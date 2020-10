I wish them both a speedy recovery!



But this is quite serious folks.



No more campaigning and if he has to be hospitalised [like BJ was] then VP Pence will be at the helm.



The Stock Markets will tumble and I think it will be the 1st time in living memory that a POTUS has been seriously incapacitated while still in Office.



It's too early to say how this all pans out but it looks like a Game Changer.