UDA Ice-Cream Supremo Heads North Down's Homeland Security

Ice-cream w@nker & 1.7m

The UDA CEO of Charter NI has hailed 'brilliant loyalist groups' for keeping drugs off the streets of east Belfast and north Down. And he wasn't even joking. UDA knuckledragger Dee Stitt served time in the big house for armed robbery and an ice-cream shop that he owns was firebombed last month after his cousin and former UDA prisoner William ‘Billy’ Stitt pleasured himself (pulled the wire of himself) behind the counter of Fonzie’s Ice-cream Parlour on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast and the hot vid was subsequently uploaded onto YouTube.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, Dee Stitt - the self-confessed boss of North Down UDA - said loyalist groupings and community workers do "brilliant" work in their communities. Dee Stitt's new group of UDA geniuses was selected to manage £1.7m of government investment. He told the Guardian:

"Loyalist groups and loyalist community leaders keep drugs out of our communities full stop, period. It's not here. North Down Defenders is our homeland security'. It says it in its name, we are here to defend North Down. From anybody".

'Brilliant loyalist groups' keeping drugs off Belfast streets, says UDA boss Stitt - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk

The UDA & DUP

Stitt and his mate UDA boss Jimmy ‘Millions’ Birch admitted being UDA chiefs in a 2013 radio interview during which they also revealed they were “linking-in” with the DUP.

During the same programme the 44-year-old also admitted getting close to the DUP, saying: “We’ve [the UDA] been linking into the biggest political party that’s there on the loyalist side.”

The UDA gang they lead in east Belfast and north Down is up to its neck in drug dealing, racketeering and intimidation. Convicted UDA gunman and failed DUP council candidate Sam White is another Charter NI employee.

Dee Stitt’s Bangor UDA is considered by police to be one of the most out of control paramilitary gangs in Ireland. Here's the CV that led to the DUP's North Down MLA Alex Easton’s gushing praise for Stitt that was contained in a reference that accompanied the convicted terrorist gunman’s application for a position on the Social Investment Fund’s (SIF) South-Eastern Steering Group.

1. Seriously assaulted popular community worker Aaron McMahon for opposing an illegal bonfire.
2. Attacked a man with mental problems after wrongly accusing him of dealing drugs and not handing over protection money.
3. Burnt an illegal bonfire in the Willowbrook area, which led to smoke blowing into a nursery school kids having to be hospitalised.
4. Plastered the Clandeboye estate in UDA flags and dumped illegal bonfire material next to a children’s playground.

Here's Stitt a few weeks ago with a few familiar faces:



DUP man hails UDA gunman as 'outstanding' in leaked letter - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk
UDA boss Stitt's 1.7m reasons to be happy - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk
Belfast loyalist Stitt's ice cream shop sex shame - BelfastTelegraph.co.uk
 
Arelene is really a less intelligent though more masculine version of BtB isnt she?
 
Ratio Et Fides said:
Arelene is really a less intelligent though more masculine version of BtB isnt she?
"Arline" a bright bitter orange. I thought she would make a good party leader but she appears more concerned to drive NI over a cliff than to make it a better place.
 
An absolute disgrace that Charter NI was given this funding to manage. However, the people of Northern Ireland voted dup and SF into office and this is what you get with these people. No doubt the Tories are to blame in some way though.
 
Unfortunately the reality is that prisoner release, on the run pardons, untouchable racketeers, ex combat ant community workers, and paramilitary slush funds are all part and parcel of the fleece process...
 
Nasty business. But interesting to hear Billy Stitt was putting his cream into the ice-cream, and I'm sure sales sky-rocketed.
 
cut the begs said:
is this the group martin was praising the other day.
Both Ma(i)rtins were and Ma(i)rtin minor was saying that we are not allowed to object.

There again, Máirtín Ó Muilleoir is a snake oil salesman.
 
CastleRay said:
An absolute disgrace that Charter NI was given this funding to manage. However, the people of Northern Ireland voted dup and SF into office and this is what you get with these people. No doubt the Tories are to blame in some way though.
The UUP/Orange order are just the same when it comes to being close with loyalist terrorists. When the Orange order stuck the names of dead terrorists in its window of its fallen members sort of defines their position on the matter.
 
McSlaggart said:
The UUP/Orange order are just the same when it comes to being close with loyalist terrorists. When the Orange order stuck the names of dead terrorists in its window of its fallen members sort of defines their position on the matter.
SF are one and the same as PIRA and the sdlp were pretty close there too. It's the mess that is the guerilla nature of paramilitaries. They picked a disgusting fight that couldn't be won and couldn't be lost. They're a community cancer that needs to be cut out.
 
CastleRay said:
SF are one and the same as PIRA and the sdlp were pretty close there too. It's the mess that is the guerilla nature of paramilitaries. They picked a disgusting fight that couldn't be won and couldn't be lost. They're a community cancer that needs to be cut out.
It is interesting that you think that you could actually support such a claim. Go on make your case for the sdlp being close to the IRA.
 
CastleRay said:
SF are one and the same as PIRA and the sdlp were pretty close there too. It's the mess that is the guerilla nature of paramilitaries. They picked a disgusting fight that couldn't be won and couldn't be lost. They're a community cancer that needs to be cut out.
Total and absolute bollocks from start to finish. The SDLP were vociferously opposed to PIRA violence throughout the PIRA campaign. The "guerrilla nature of paramilitaries" was a strategy to deal with the might of the British imperialist military and the discriminatory mess which Stormont Unionism created via misgovernance. They didn't "pick a disgusting fight", they launched a campaign to unify Ireland by physical force and end the corrupt unionist regime's misgovernance of 6 counties of Ireland which unionism created by threat of war. The "community cancer" that needed to be "cut out" was the inherent discrimination against the CNR minority perpetrated and condoned by Big House Unionism.

There's another truthful and accurate post for you to run away from, you cowardly little bastard.
 
McSlaggart said:
It is interesting that you think that you could actually support such a claim. Go on make your case for the sdlp being close to the IRA.
SDLP in same Nat community at church, GAA clubs, community groups etc. As I said the terrorists were within the community. That's before standing aside electorally to let let the IRA win FST twice and the whole Hume / Adams joint front. I'd be fairly sure the current leader would also have been close to republican terrorists too. Did he not carry the coffin of one recently?
 
CastleRay said:
SDLP in same Nat community at church, GAA clubs, community groups etc. As I said the terrorists were within the community. That's before standing aside electorally to let let the IRA win FST twice and the whole Hume / Adams joint front. I'd be fairly sure the current leader would also have been close to republican terrorists too. Did he not carry the coffin of one recently?
The SDLP is a political party and does not attend any church etc??
 
CastleRay said:
Maybe you think the SDLP members don't live in any community. I don't agree with that.
????

What you said :

sdlp were pretty close {to the IRA} there too.

So and explain that not mix up the party with some of its membership.
 
McSlaggart said:
????

What you said :

sdlp were pretty close {to the IRA} there too.

So and explain that not mix up the party with some of its membership.
Ffs, give over with your pedantry I really couldn't be bothered with you. I'll leave my case with one simple fact, the SDLP had an electoral pact with a convicted PIRA candidate.
 
