UDA Ice-Cream Supremo Heads North Down's Homeland Security

Ice-cream w@nker & 1.7m

The UDA & DUP

The UDA CEO of Charter NI has hailed 'brilliant loyalist groups' for keeping drugs off the streets of east Belfast and north Down. And he wasn't even joking. UDA knuckledragger Dee Stitt served time in the big house for armed robbery and an ice-cream shop that he owns was firebombed last month after his cousin and former UDA prisoner William ‘Billy’ Stitt pleasured himself (pulled the wire of himself) behind the counter of Fonzie’s Ice-cream Parlour on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast and the hot vid was subsequently uploaded onto YouTube.In a recent interview with the Guardian, Dee Stitt - the self-confessed boss of North Down UDA - said loyalist groupings and community workers do "brilliant" work in their communities. Dee Stitt's new group of UDA geniuses was selected to manage £1.7m of government investment. He told the Guardian:"Loyalist groups and loyalist community leaders keep drugs out of our communities full stop, period. It's not here.'. It says it in its name, we are here to defend North Down. From anybody".Stitt and his mate UDA boss Jimmy ‘Millions’ Birch admitted being UDA chiefs in a 2013 radio interview during which they also revealed they were “linking-in” with the DUP.During the same programme the 44-year-old also admitted getting close to the DUP, saying:The UDA gang they lead in east Belfast and north Down is up to its neck in drug dealing, racketeering and intimidation. Convicted UDA gunman and failed DUP council candidate Sam White is another Charter NI employee.Dee Stitt’s Bangor UDA is considered by police to be one of the most out of control paramilitary gangs in Ireland. Here's the CV that led to the DUP's North Down MLA Alex Easton’s gushing praise for Stitt that was contained in a reference that accompanied the convicted terrorist gunman’s application for a position on the Social Investment Fund’s (SIF) South-Eastern Steering Group.1. Seriously assaulted popular community worker Aaron McMahon for opposing an illegal bonfire.2. Attacked a man with mental problems after wrongly accusing him of dealing drugs and not handing over protection money.3. Burnt an illegal bonfire in the Willowbrook area, which led to smoke blowing into a nursery school kids having to be hospitalised.4. Plastered the Clandeboye estate in UDA flags and dumped illegal bonfire material next to a children’s playground.Here's Stitt a few weeks ago with a few familiar faces: