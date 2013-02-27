Tweet From A Twatter

between the bridges

between the bridges

Sep 21, 2011
45,362
A Sinn Fein MLA has stood by a joke he made about the IRA providing security for the G8 summit  only four miles from where republicans murdered 12 civilians in 1987 in the Enniskillen bomb.

Kenny Donaldson of Fermanagh terror victims group, South East Fermanagh Foundation, responded: A tongue-in-cheek attitude like this is disgraceful when you are talking about dozens of innocent people who were murdered by the IRA for no other reason than their perceived nationality or religion.
McElduff IRA security tweet

Following on from Fermanagh MLA Phil the flan Flanagan's tweet that the 95% protestant village of Clabby was a 'blackhole' (for phone coverage) it seems SF Have finally accepted (what the census and polls confirm) they are a Joke party...
 


Just Jack

Just Jack

Sep 10, 2010
3,739
"who were murdered by the IRA for no other reason than their perceived nationality or religion"

Is this the twit you're referring to?
 
james toney

james toney

Dec 9, 2009
17,283
btb, excelling on a daily basis at being the drama queen:)
 
eoghanacht

eoghanacht

Apr 18, 2006
32,410
So this isn't moping because it's from a unionist? Yeah?
 
theloner

theloner

Mar 24, 2011
9,532
Wait a second, this tweet below has caused the offence? :D

'I hear they’re looking Volunteers to protect the G8 in Fermanagh. A bit ironic, don’t you think?'

Stick to McClean BTB, way more chance of being offended there.
 
eskrimador

eskrimador

Sep 17, 2009
11,875
FFS.....This has Zoo written all over it.

Heard Campbell trying to start this on Nolan. No one took the bait
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Sep 21, 2011
45,362
Sorry guys i thought twats tweeting on twatter were headline news? my mistake! anyway i am heading up to stroke city this weekend does any one have a humorous pun regarding the paras i can use...
 
Swords Hoopster

Swords Hoopster

Mar 18, 2012
11,357
between the bridges said:
anyway i am heading up to stroke city this weekend does any one have a humorous pun regarding the paras i can use...
The Shinners say something downright distasteful and you respond with one of your own.

Just about sums you up Jeffrey.
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Sep 21, 2011
45,362
Swords Hoopster said:
The Shinners say something downright distasteful and you respond with one of your own.

Just about sums you up Jeffrey.
None of your fellow nationalist posters agree with your opinion, and yet it's moi who you criticize? laughable anyway who do you think you are p.ie magistrate or something, you truly are the biggest bigot on p.ie...
 
eskrimador

eskrimador

Sep 17, 2009
11,875
between the bridges said:
Sorry guys i thought twats tweeting on twatter were headline news? my mistake! anyway i am heading up to stroke city this weekend does any one have a humorous pun regarding the paras i can use...
Already been done. Loyalist put para flegs up in Derry a while back.
 
InsideImDancing

InsideImDancing

Apr 3, 2011
21,579
between the bridges said:
Sorry guys i thought twats tweeting on twatter were headline news? my mistake! anyway i am heading up to stroke city this weekend does any one have a humorous pun regarding the paras i can use...
All depends what area you're going into mo chara, if you're going on "orange business" you could try; "Spell paras?"
 
bona na croin

bona na croin

May 27, 2009
1,757
between the bridges said:
None of your fellow nationalist posters agree with your opinion,
I would agree with his opinion.

laughable anyway who do you think you are p.ie magistrate or something, you truly are the biggest bigot on p.ie...
Hoopster might be many things, but "the biggest bigot on p.ie" is not one of those things (I think you know that too).
 
Swords Hoopster

Swords Hoopster

Mar 18, 2012
11,357
between the bridges said:
None of your fellow nationalist posters agree with your opinion, and yet it's moi who you criticize? laughable anyway who do you think you are p.ie magistrate or something, you truly are the biggest bigot on p.ie...
Ach come off it Horse. You only posted up the article to start a free for all!

I know your game!
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Sep 21, 2011
45,362
eskrimador said:
Already been done. Loyalist put para flegs up in Derry a while back.
A totally provocative act, I would also say the same about 'sniper at work' signs...
 
between the bridges

between the bridges

Sep 21, 2011
45,362
Swords Hoopster said:
Ach come off it Horse. You only posted up the article to start a free for all!

I know your game!
All threads end up the same, I merely drive the bus...
 
bona na croin

bona na croin

May 27, 2009
1,757
