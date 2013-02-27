Tweet From A Twatter

A Sinn Fein MLA has stood by a joke he made about the IRA providing security for the G8 summit  only four miles from where republicans murdered 12 civilians in 1987 in the Enniskillen bomb.



Kenny Donaldson of Fermanagh terror victims group, South East Fermanagh Foundation, responded: A tongue-in-cheek attitude like this is disgraceful when you are talking about dozens of innocent people who were murdered by the IRA for no other reason than their perceived nationality or religion.