Tweet From A Twatter

McElduff IRA security tweetA Sinn Fein MLA has stood by a joke he made about the IRA providing security for the G8 summit only four miles from where republicans murdered 12 civilians in 1987 in the Enniskillen bomb.
Kenny Donaldson of Fermanagh terror victims group, South East Fermanagh Foundation, responded: A tongue-in-cheek attitude like this is disgraceful when you are talking about dozens of innocent people who were murdered by the IRA for no other reason than their perceived nationality or religion.
Following on from Fermanagh MLA Phil the flan Flanagan's tweet that the 95% protestant village of Clabby was a 'blackhole' (for phone coverage) it seems SF Have finally accepted (what the census and polls confirm) they are a Joke party...