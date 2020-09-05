Tyrone’s Military Revolution

Nebuchadnezzar
I recently read The Nine Years War, 1593-1603. Prof James O’Neill of Queens and UCC. 2017. A work that focuses in particular upon the neglected military aspects of that conflict, setting out the radical changes made by Hugh O’Neill within a remarkably short period of time that enabled him to lead a coalition that repeatedly defeated a series of english armies.
There is a general understanding that the Irish(meaning here Gaels and Old English) practice of warfare during the late Middle Ages and into the early modern period was backward, even primitive....poorly equipped and ill disciplined kerne or anachronistic gallowglass badly outmatched by modern english pike and shot formations and heavy cavalry. Whilst there is much truth in that understanding it is based on double exaggeration....the English of the time characterised the irish as uncivilised and barbaric but Irish sources also contributed to this in their portrayal of the Irish warrior and the way of Irish war as stylised mythic heroism ....in the mould of na Fianna or Cú Chulainn. That stereotypical view has tainted our understanding of the Nine Years War....the Irish victories are well known but are generally understood to have been won due to fortunate tactical situations that allowed the Irish to win despite poor equipment, training and organisation. Professor James O’Neill sets out a very different reality.
Irish soldiers drawn by Albrecht Drurer, Antwerp 1521...remarkable for their exotically outdated appearance and weaponry.
European warfare in the 16th century saw radical change in technology, tactics and scale....a period that has been controversially referred to as the Military Revolution(per the Agricultural Revolution, industrial revolution etc). This is the theory that a series of radical changes in military strategy and tactics during the 16th and 17th centuries resulted in major lasting changes in governments and society....that military innovation played a major part in the devolvement of the modern state. Military Revolution - Wikipedia
During most of the 1500’s many Irish had served in various armies on the continent during the 16th century and had experienced these new methods of fighting and yet when they returned home they seemed to return to Irish traditional practice of warfare.....
“Examples of this could be found in Munster were several Irish Lords, including Florence MacCarthy, who would later become embroiled in the war, had served with English Forces and with Sir William Stanley on the Continent.....the Munster soldiers had not been trained like the modernised troops raised by Tyrone.....Certainly the previous war in Munster, the Desmond revolt, was fought in the traditional manner of Irish chiefs.”
The widespread use of firearms by Gaelic soldiers was well established by mid century but this had been done in an adhoc manner, being mixed in with existing missile troops rather than being deployed in coherent units of shot.
Depiction of the Battle of the Yellow Ford. O’Neill’s most impressive victory.
“Tyrone’s reforms revolutionised the means and manner in which the Irish under his command fought. When Tyrone engaged the Crown in open warfare, it was not with outdated kerne and gallowglass, but with disciplined and well equipped troops trained in modern pike and shot tactics. Firearms were deployed on a scale never before seen in Ireland. It Is simplistic, however, to presume that the injection of technology caused this transformation, as firearms had been available long before 1593; it was Tyrone‘s reforms that changed native soldiers into a force unprecedented in Irish history. Melee combat was replaced with firepower and the ability to deploy and manoeuvre on the battlefield that shocked contemporary observers.”
