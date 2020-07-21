Trump's Moment of Truth: democrat or would-be autocrat?

owedtojoy
By democrat with a small 'd' is meant a commitment to the form of Government known as democracy, not 'Democrat meaning member of a party. Generally, leaders of democracies have a commitment to that system over any alternative, though many often might finesse the rules to suit themselves.
However, an democratic leader is expected to stand by the system and step down when lacking sufficient votes. As the philosopher Karl Popper said: Democracy is the only system that solves the succession problem without violence. People can change their government peacefully and by consent. Free and fair elections are vital to a democracy.
The first time this happened, possibly ever, in history was when Thomas Jefferson replaced the sitting President of the United States, John Adams, after an election in 1800. Adams stepped down, after losing. Would Trump?
Trump has a history of bad-mouthing American elections, and praising Autocrats as "strong", though being strong often means cheating in elections. In particular, he has often made unsubstantiated allegations about voting fraud. Trump attacks mail-in voting with new series of false claims
The focus is on voting by mail, because during the pandemic millions of Americans (possibly the majority) intend to vote by post, which is legal. However, the Trump appointee at the US Postal Service (USPS) has simultaneously introduced "cost-cutting measures" that have slowed up the delivery of mails, including ballot papers being posted out or received. This is given a justification on the grounds that the USPS is losing money. However, one would expect in an election year, ballot papers would be given special treatment. Not so, it seems.
Concerns have been widely expressed ... even last May, Joe Biden was sounding a warning ...
Things got worse in July and August ...
[Historical Note: The Founding Fathers were aware of the importance of communications to bind a new nation together. The Constitution gives Congress power "To establish Post Offices and Post Roads." . The government has always run the Post Office. In 1833, the Postmaster of the village of New Salem, Illinois, was an awkward young man named Abraham Lincoln, who doubled as the clerk in the local store. The history of the Post Office in many ways is the history of the USA.]
But Republican Senate votes to pass the Post Office Bill are not likely.
So, here we are. This may be the most contested election since 1876, when the returns from two states were disputed. This time, there may be an inconclusive result on Election Night, with mail-in votes still being counted, assuming the votes have even reached the count centres. If Trump follows 2018 form, and if the Republican Party follows its 2000 Election form, there will be a push to stop counting on grounds of fraud. It may be impossible to complete an election count that is legitimised by cross-party consent. Polls say most Democrats plan to vote by mail.
In 1876, at least, the name of the sitting President (Ulysses S. Grant) was not on the ballot, and he could act as being above the battle and guarantor of the process. This time there is no process guarantor. It is a sad place for a democracy to be, putting it on a level with the likes of Belarus. Of course, disaster could be averted by the President stepping aside from the voting process, and letting an ad-hoc committee of both parties run it. It is Donald Trump's final chance to prove wrong the people who say he has only a lukewarm commitment to democracy.
