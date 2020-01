A fairly accurate summary ...The Kurds best (and mainly their only) option is to do a deal with Assad and Putin in return for some form of autonomy. That means that at some point in the future, they will also be at the mercy of whoever is in change of Damascus.It also means that the Kurds could be now on the "other" side, a side that includes Iran.It is also a signal to US Allies in places like Iraq and Afghanistan that the US is not to be trusted, or that (in particular) Trump is not to be trusted. Just like the way he abandoned a nuclear deal with Iran, made by his predecessor.The only allies Trump will seriously go to bat for are the Saudis, because of money, and the Israelis, because of Christian Zionist votes.