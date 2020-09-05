  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Tyrone’s Military Revolution

I recently read The Nine Years War, 1593-1603. Prof James O’Neill of Queens and UCC. 2017. A work that focuses in particular upon the neglected military aspects of that conflict, setting out the radical changes made by Hugh O’Neill within a remarkably short period of time that enabled him to lead a coalition that repeatedly defeated a series of english armies.

There is a general understanding that the Irish(meaning here Gaels and Old English) practice of warfare during the late Middle Ages and into the early modern period was backward, even primitive....poorly equipped and ill disciplined kerne or anachronistic gallowglass badly outmatched by modern english pike and shot formations and heavy cavalry. Whilst there is much truth in that understanding it is based on double exaggeration....the English of the time characterised the irish as uncivilised and barbaric but Irish sources also contributed to this in their portrayal of the Irish warrior and the way of Irish war as stylised mythic heroism ....in the mould of na Fianna or Cú Chulainn. That stereotypical view has tainted our understanding of the Nine Years War....the Irish victories are well known but are generally understood to have been won due to fortunate tactical situations that allowed the Irish to win despite poor equipment, training and organisation. Professor James O’Neill sets out a very different reality.


Irish soldiers drawn by Albrecht Drurer, Antwerp 1521...remarkable for their exotically outdated appearance and weaponry.

Durer-Irish-16thC.jpg


European warfare in the 16th century saw radical change in technology, tactics and scale....a period that has been controversially referred to as the Military Revolution(per the Agricultural Revolution, industrial revolution etc). This is the theory that a series of radical changes in military strategy and tactics during the 16th and 17th centuries resulted in major lasting changes in governments and society....that military innovation played a major part in the devolvement of the modern state. Military Revolution - Wikipedia

During most of the 1500’s many Irish had served in various armies on the continent during the 16th century and had experienced these new methods of fighting and yet when they returned home they seemed to return to Irish traditional practice of warfare.....

“Examples of this could be found in Munster were several Irish Lords, including Florence MacCarthy, who would later become embroiled in the war, had served with English Forces and with Sir William Stanley on the Continent.....the Munster soldiers had not been trained like the modernised troops raised by Tyrone.....Certainly the previous war in Munster, the Desmond revolt, was fought in the traditional manner of Irish chiefs.”

The widespread use of firearms by Gaelic soldiers was well established by mid century but this had been done in an adhoc manner, being mixed in with existing missile troops rather than being deployed in coherent units of shot.

Depiction of the Battle of the Yellow Ford. O’Neill’s most impressive victory.

EfIBkwZXsAAT8x-?format=jpg&name=4096x4096.jpg


“Tyrone’s reforms revolutionised the means and manner in which the Irish under his command fought. When Tyrone engaged the Crown in open warfare, it was not with outdated kerne and gallowglass, but with disciplined and well equipped troops trained in modern pike and shot tactics. Firearms were deployed on a scale never before seen in Ireland. It Is simplistic, however, to presume that the injection of technology caused this transformation, as firearms had been available long before 1593; it was Tyrone‘s reforms that changed native soldiers into a force unprecedented in Irish history. Melee combat was replaced with firepower and the ability to deploy and manoeuvre on the battlefield that shocked contemporary observers.”

Edb-4QkWoAAQqNR?format=jpg&name=900x900.jpg
 

The remnants of the Spanish Armada provided a significant source of military expertise that helped in that process of modernisation. Of the thousands of Spaniards washed up on our shores 750 survived. Most of them eventually returned to Spanish territories via Scotland. However, some remained in Ireland and served in effect as military advisors to Irish chiefs in Connaught and Ulster.

“Teige O’Flaherty was the eldest son of Sir Morrough ne doe O’Flaherty and was involved in handing over Spanish prisoners in Connemara during Sept 1588. The next year he broke out into rebellion against the crown. It quickly became evident that both had kept spanish soldiers to train their household troops. When Captain Edward Birmingham engaged Teige in March 1589, the forces deployed by the Irish were not the gallowglass, kerne and horsemen as would be expected, but a formation of pike and shot......A Spanish officer discovered among the dead was described(by the English) as ‘of reckoning and was their marshal’. By the time the O’Flahertys had joined with the Burkes in rebellion, the council in Dublin reported that in addition to 20 Spaniards, the Irish rebels’ combined forces had 2000 men armed and equipped with weapons and ordinance recovered from the Armada wrecks.”
 
This, combined with greater Irish exposure to modern English and continental practices helped to bring about that military revolution of 1590-1600. English forces in Ireland contained a large number of native Irish. There was also the policy of fosterage of the children of Irish nobility in English households in an attempt to anglicise the Gaelic elites. However, one commentator at the time complained how these children of rebels, serving as horseboys or scullions, were learning how to ‘skilfully handle their weapons, at her majesty‘s no small charge”.
 
