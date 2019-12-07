U.S. Maine Democratic ex-Senator jokes about the White male suicide rate as if it is a good thing.

I admit that I found out about this through President Trump's twitter but also very often I find the crypto-"White Nationalist" Conservative "mope" about the situation of pale skinned manhood undignified at best though I am not a fan at all of it's counter part, the "SJW" infantile demonization of said pale skinned maledom. This however is going way too far- suicide usually leaves a black hole in the victim's families lives that a lot of people never get over, it is the ultimate tragedy and certainly not something to joke about. The Senator himself as you will see from the video is obviously a white man which makes the whole thing even more warped.