untrue...

But his base love all the bullsh!it and lap it up... so I guess it will continue...

I think over time the rest of us will learn to pay far less attention to what Trump says and more on what he actually does...

He's very tedious with his self indulgent and self obsessed rambling about sh!te... crowd sizes, the size of his victory, MSM, fake news, Clinton etc. blah blah blah... and we're only a month in...

It's hard to know if he's compus mentis or not... which probably isn't the ideal situation for the world to be in.
 
ger12

ger12

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 25, 2011
Messages
47,680
It's true. I find the media spin and manipulation scarier than Trumps búllshít and "alternate" facts.

The majority of this US media is simply a front for liberal and democratic opinion.
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
Well in this particular case I agree with Trump.

This is vinficated in the powerful documentary by left leaning documentary maker Adam Curtis "The century of The Self".

In that documentary is a clear explanation of why the "product" in the media sector is called "programming".

I recommend that you watch the documentary.

Afterwards you will understand ehy do many people depend money thry hsve not earned on junk that they do not need to impress people who are no use as friends.
 
R

robut

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 6, 2008
Messages
8,729
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
29,892
Twitter
No
I thought his Twitter account had been taken away by Gruppenfuhrer Conway?

 
H

Hunter-Gatherer

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 31, 2014
Messages
1,498
did i see the BBC / Radio Teilifis Emirates doing Donald Trump with horns and a tail ?
 
Analyzer

Analyzer

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 14, 2011
Messages
45,623
Lumpy Talbot said:
Donald knows he needs to point to an enemy and the US can't afford another war on one of the countries on the state department list of available bomb-ees so the enemy needs to be internal.
Click to expand...
Don't worry - the compromised media can respond - by murdering the truth.

How many of them have covered the set of dodgy disappearances, accidents, suicides and unusual events collectively known as Arkanicide involving anybody who could possibly be a threat to the Clintons ?

Wikileaks are offerring a reward in regard of the murder of former DNC staffer Seth Rich who is assumed to be the source of the DNC revelations about the shafting of Sanders. As per the othrr Akanacide deaths nobody is ever found guilty.
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
Well lets face it RTE and The Irish Times are the enemy of the Irish people. People of quality on this forum happily acknowledge that.

He is saying what his voters already believe to be true, and believed before he came along on scene.
 
Spanner Island

Spanner Island

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 22, 2011
Messages
23,973
ger12 said:
It's true. I find the media spin and manipulation scarier than Trumps búllshít and "alternate" facts.

The majority of this US media is simply a front for liberal and democratic opinion.
Click to expand...
Even Fox News are saying he's full of sh!t now...

No doubt Trumpsters would have been gorging on Fox up until now...

I guess they'll have to search elsewhere for another echo chamber... :roll:
 
petaljam

petaljam

Moderator
Joined
Nov 23, 2012
Messages
31,411
ger12 said:
It's true. I find the media spin and manipulation scarier than Trumps búllshít and "alternate" facts.

The majority of this US media is simply a front for liberal and democratic opinion.
Click to expand...
It's amazing to me the number of people who are prepared to state openly that they prefer to see a compulsive liar in power than to hear opinions they don't like in the media. Especially when most of those opinions seem to be in the process of gradually being proven right. Even his own supporters on Fox can't brazen it out any more.

Perhaps that's what you find hardest to bear.
 
M

Man or Mouse

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2010
Messages
7,005
Analyzer said:
Don't worry - the compromised media can respond - by murdering the truth.

How many of them have covered the set of dodgy disappearances, accidents, suicides and unusual events collectivrly known as Arhanicide involving anybody eho could possibly be a threat to the Clintons ?
Click to expand...
As a matter of interest, I'd be curious to know what political party you support in Ireland?
 
R

robut

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 6, 2008
Messages
8,729
Analyzer said:
Well in this particular case I agree with Trump.

This is vinficated in the powerful documentary by left leaning documentary maker Adam Curtis "The century of The Self".

In that documentary is a clear explanation of why the "product" in the media sector is called "programming".

I recommend that you watch the documentary.

Afterwards you will understand ehy do many people depend money thry hsve not earned on junk that they do not need to impress people who are no use as friends.
Click to expand...
You say this like you are in the local pub agreeing with your mate over a pint. This has come from the US PRESIDENT HIMSELF and the OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES. The most powerful person arguably in the world. He is undermining a core part of the US Constitution - The freedom of the press, that is explicitly written into the constitution.

Do you really think he is trying to discredit the media here in a selfless manner to sort out what the likes of Curtis might be saying and for the good of the people .. come on, wake up FFS.
 
stopdoingstuff

stopdoingstuff

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 26, 2011
Messages
22,502
ger12 said:
It's true. I find the media spin and manipulation scarier than Trumps búllshít and "alternate" facts.

The majority of this US media is simply a front for liberal and democratic opinion.
Click to expand...
It is very worrying watching this latest phase in the long term unravelling of US civil life. It is all beginning to look very Ukrainian or Venezuelan in its level of dysfunction. Both sides are flat-out lying about each other on a daily basis, routine acts and decisions get turned into divisive sagas, and coherent and consistent voices are really hard to find. At this stage both sides are as worrying and off-putting as each other. The root of it is not so much that Trump was elected and some people refuse to accept this but that something has been happening to the quality of US democracy for a very long time now, and the Trump election has been the occassion where this dysfunction has come to the surface.
 
stopdoingstuff

stopdoingstuff

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 26, 2011
Messages
22,502
As it happens he is not undermining the freedom of the press- he is undermining public faith in the press. Those are not the same thing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top