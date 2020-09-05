Tyrone’s Military Revolution

The remnants of the Spanish Armada provided a significant source of military expertise that helped in that process of modernisation. Of the thousands of Spaniards washed up on our shores 750 survived. Most of them eventually returned to Spanish territories via Scotland. However, some remained in Ireland and served in effect as military advisors to Irish chiefs in Connaught and Ulster.



“Teige O’Flaherty was the eldest son of Sir Morrough ne doe O’Flaherty and was involved in handing over Spanish prisoners in Connemara during Sept 1588. The next year he broke out into rebellion against the crown. It quickly became evident that both had kept spanish soldiers to train their household troops. When Captain Edward Birmingham engaged Teige in March 1589, the forces deployed by the Irish were not the gallowglass, kerne and horsemen as would be expected, but a formation of pike and shot......A Spanish officer discovered among the dead was described(by the English) as ‘of reckoning and was their marshal’. By the time the O’Flahertys had joined with the Burkes in rebellion, the council in Dublin reported that in addition to 20 Spaniards, the Irish rebels’ combined forces had 2000 men armed and equipped with weapons and ordinance recovered from the Armada wrecks.”